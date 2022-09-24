ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Disney Fully Updated 2023 and 2024 Movie Release Schedule

Disney just dropped a bunch of new release date schedule changes for its 2023 and 2024 movie slate, including live-action Disney films, Marvel and Star Wars films, and Disney Animation and Pixar releases. Disney (like so many other studios) has had to make so many changes to its planned releases over the last couple of years that it is truly hard to remember what we are supposed to be getting, when.
UPI News

Netflix releases 4-minute 'Stranger Things' blooper reel

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of Stranger Things. The montage -- which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online -- showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.
ComicBook

Forrest Gump 2: Tom Hanks Says Sequel Talks Died in 40 Minutes

Talks of a Forrest Gump sequel ran out of steam after "all of 40 minutes," according to star Tom Hanks. The actor — who won his second Academy Award for his role as the all-American man who ran through highlights of modern American history — reveals director Robert Zemeckis only took a "stab" at a follow-up to the 1994 original. Based on author Winston Groom's novel of the same name, Forrest Gump won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and grossed $678 million worldwide. Groom's book sequel about Forrest and son Little Forrest navigating life in the 1980s, titled Gump and Co., was published in 1995.
msn.com

Another Warner Bros. Animated Series Is Being Removed Forever And Never Getting Released Again

Warner Bros. Discovery appears to be continuing its controversial tactic of erasing its own content in order to qualify for tax incentives, with the well-regarded Final Space animated series being completely buried by the company. According to the above statement by Final Space creator and star Olan Rogers, Warner Bros. Discovery has decided to allow the streaming rights to expire and when it is removed from Netflix, not release it in any form again. The company has also ceased production of physical media like DVDs for the first two seasons of Final Space, and DVDs for the third season apparently were never made in the first place.
digitalspy.com

JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced

J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Variety

‘Halloween Ends’ Final Trailer: Jamie Lee Curtis Faces Michael Myers One Last Time

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode confronts Michael Myers head on in the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s “Halloween Ends.”. A follow-up to 2021’s “Halloween Kills,” the newest installment of the storied franchise picks up four years later with Laurie living with her granddaughter Allyson and finishing her memoir. But a string of nearby violence and terror forces Laurie to confront the evil of Michael Myers once more. James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton and Kyle Richards all reprise their roles from previous installments alongside Curtis.
TVGuide.com

Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923 Release Date, Cast, and Everything Else to Know

Paramount+ knows that we can't get enough Yellowstone, and the network is feeding our obsession with a growing slate of spin-offs, including the upcoming 1923, a star-studded prequel series scheduled to roll into town at the end of this year. The latest news about the series is the addition of...
Scary Mommy

Beetlejuice 2

Beetlejuice fans have waited more than 30 years for director Tim Burton to say "It's showtime!" on a sequel to the 1988 classic. Although it was originally released in March, Beetlejuice has since become a Halloween favorite. In fact, it's one of the rare "old" movies that tweens and teens seem to love as much as adults. With more and more nostalgic parents introducing the Michael Keaton-fronted horror comedy to their kids each year, now feels like the perfect time for the long-gestating Beetlejuice 2 sequel to finally happen — but will it? The uptick in fake promotional posters making the rounds on social media certainly has fans feeling like we’re getting closer than ever.
IGN

How to Watch Hocus Pocus 2: Release Date and Streaming

29 years after Hocus Pocus, Disney is reviving the Sanderson Sisters for an all-new, streaming-exclusive sequel. Hocus Pocus 2 is the long-awaited return to the world of Disney's Halloween cult classic, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their roles as the three villainous witches. Hocus...
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ full cast and where you know them from

This is not a drill! Netflix has just announced the full cast of their live-action remake of the popular animated classic, Avatar: The Last Airbender. While much of the human population has collectively decided not to speak of the terribly flawed 2010 film adaptation, it looks like the streaming giant will offer a promising effort with this upcoming series, and that cast is already a step in the right direction.
IGN

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s Daniel Weyman aka The Stranger Says There’s a Lot to Learn About the Enigmatic Character

With five episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power already out (read our two-episode premiere review here and episode five review here), we know more about the antagonist Sauron while we also have a mysterious and magical character The Stranger, who seems to be connected to the overarching story set in Middle-earth Second Age.
IGN

The Last of Us HBO Show Trailer Breakdown, Secrets, and Easter Eggs

The long-awaited trailer for HBO Max’s The Last of Us has finally arrived, and with it comes our first in-depth glimpse at not just Joel and Ellie, but of the world itself. The trailer isn’t heavy in story details, and is mostly accompanied by music with small excerpts from what to expect from the show. Luckily, the show seems to be taking heavy inspiration from its source material. So, with that, we figured it’s high-time to break the trailer down and point out all its similarities.
ETOnline.com

How to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online — Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

October is near and to officially welcome the spooky season, a quintessential Halloween film is finally getting its highly-anticipated sequel 29 years later. Get ready to run amok! amok! amok! when your favorite witches return for the long-awaited Hocus Pocus 2 on Friday, September 30, 2022. The Hocus Pocus sequel will stream exclusively on Disney Plus as a part of Disney+’s Hallowstream celebration.
