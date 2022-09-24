I tried TikTok’s most viral razor which is supposed to make shaving so much easier – the results shocked me

ONE beauty product went viral on TikTok with over 10 million views due to its unique design and supposed results.

Lifestyle YouTuber Roxi bought the viral razor that's said to make shaving easier, and she was shocked when she tried it.

YouTuber Roxi tries TikTok's most viral razor Credit: Youtube / Roxxsaurus

The video of the razor reached 10 million views on TikTok Credit: Youtube / Roxxsaurus

Roxi posted a video reviewing the top five viral products she's seen on TikTok, one of which was the shaving device.

"I am so excited about trying this one," Roxi admits.

"It is a little bit strange. It's more of a beauty product. It is this thing right here," she says, pointing to the viral TikTok video.

This razor is called The Scruffie, and it's $24.99.

The Scruffie is a long device that bends to wrap around your legs with five adjustable razor heads.

"I'm pretty sure this whole brand just started with one person that had a vision, and they patented the design," Roxi explains.

Roxi moves to her bathroom to try the device out for herself.

She snaps the razor heads on the flexible band.

"It looks kind of scary actually, but you can tell you can still maneuver the device," Roxi says.

To test the product out, Roxi begins by slathering her legs with shaving cream.

The band doesn't bend close enough at the bottom of the ankle.

However, as she drags the shaving device up her leg, the band fits perfectly around the front and sides.

"Okay, I mean that was fast," she admits.

After she drags the razor up her leg, Roxi cleans all five of the heads under water.

She thinks it will take her longer to do her whole leg because there are five razor heads to clean.

The Scruffie device is a flexible band with five razor heads Credit: Youtube / Roxxsaurus

Roxi doesn't think the product is worth the hype because it doesn't get the whole leg at once Credit: Youtube / Roxxsaurus

"I am a little bit worried that I'm going to cut myself," Roxi says as she drags the device up again.

"It is quite sharp, the razors. But it is doing an okay job. I do think I have to go over areas multiple times though."

Roxi explains that the razor gets all the hair it goes over in just a couple of swipes.

Yet, she finds it leaves a lot of patches unshaven, so she has to use a single razor.

"So, do I think this is worth the money? I'm going to say this is a bit of a gimmick," Roxi admits.

One viewer thought the product's practicality was questionable.

"My goodness, the 'scruffie' and I wouldn't end well but if it works it would save time but 5 razors at a time would be costly," they wrote.