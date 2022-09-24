Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
Man Charged With Lighting Troy Illinois House On Fire And Killing LadyMetro East Star Online NewspaperTroy, IL
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
TVGuide.com
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 27
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee...
Cardinals Rumors: St. Louis almost traded Albert Pujols in 2000
The St. Louis Cardinals almost traded Albert Pujols in 2000 — and it makes you wonder how much different the last 20 years nearly were. In perhaps the greatest “What if?” scenario in St. Louis Cardinals history, what would have happened had the team traded Albert Pujols?
Locker room reaction after Cardinals NL Central division clinching win
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was inside the Cardinals locker room in Milwaukee after their 6-2 win over the Brewers on Tuesday night. That win clinched the National League Central division title for St. Louis. Hear from Adam Wainwright and Albert Pujols.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Heads to bench Monday
Bae is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. Bae will take a seat after he started each of the final three games of the Pirates' weekend series against the Cubs while going 2-for-11 with a double, a walk, two RBI, a run and two stolen bases. Though Bae doesn't have a direct path to an everyday role at any one spot, his defensive versatility should help him see a decent amount of at-bats over the final week and a half of the season as he attempts to stake his claim to a full-time role in 2023.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: X-rays return negative
Manager Dusty Baker said X-rays on Alvarez's left ankle came back negative after the slugger exited Tuesday's win over the win over the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He appears to have avoided a serious injury after rolling his ankle while running the bases Tuesday, and Baker hopes Alvarez...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Hits fifth long ball
Perdomo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Astros. After getting the day off Sunday, Perdomo returned to the lineup and crushed his fifth homer of the season, a 411-foot shot to right to tie the game at 1-1 before the Astros later broke the game open. The 22-year-old now has a five-game hitting streak during which he is 6-for-16 with three RBI and three runs scored. He is slashing .194/.284/.265 in 141 games this season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Hit hard in loss
Davies (2-5) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 4.1 innings in a 10-2 loss to the Astros. Jose Altuve got to Davies to lead off the first inning, and after recording a couple of clean innings, Davies ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth innings. The 29-year-old has now failed to complete five innings in four of his last five starts, a period in which he has allowed 14 earned runs in 21 innings. He will take a 4.18 ERA into his next start.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ji-hwan Bae: Tallies second double
Bae went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored Tuesday against the Cubs. Bae got a day off Monday, but he returned to the lineup Tuesday to hit ninth and play second base. Though he tallied two hits, he came around to score in the third inning after leading off the frame by being hit with a pitch. Bae has yet to tally his first career home run, but he does have two doubles and two steals across four starts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sitting out Tuesday
Wade isn't starting Tuesday against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. After going 0-for-10 during the Giants' last series in Arizona, Wade will start Tuesday's game in the dugout. Mike Yastrzemski will move over to right field in Wade's absence, affording Austin Slater a start in center field.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Took A Unique Approach With Adam Wainwright
Normally dominant in the month of September, Adam Wainwright has run into some problems this year. In five starts this month, the St. Louis Cardinals veteran ace is 2-2 with a 6.26 ERA, with his most recent start being one where he allowed four runs in just three innings of work against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Orioles' Keegan Akin: Shipped to Triple-A
Akin was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday. After giving up three earned runs over just a third of an inning Sunday, Akin will spend some time in the minors. He was in the middle of a career year -- recording a 3.40 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 76.2 innings -- but he will be sent to Triple-A nonetheless. Logan Gillaspie will be promoted to replace Akin in the Orioles' bullpen.
CBS Sports
Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Triples in three-hit effort
Ramirez went 3-for-6 with a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-5 extra-innings loss to the Rays. Ramirez went just 1-for-12 against the Rangers last weekend, but he bounced back Tuesday with his first multi-hit effort in seven games. The triple was his first extra-base hit since Sept. 17. The third baseman has cooled ever so slightly recently, but he still owns a .277/.354/.515 slash line with 28 home runs, 18 stolen bases, 119 RBI, 86 runs scored, 42 doubles and five triples through 150 games this year.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Seby Zavala: To IL with concussion
Zavala was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list Tuesday. Zavala will be eligible to return Oct. 2 in San Diego, but it's possible his season is over due to the concussion. Carlos Perez was recalled to take over the backup catcher duties.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Steps out of lineup
Taylor is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports. Taylor started the past two games and will take a seat after he went 1-for-6 with two walks and three strikeouts. Joey Gallo is starting in left field and batting seventh in Sunday's series finale.
Comments / 0