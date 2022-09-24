Jealous Much? Zayn Malik Unfollows Gigi Hadid As Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Rumors Heat Up

As rumors of romance between Gigi Hadid and newly-single Leonardo DiCaprio continue, Zayn Malik appears to have unfollowed the mother of his daughter on social media.

Despite the apparent snub, the supermodel still follows the former One Direction bandmember. Malik currently follows 24 accounts, many of which are fan pages.

Radar previously learned DiCaprio and Hadid were spending time together in New York in mid-September, only weeks after the Titanic actor's split from ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone , with sources hinting the duo are "taking it slow" and "getting to know each other."

Days later, it was reported the two were both in attendance at the same exclusive party at Casa Cipriani in an upscale Manhattan neighborhood.

"Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi ," a source spilled, with another insider adding the potential couple have been "hanging out with groups of people" rather than just one-on-one. "It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."

As for Hadid and Malik, the former lovebirds — who share 2-year-old daughter Khai — called it quits after the 29-year-old allegedly got into a verbal altercation that turned physical with Hadid's mother, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid .

The argument occurred after the RHOBH star dropped by Hadid and Malik's home unannounced, hoping to pay a visit to her granddaughter. The former boy bander allegedly shoved her and called her a "f--king Dutch sl-t" and told her to "stay away from [my] f--king daughter."

Following the altercation, Malik was dropped from his record label, sentenced to probation and ordered to attend anger management courses. Hadid also decided to end their relationship for good.

"They are not together right now," a family friend shared. "They are both good parents though. They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

A source exclusively spoke to Radar at the time, claiming the musician struggles with " personal demons " including substance abuse with marijuana, cocaine and alcohol.

The two have since established an amicable coparenting relationship and recently celebrated their daughter's 2nd birthday.