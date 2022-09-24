ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Pete Carroll, Seahawks 'Anxious' to Unleash Myles Adams in Shelby Harris' Absence

By Corbin K. Smith
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xWVzA_0i8tCmbX00

Heading into a matchup with an opponent who his strengths will play well against, Adams will finally get a crack at suiting up and contributing for Seattle on Sunday with a chance to prove he belongs in the team's regular defensive line rotation moving forward.

RENTON, Wash. - Despite being one of the Seahawks brightest stars during the preseason, Myles Adams has yet to play a regular season snap after being deactivated as a healthy scratch in the team's first two games. But with the Falcons soon to come to town, that's about to change on Sunday.

With veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris sidelined this week due to a glute injury and personal matters, Adams will finally get a chance to show what he can do with the bullets flying for real when Seattle welcomes Atlanta to Lumen Field on Sunday. Following an outstanding month of August that secured him a spot on the 53-man roster out of camp, count coach Pete Carroll among those eager to see what he will do with the opportunity presented to him.

“I’m really anxious to see him because he was really active," Carroll said in his weekly Friday press conference. "He played the run well, he was in the backfield, and he just was flashy."

Like many undrafted players, Adams has went through plenty of trials and tribulations to stick around in the NFL. Signed initially by the Panthers after a stellar college career at Rice, he didn't make their final roster as a rookie and following a brief stint on the practice squad, he was released and spent several months trying to latch on with another team.

Eventually, the Seahawks came calling in December, signing him to their practice squad for the final month of the 2020 season. Encouraged by what they saw from him, the organization re-signed him to a future/reserve deal in January and while he didn't get over the hump in final roster cuts the following August, he performed well enough to be a priority for the practice squad after being cut.

A benefactor of injuries and positive COVID tests, Adams finally dressed and played in his first NFL regular season games last December. Though the Seahawks lost both contests to the Rams and Bears, the Arlington, Texas native performed well in his first legitimate game action, producing five tackles and a quarterback hit on 33 defensive snaps, earning himself another future/reserve deal in January.

Building on the momentum gained from his first legitimate NFL experience, Adams shined throughout Seattle's offseason program into camp and the preseason, staking his claim to a roster spot. In a trio of exhibition games, he recorded 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and four quarterback hits, standing out as one of the team's most improved players on either side of the football and drawing compliments from defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt.

“He has been unbelievable, but that’s not a surprise," Hurtt said on August 24. "Last year, Myles, you could see his development, him come along, and see some things. The rush ability, playing the run game, and he had a chance to play in some games in the latter part of last season, and did a nice job. Myles has had an outstanding camp.”

Preparing to face the Falcons in his first regular season action of the season, while he's similar in size and stature, Adams isn't a natural replacement for Harris from a skill set standpoint and pales in comparison experience-wise. Prior to this season, he had not played many snaps in odd, 3-4 fronts earlier in his football career and he's more of a penetrating defensive tackle than his veteran counterpart.

With that said, though not having Harris available is a significant blow to the defensive line and his leadership will be missed, Adams' quickness and slipperiness should match up well against an athletic Atlanta interior offensive line headlined by right guard Chris Lindstrom and center Drew Dalman. That group, which will be missing left guard Elijah Wilkerson on Sunday, has been stout in pass protection thus far, allowing just four pressures and no quarterback hits or sacks on Marcus Mariota through two games.

After being held out due to a numbers game along the defensive line in the first two weeks, Carroll believes Adams' play style and athletic fluidity could be a perfect fit against this particular opponent. Hoping to see the player once again capitalize on the opportunity presented to him, he's banking on his preseason production translating to the regular season to help Seattle slow down a top-10 ranked run game and turn up the heat on Mariota.

If Adams can make that happen, maybe this time around, his success will lead to a more permanent place in the Seahawks' defensive line rotation moving forward.

"He brings us a little different style of play. His quickness would be a nice addition here and I’m hoping that it will show up and be a factor for us. This offensive line is a really quick offensive line that moves really well. In that regard, Myles does help us and will match up."

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Seahawks? Click Here to subscribe to AllSeahawks.com's Newsletter .

Follow All Seahawks.com on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @lockedonseahawks today! Click here To Listen .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
FOOTBALL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans were suspicious of the Dolphins' fishy explanation for an apparent Tua Tagovailoa concussion

The Dolphins came away from Sunday’s early afternoon action by beating the juggernaut Bills (+4.5) — one of the biggest wins in recent franchise memory. They even won despite a hilarious “Butt Punt” that might have played into their favor in the end. But their explanation for a Tua Tagovailoa injury might cloud what they accomplished after finishing a 3-0 start to their season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
State
Texas State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
The Spun

Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
The Spun

Look: Terry Bradshaw Has Warning For NFL Quarterback

Hall of Fame quarterback and NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has seen a lot of quarterbacks come and go in his five decades of football. But today he had a warning for one quarterback playing close to home. On Sunday's edition of FOX NFL Sunday, Bradshaw had a message for New...
NFL
numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
All Seahawks

All Seahawks

Seattle, WA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

All Seahawks is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

 https://www.si.com/nfl/seahawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy