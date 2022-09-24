ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Register Citizen

NY Post calls Connecticut 'a delicious fall destination'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Post recently highlighted a slew of new Connecticut restaurants, calling the state "a delicious fall destination for hungry weekenders." Author Linda Laban featured some of the year's most high-profile openings across the state in Fairfield, Litchfield,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'

STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
STAMFORD, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Obituary: Joseph Malone

Joseph Vincent Malone, Jr, 85, of Greenwich, CT passed away at King Street Rehab on September 20, 2022. Joe was born in Port Chester on September 25, 1936, to Elizabeth Nethercott and Joseph Vincent Malone. He went through the Port Chester public school system starting at Edison School, the Junior High and graduated from Port Chester Senior High School in 1954. In 1961 Joe married Virginia Sheridan at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Port Chester.
GREENWICH, CT
i95 ROCK

Would an Age Restrictive Bar Work in Danbury? They’re Doing it Out West

It's the most innovative nightlife concept I've heard in a long time, age restricted bars. I heard about this after reading a Newsweek article about an age restrictive bar in California. The place in question is called Melody Bar and Grill and they got a lot of attention recently when two patrons under the age of 30 were turned away and complained about it on social media. The two women were of legal age to drink or enter such an establishment under the eyes of the law, but not what the bar was looking for, apparently.
DANBURY, CT
i95 ROCK

Sound on Sound Attendees for Saturday Show in Bridgeport Upset With Issues

UPDATE: I published the following article without getting comment from the festival organizers. I own that I made a mistake there, in an effort to publish as soon as possible. As one might imagine, the folks at Live Nation were not happy with my article. We will attempt to speak to them on the air, or get a comment. I've been told they understand there were serious issues with the execution of the Saturday concert. I've been told they addressed those issues and that the Sunday show went off without a hitch. The organizers were active reaching out to fans who spoke up and Live Nation deserved a chance to speak on these issues before I published. We will attempt to right that wrong. We consider ourselves the voice of the people on the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show so when our fans came to us with an overwhelming one-sided reaction to Saturday's show, I wanted to speak for them, as fast as possible.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
bostonrealestatetimes.com

EagleBridge Capital Arranges Financing for Downtown New Canaan Properties in CT

New Canaan, CT–EagleBridge Capital has arranged permanent mortgage financing in the. amount of $4,400,000 for a group of retail and apartment properties located in the heart of. downtown New Canaan, Connecticut. The financing was arranged by EagleBridge director, Brian Walsh. The Downtown area is home to a variety of...
NEW CANAAN, CT
WTNH.com

Avelo Airlines: 14 Destinations and Growing

New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?

Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
TORRINGTON, CT
i95 ROCK

Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater

BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Stew Leonard's indoor garden center in Norwalk to be finished in November

NORWALK — As the Stew Leonard's expansion, which will include permanently enclosing the outdoor retail space, kicks into high-gear, an indoor garden center is expected to be completed in less than two months. "We are hoping to have the garden center substantially completed by the end of November," Stew...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
EAST HAVEN, CT
ctbites.com

Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!

The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
FAIRFIELD, CT

