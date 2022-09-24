The local Perry Elks Lodge #2629 received a National Public Relations Award from the Grand Lodge for 2011-12. The first place award was based on Focus on the Community. Progress on Perry’s downtown project is progressing rapidly, partly due to the cooperation of the weather. Don Wright Masonry of Ponca City is mixing cement and laying blocks and bricks for the retaining wall in front of Perry Carnegie Library. “This project should be completed no later than Tuesday,” Wright said. The wall is now in the process of being bricked. The downtown project is a joint effort of the PDC, county, city, state, and federal government. The stairs on the east side of the library are nearing completion. The steps replaced part of what was a retaining wall. They will also serve as seating for events at the bandstand.

PERRY, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO