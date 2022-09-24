Read full article on original website
'Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure' Trailer Takes You on an Adorable Road Trip
Gudetama the lazy egg is getting their very own show on Netflix this December. Netflix made the announcement over the weekend, and released an adorable trailer for the new Japanese series called Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure. The show stars the Sanrio character Gudetama, an egg yolk, as they team up with a tiny newly-hatched chick named Shakipiyo, who still has an eggshell attached to her. The duo try to embark on an adventure to find their mother, but Gudetama, being a lazy egg, is obviously reluctant to do anything at all. The series is set to drop on Netflix on December 13th.
12 Best Shows to Watch Like ‘Little Demon’
When Danny Devito and Aubrey Plaza were announced to star in an adult animation series, audiences weren’t sure if they could contain themselves and were ready to burst into flames out of excitement. The horror comedy Little Demon turned out to be not only hilarious and action packed, but also incredibly relatable, following a dysfunctional family who are trying to make things work. Afterall, in any family you are stuck together through the good times, the bad times, and the murder game show times. In Little Demon new kid Chrissy learns that she isn’t just an outcast moody teenager, she is the actual antichrist. While her witch mother tries to protect her satanic spawn from the realities of demonhood, her estranged father, the Devil, attempts to get to know the little demon a little better. All the witchy and demonic action aside, this series is about family, and all the hell they put you through. If you can relate, you may enjoy these 12 animated series like Little Demon that deal with dysfunctional families, all with a paranormal twist.
Who Are the New Faces in the 'Shadow and Bone' Season 2 Teaser?
After months of waiting, Shadow and Bone has released a teaser trailer for Season 2. The Netflix show garnered a passionate following after its first season and fans have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 and all the new characters and plot lines it will bring. Shadow and Bone follows the combined stories of the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo. The show condenses the timelines of these two stories, so they exist simultaneously. On one side, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) the Sun Summoner, and her childhood friend Mal (Archie Renaux) uncover the truth about the Darkling (Ben Barnes) and work to undermine him. On the other, the Crows are a band of criminals and thieves taking whatever jobs they can to earn the money they all desperately need. Both halves of this story will see interesting, fan-favorite additions to their lineups in the coming season so here’s a rundown on whose joining up.
Leslie Grace Shares Her Go-to Song While Filming the Cancelled ‘Batgirl’
Actress Leslie Grace recently released behind-the-scenes footage from the now canceled HBO feature film, Batgirl. The footage was a welcome sight for many as we got to see Grace throwing punches and making the most of her time on set for a film many had anticipated. The actress has now shared the song which was used as the backdrop to that footage while also explaining the connection between the song and the now shelved film in a post on social media.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
What's New on HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max has plenty of great titles to keep subscribers streaming this October. The Emmy-winning hit The White Lotus returns for a second season, trading in the beaches of Maui for the luxurious Sicily, Jennifer Coolidge returns as Tanya among a new cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, and Tom Hollander among others. The DC Comics series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler will premiere its third season on HBO Max after initially premiering its first two seasons on EPIX. The first two seasons are already streaming on HBO Max, so if you want to catch up, now is the perfect time. The critically acclaimed docuseries The Vow will also be returning for its second act on HBO Max this month.
What Is the Meaning of the Harfoots' Song in 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Rings of Power. The fifth episode of The Rings of Power is the longest one so far, but arguably also the most beautiful. It touched on many typical subjects of the Lord of the Rings lore, from growing into who you are supposed to be to the call of adventure. This last episode brought us one of the most inspiring sequences of the show up to this point, with the Brandyfoot family struggling to keep up with the migration of the Harfoots. They may be at the end of the caravan, but they have each other to lean on.
'Wednesday' Is All Suited Up for School in New Image
Netflix’s Wednesday is arriving this Thanksgiving and by the looks of it, the Tim Burton-helmed feature is all things mysterious and spooky. Empire Magazine has revealed a new look at Jenna Ortega standing tall as the titular daughter of the Addams Family, and sees her in Nevermore Academy’s uniform, sporting her signature death stare and pigtails.
'House of the Dragon': Ryan Condal Addresses Co-Showrunner Miguel Sapochnik's Exit
Days after HBO’s House of the Dragon launched, it was revealed that co-creator and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik will bow out of the series come Season 2. In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, co-showrunner and series creator Ryan Condal commented on his departure revealing that he was potentially aware that the Game of Thrones veteran would want to just “set one season up on its feet.”
From 'House of The Dragon' to 'Joey': Five TV Spin-Offs That Worked and Five That Didn't
Spin-offs are all the rage at the moment. It doesn't matter whether it's the big or the small screen; fans are desperate to return to their favorite worlds and characters. The Amazon Prime series The Rings of Power is currently transporting fans back to Middle Earth and became Amazon's most-watched premiere with twenty-five million viewers.
What Is Larys Strong up to in 'House of the Dragon?'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of House of the Dragon.As House of the Dragon reaches the meat of the story, it narrows in on the supporting cast. While some characters have an obvious role, not all have been clear from the beginning. Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) is one such ambiguous character. During his introduction in Episode 3, "The Second of his Name," Larys blended in with the crowd, but now he is coming to the forefront, to the audience at least. As yet, the characters appear to be mostly unaware of Larys, besides Alicent (Olivia Cooke), who Larys sees as a co-conspirator.
James McAvoy Returns to The Dreaming in Audible's 'The Sandman' Act III
Audible is making a surprise return to the world of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. Without warning, the audiobook giant released Act III of their star-studded adaptation, continuing the stories of the beloved graphic novels. Where Act I covered three volumes with Preludes & Nocturnes, The Doll’s House, and Dream Country, and Act II included Season of Mists, Distant Mirrors, A Game of You, and Convergence, Act III will adapt two more volumes for audio listeners - Brief Lives and Worlds' End. All three acts are now available exclusively on Audible.
Epix, Starzplay streaming services announce rebrands
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Streaming services Epix and Starzplay have both announced rebrands. MGM said in a press release Wednesday that it will relaunch Epix as MGM+ in early 2023. MGM+ will continue to feature a curated film library and TV originals including Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, From, Rogue Heroes and Belgravia.
'Deadpool 3': Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Try to Share How Wolverine Is Alive in the MCU
Yesterday, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet by revealing Deadpool 3 release date and confirming the rumors Hugh Jackman would be coming back as Wolverine. While the news was nothing short of mind-blowing, fans were left wondering what Wolverine’s return could mean after his demise in Logan. Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe rebooting the character? Will Deadpool 3 take place in a different timeline? Fret not, Marvel-heads, because Reynolds and Jackman released a new video to answer all of your questions. Kind of.
'Ghosts' Season 1 Recap: What You Need To Know Before Season 2
An adaptation of the British comedy of the same name, the American version of Ghosts premiered in Fall of 2021 on CBS to much acclaim and a renewed demographic appeal in the 18-49 range. Unlike CBS' other comedic offerings, Ghosts is a laugh-track free, non-mockumentary, single camera comedy without a shaky camera in sight, a format initially popularized by Malcolm in the Middle in 2000. The series follows Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), a newlywed couple from New York City who move into the run down yet elegant Woodstone Mansion in upstate New York after Sam inherits it from a long-lost relative. Season 1’s main plotline follows Sam and Jay as they attempt to transform the Woodstone into a B&B, whilst grappling with Sam’s newfound ability to see ghosts.
How Cassian's First 'Andor' Scene Parallels His 'Rogue One' Debut
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the first episode of Andor.The first complete arc of Andor is unlike anything else ever produced for Star Wars. Gritty, dark, and heavy with political critique, it's the kind of show that, a few years ago, would have been difficult to imagine ever taking place in a galaxy far, far away. Precisely because of that, it has gathered a lot of praise. Like its spiritual (or literal?) sequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, it dives deep into the fog of war and revolution, everything seen through the eyes of protagonist Cassian Andor (Diego Luna).
'Andor': Morlana One Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.Andor is showing a different side of the Star Wars universe than what we’ve ever seen before. While Rogue One: A Star Wars Story initially seemed like it would be a darker war film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, it ultimately became the same sort of epic conflict that we’ve come to expect from the series. However, Andor certainly does not feel like it's digging up the past for nostalgia’s sake; Tony Gilroy envisioned the series as an espionage thriller, similar to the Bourne franchise.
'Three Thousand Years of Longing' Gets 4K Ultra HD Release in November
George Miller's fantasy romance drama Three Thousand Years of Longing will receive a 4K UHD release in addition to a Blu-ray and DVD release. The release stars Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba, who were excited to be in a movie that is a story about, well, storytelling. The two actors,...
'House of the Dragon' Showrunners Explain the Generational Shift in the Play for the Iron Throne
With the 10-year time jump, House of the Dragon Episode 6, ‘The Princess and the Queen,’ felt like the beginning of a new season rather than another episode in Season 1. The showrunners, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, sobered the audience by showcasing how much things can change in a matter of a decade. The new episode which was dubbed a “second pilot” introduced us to a whole new generation of dragon-riders as well as set the tone for the division of the Blacks and Greens within the Targaryen dynasty. In a new featurette the cast and crew breakdowns the path forward.
'The Recruit' Images Put Noah Centineo & Laura Haddock Front and Center
At this year’s Tudum event, Netflix announced the title, and release date of the upcoming Alex Hawley spy thriller, The Recruit, led by Noah Centineo. The streamer even offered us a glimpse of Centineo’s character lurking in the shadows. Now, the series is offering fans a better look at what to expect with newly released images.
