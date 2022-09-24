Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
Construction project starting along busy OKC roadways
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is warning motorists to prepare for traffic tie-ups until spring of 2023 in one of Oklahoma City's busiest areas.
KOCO
Oklahoma City neighbors panicked after told to evacuate due to wildfire
OKLAHOMA CITY — Would you be prepared if a wildfire put your home in its sight?. A number of neighbors in Oklahoma City said they panicked when they were told to evacuate Friday. When you see the alert or hear the alarm, firefighters said you may not have time to grab paperwork, so you should leave your house and remember everything is replaceable but your life.
Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide
What started as a road rage incident on the south side ended as Oklahoma City's latest homicide Monday with one being booked for murder. The post Road rage on south side leads to City’s latest homicide appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaynewscow.com
Roofing contractor convicted of fraud in Kay and Osage counties
NEWKIRK — Kevin James Etter, 53, Newkirk, is now convicted of home repair fraud in Osage and Kay counties. On Sept. 19, Etter waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea in Osage District Court to charges home repair fraud. One of the charges was filed on Nov. 6, 2015.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
news9.com
Enid Firefighter Removes Snake From Under Car
ENID, Okla. - The Enid Fire Department says it helps out with all kinds of emergencies, but knew this job was one for firefighter Jaylen Goff. Goff was sworn in with the department earlier this month.
pdjnews.com
Mirrors of Yesterday
The local Perry Elks Lodge #2629 received a National Public Relations Award from the Grand Lodge for 2011-12. The first place award was based on Focus on the Community. Progress on Perry’s downtown project is progressing rapidly, partly due to the cooperation of the weather. Don Wright Masonry of Ponca City is mixing cement and laying blocks and bricks for the retaining wall in front of Perry Carnegie Library. “This project should be completed no later than Tuesday,” Wright said. The wall is now in the process of being bricked. The downtown project is a joint effort of the PDC, county, city, state, and federal government. The stairs on the east side of the library are nearing completion. The steps replaced part of what was a retaining wall. They will also serve as seating for events at the bandstand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pdjnews.com
Rural Renewal Symposium planned
Oklahoma State University will host the third annual Rural Renewal Symposium on Oct. 5 at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. The event, which unites stakeholders and researchers from across the U.S. to share current rural renewal research, will take place 9 a.m.4:30 p.m. with check ins beginning at 8 a.m.
Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City
Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.
News On 6
High Speed Stops In OKC Cause Concern For Residents
A woman who lost several loved ones in a crash is urging people to drive responsibly after police recently caught several motorists exceeding 100 miles per hour. On Sept. 19, the Oklahoma City Police Department clocked someone going 111 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 44 and Martin Luther King Avenue. Two days later, Oklahoma City Police clocked another driver going 108 mph in a 60-mph zone in the area of Interstate 40 and Western Avenue. The following day, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office ticketed someone for driving 108 mph eastbound on I-40 at Shields Boulevard.
kgou.org
USDA awards $31 million to Oklahoma for rural broadband development
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced it will award more than $31 million to Oklahoma to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses across seven counties. Valliant Telephone Company, Southern Plains Cable LLC and the Osage Nation will receive the federal money through the USDA’s ReConnect program...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC
A crane toppled and crashed into the corner of the future home of Oklahoma City TV station News 9 Saturday afternoon. The post Crane crashes into News 9 – Oklahoman building in downtown OKC appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
OKC VeloCity
Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper
Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
okcfox.com
OU Health planning to end 'certain gender medicine services'
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — OU Health announced on Tuesday that is "proactively planning" the end of certain "gender medicine services" across its facilities. OU Health said that plan is already "under development." The move came following ahead of a special session later this week where the state legislature is...
Man, horse injured in hit-and-run crash
Officials say a man and a horse were injured in a hit-and-run crash in Oklahoma City.
KOCO
Motorists gather to honor fallen Oklahoma County deputy, support another
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — On Saturday, hundreds of motorists gather to honor a fallen Oklahoma County Sheriff’s deputy while also supporting an injured deputy. Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed about a month ago while serving eviction papers. His partner, Deputy Mark Johns, was shot. Johns survived...
news9.com
Several Oklahoma Counties Under Burn Bans Due To Ongoing Drought Conditions
Burn bans are being issued or extended in Tulsa and surrounding areas due to the ongoing drought conditions. Tulsa, Muskogee, Creek, Rogers and Okmulgee counties are just a few of the areas in northeastern Oklahoma currently under a burn ban. Burn bans are issued based on a variety of factors...
KFOR
Flashpoint team discusses recreational marijuana vote
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It seems voters will not be voting on recreational marijuana when they head to their polling places in November. Was the decision to delay the vote a result of politics?. Plus, the Flashpoint team talks about the Trump family’s legal troubles and what that might...
KOCO
Plane makes emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport due to possible mechanical issue
OKLAHOMA CITY — A SkyWest plane made an emergency landing at Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City on Monday because of a possible mechanical issue, authorities said. Oklahoma City Fire Department officials said the possible mechanical issue has to do with a light on the plane. Fifty people were on the SkyWest flight.
Comments / 0