ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Coolest day of the week on the way before warmer air moves back in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall is in full effect across the mountains today as temperatures will struggle before starting to climb again. The question now becomes where is Hurricane Ian going and how will it impact us?. Today and Tonight. While most folks will stay close to 40 or in...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Beautiful start to the week continues

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous sunshine has graced us as we’ve gone through this afternoon, with more beautiful weather on the way as we head through the final days of September. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. The tranquil and cool weather continues as we head into tonight...in fact, things look...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Dry trend continues, but temperatures slide through midweek

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast stays calm for the next couple of days, the talk of the region is still approaching the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Chilly conditions continue this morning with some patchy dense fog possible. Most locations will start out in the low 40s, but some upper 30s wouldn’t surprise me in spots. Another breezy day is on tap with sunny skies taking us up into the mid to upper 60s for highs. It’s definitely sweater weather right now.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Dreary with scattered rain chances early, skies clear overnight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary end to the weekend, the forecast looks much better for most of the last week of September. Parts of the region will have to dodge a few more scattered rain chances in the coming hours, but most of those should move out early tonight. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder in there at times. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s by morning. Some fog is possible in spots.
HAZARD, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hazard, KY
wymt.com

Cooler forecast on the way for much of this week, weekend could feature unsettled weather

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons: That is what we can expect for most of this week, but changes could be on the way soon. Most of us will wake up in the 50s, but some spots could be a touch colder. There could be some patchy fog and a few spotty clouds, but it should be a nice trip to the bus stop for most of the region. Sunshine will take over by the afternoon and warm us back up to the low 70s.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
TAMPA, FL
wklw.com

58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co

Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
PAINTSVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Work#Thunderstorms#High Pressure#Mountains#The Cooler#Canadian
wymt.com

Hazard water system under boil water advisory

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The entire Hazard water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice. The City of Hazard Utilities posted the advisory to Facebook at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory is due to required maintenance.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

KY Chamber of Commerce concludes ‘Kentucky Comeback Tour’

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse and unemployment are topics that many Eastern Kentucky communities deal with. But one organization is working to impact the state’s approach to substance abuse recovery, criminal justice reform and other issues surrounding drug abuse and employment. “This is actually one of our last...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wymt.com

Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Top 5 Plays - September 26, 2022

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine quarterback keeper to score. No. 4 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 70+...
HAZARD, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022

SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Michaels craft store opens in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Big Ideas Festival coming to Hazard, bringing music, food and conversation

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Ideas Festival is coming to Hazard, and promises to be a three-day experience of insightful storytelling, arts and culture and community building. The Festival starts on Thursday September 29, and runs through Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. “We’re going to be focusing on all kinds...
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy