Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Coolest day of the week on the way before warmer air moves back in
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall is in full effect across the mountains today as temperatures will struggle before starting to climb again. The question now becomes where is Hurricane Ian going and how will it impact us?. Today and Tonight. While most folks will stay close to 40 or in...
wymt.com
Beautiful start to the week continues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gorgeous sunshine has graced us as we’ve gone through this afternoon, with more beautiful weather on the way as we head through the final days of September. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. The tranquil and cool weather continues as we head into tonight...in fact, things look...
wymt.com
Dry trend continues, but temperatures slide through midweek
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast stays calm for the next couple of days, the talk of the region is still approaching the Gulf of Mexico this morning. Chilly conditions continue this morning with some patchy dense fog possible. Most locations will start out in the low 40s, but some upper 30s wouldn’t surprise me in spots. Another breezy day is on tap with sunny skies taking us up into the mid to upper 60s for highs. It’s definitely sweater weather right now.
wymt.com
Dreary with scattered rain chances early, skies clear overnight
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a dreary end to the weekend, the forecast looks much better for most of the last week of September. Parts of the region will have to dodge a few more scattered rain chances in the coming hours, but most of those should move out early tonight. There might even be a few rumbles of thunder in there at times. Skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-50s by morning. Some fog is possible in spots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Cooler forecast on the way for much of this week, weekend could feature unsettled weather
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Chilly mornings and sunny afternoons: That is what we can expect for most of this week, but changes could be on the way soon. Most of us will wake up in the 50s, but some spots could be a touch colder. There could be some patchy fog and a few spotty clouds, but it should be a nice trip to the bus stop for most of the region. Sunshine will take over by the afternoon and warm us back up to the low 70s.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. native in Tampa storm chasing Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WYMT) - All eyes are on Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida and some Eastern Kentuckians could experience it firsthand. Perry County native Chris Hall is in Tampa with 606 Storm Chasing. He said they wanted to document the storm as it makes landfall. He told us a...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. flood victims thankful for parade of volunteers who came to help
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clean-up, repair and rebuilding continue in flood-damaged Eastern Kentucky. Two months after the devastating flood, a lot of progress has been made but there is still a lot to do. The Buckhorn community was among the hardest hit in Perry County. However, people there said...
wklw.com
58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co
Events are underway for the 58th Annual Kentucky Apple Festival of Johnson Co. Here are some of the winners of the 2022 Apple Day Pageants. Runner-up” – Hayden Arnett (“Most Photogenic”/”Best Costume”) Miss Apple Blossom 2022 – Kayleigh Fannin (“Best Costume”)
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Hazard water system under boil water advisory
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The entire Hazard water system is under a boil water advisory until further notice. The City of Hazard Utilities posted the advisory to Facebook at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials say the advisory is due to required maintenance.
wymt.com
KY Chamber of Commerce concludes ‘Kentucky Comeback Tour’
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Substance abuse and unemployment are topics that many Eastern Kentucky communities deal with. But one organization is working to impact the state’s approach to substance abuse recovery, criminal justice reform and other issues surrounding drug abuse and employment. “This is actually one of our last...
wklw.com
City Hall Announces Street Closings for Apple Festival
MAIN STREET – CLOSED from CHURCH STREET to EAST STREET. 2nd STREET – CLOSED from EUCLID AVE. to CHURCH STREET. COURT STREET – CLOSED from 3rd STREET TO MAIN STREET.
wymt.com
All proceeds from 2022 Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride to aid in long-term flood recovery
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Knott County’s biggest events will be kicking off Sunday, Oct. 2, but this year, event organizers are working to do more than just offer attendees an escape from post-flood life. This year’s Fall Knott County Horse Trail Ride will be used as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Noah Thompson set to rock in the new year in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky native and recent American Idol winner will continue his trek to concert venues across the mountains later this year. On Monday, officials with Appalachian Wireless Arena announced Lawrence County native Noah Thompson will be coming to Pikeville on Saturday, December 31st. Tickets for...
wymt.com
Top 5 Plays - September 26, 2022
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Week 6 of the high school football season is in the books. Here are our Top 5 Plays sponsored by Appalachian Hospice and Home Care Health Services. No. 5 - East Ridge’s Dylan Burdine quarterback keeper to score. No. 4 - Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield 70+...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – SEPTEMBER 11-20, 2022
SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., SEPTEMBER 11, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, (10 DAYS); AT LEAST 102 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
wymt.com
Michaels craft store opens in London
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The crafters of Southeast Kentucky will now have a place to cater all of their crafting needs. Saturday marked the grand opening of the Michaels craft store in the London Shopping Center. This store is unique considering it features a self checkout area, whereas many of the other Michael’s stores in the state do not.
wymt.com
UK men’s basketball to play Blue-White Game in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - One of the Big Blue Nation’s biggest events will take place right here in the mountains this year. On Monday, officials with the University of Kentucky announced the men’s basketball team will travel to the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville for the annual Blue-White Game.
wymt.com
Big Ideas Festival coming to Hazard, bringing music, food and conversation
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Ideas Festival is coming to Hazard, and promises to be a three-day experience of insightful storytelling, arts and culture and community building. The Festival starts on Thursday September 29, and runs through Saturday afternoon, Oct. 1. “We’re going to be focusing on all kinds...
wymt.com
KSP investigating fatal crash in Pike County
ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville is investigating a crash between a school bus and a truck that killed one man on Monday. KSP received a 911 call just before 8:00 a.m. Monday around Elkhorn Creek in Elkhorn City. The investigation revealed that 32-year-old...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Comments / 0