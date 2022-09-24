Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy met with members of the media at his weekly media luncheon. Following the Cowboys’ bye week, Gundy discussed what he’s seen so far from Baylor as OSU begins conference play in Waco on Saturday. Here is some of what he had to say: Opening Statement: “We practiced up through Thursday as I told you guys. Gave them Friday, Saturday and most of Sunday off then practiced last night. Obviously, a day off today and we’re back at it tomorrow. We need a great week of practice. We’re playing a good football team on the road. I can tell our guys are excited about the challenge this week. Coaches have got to put together good plans and finish them up here in the next day or so to get some good reps in. Then we get down there to Waco. We’ve got a 2:30 p.m. kick. That’s college football when it’s supposed to be played. Should have a great environment. Looking forward to the game.”

STILLWATER, OK ・ 15 HOURS AGO