Register Citizen
NY Post calls Connecticut 'a delicious fall destination'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The New York Post recently highlighted a slew of new Connecticut restaurants, calling the state "a delicious fall destination for hungry weekenders." Author Linda Laban featured some of the year's most high-profile openings across the state in Fairfield, Litchfield,...
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC
If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.
Register Citizen
Peter Rogers Florist in Stamford to close after almost 50 years: Not enough traffic 'to continue going on'
STAMFORD — After nearly 50 years in business and two location changes within Stamford, Peter Rogers Florist will close later this month. Peter Rogers, 75, said he opened the shop in 1973 at St. John’s Towers after he was trained in New York. He then moved to Route 1 and Courtland Avenue and operated there for about 20 years. When the spot “became too tight,” Rogers said he moved again to his current location on Pine Hill Avenue in Glenbrook.
The Ethan and Lou 15 Year Anniversary Party Got Ultra Wild
August 22, 2007 was the first episode of the Ethan and Lou Show. August 22, 2022 was the 15 Year Anniversary of the Ethan and Lou Show. We did very little on the air that day to celebrate a long run together. Instead we assured folks we would get together with them out in the public for a beer.
greenwichsentinel.com
Obituary: Joseph Malone
Joseph Vincent Malone, Jr, 85, of Greenwich, CT passed away at King Street Rehab on September 20, 2022. Joe was born in Port Chester on September 25, 1936, to Elizabeth Nethercott and Joseph Vincent Malone. He went through the Port Chester public school system starting at Edison School, the Junior High and graduated from Port Chester Senior High School in 1954. In 1961 Joe married Virginia Sheridan at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Port Chester.
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Would an Age Restrictive Bar Work in Danbury? They’re Doing it Out West
It's the most innovative nightlife concept I've heard in a long time, age restricted bars. I heard about this after reading a Newsweek article about an age restrictive bar in California. The place in question is called Melody Bar and Grill and they got a lot of attention recently when two patrons under the age of 30 were turned away and complained about it on social media. The two women were of legal age to drink or enter such an establishment under the eyes of the law, but not what the bar was looking for, apparently.
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
Sound on Sound Attendees for Saturday Show in Bridgeport Upset With Issues
UPDATE: I published the following article without getting comment from the festival organizers. I own that I made a mistake there, in an effort to publish as soon as possible. As one might imagine, the folks at Live Nation were not happy with my article. We will attempt to speak to them on the air, or get a comment. I've been told they understand there were serious issues with the execution of the Saturday concert. I've been told they addressed those issues and that the Sunday show went off without a hitch. The organizers were active reaching out to fans who spoke up and Live Nation deserved a chance to speak on these issues before I published. We will attempt to right that wrong. We consider ourselves the voice of the people on the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show so when our fans came to us with an overwhelming one-sided reaction to Saturday's show, I wanted to speak for them, as fast as possible.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
EagleBridge Capital Arranges Financing for Downtown New Canaan Properties in CT
New Canaan, CT–EagleBridge Capital has arranged permanent mortgage financing in the. amount of $4,400,000 for a group of retail and apartment properties located in the heart of. downtown New Canaan, Connecticut. The financing was arranged by EagleBridge director, Brian Walsh. The Downtown area is home to a variety of...
Whatever Floats Your Boat – New Milford Road Blocked by Sea Vessel
Yes, that is what it appears to be, a boat blocking a New Milford road. This picture was taken on Monday (9/26/22) by Brittany Mosimann at around 11 am. I spoke to Brittany's mom Allison who was in the car, she told me the following:. "It was about an hour...
WTNH.com
Avelo Airlines: 14 Destinations and Growing
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Avelo Airlines approaches its one year anniversary of flying out of Tweed-New Haven Airport, they can happily reflect on how the airline has grown and expanded. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Avelo Airlines Founder and CEO Andrew Levy, to discuss their accomplishments in the past year, and what the future might look like.
Where is the Most Affordable City to Buy a Home in New England?
Many folks throughout Massachusetts and the country are facing financial difficulties. Sure the price at the pump has dropped in recent weeks but the price of gas is still 75%, higher than in 2020. Then folks have to deal with grocery prices going through the roof. As matter of fact, grocery prices are up nearly 20% which is the largest inflation surge in 43 years. Rents in many cities are up around 65%. Not to mention, the waiting list for affordable housing in many communities including the Berkshires, feels like it goes on for an eternity. It's hard for many to keep their heads above water.
Moose on the Loose Outside Danbury Movie Theater
BREAKING: Moose runs wild outside AMC Lowes Theater in Danbury on Monday (9/26/22). I must give credit to the Ethan, Lou and Large Dave Show Meteorologist Jack Drake AKA Jack on the Reels. Jack broke Moose-Gate on his Facebook (Danbury Weather) on Tuesday (9/27/22). In addition to Jack's work on the I-95 Morning Show, he does his own independent reporting. Jack is a real meteorologist, a WCSU grad and a cloud enthusiast. Jack posted the video with the following header:
Register Citizen
Stew Leonard's indoor garden center in Norwalk to be finished in November
NORWALK — As the Stew Leonard's expansion, which will include permanently enclosing the outdoor retail space, kicks into high-gear, an indoor garden center is expected to be completed in less than two months. "We are hoping to have the garden center substantially completed by the end of November," Stew...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Sound on Sound Music Festival organizers admit experience was chaotic
Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked Ian, plus the possibility for showers later Monday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. State officials released on Monday Connecticut’s annual crime statistics report and said violent and property crimes were down. Updated: 4 hours ago. Flu season is right around the corner and a...
2 Mcmorrow Lane, North Salem, NY 10560 - $10,000
NORTH SALEM, N.Y. — A property at 2 Mcmorrow Lane in North Salem is listed at $10,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
Register Citizen
‘It feels like home for us’: Romanian couple brings Transilvania Restaurant and Bar to East Haven
EAST HAVEN — Upon Alina and Chirs Caldarariu’s arrival to the United States nine years ago, they had two dreams: to start a family and to share their Romanian culture. The first dream was accomplished with the couple's three children. Now, they’re on path to fulfill the second dream by moving their Transilvania Restaurant and Bar from Fairfield to East Haven.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
ctbites.com
Sally's Apizza Opening in Fairfield October 2022!
The iconic New Haven pizza spot, Sally’s Apizza is getting ready to open the doors at their NEW LOCATION IN FAIRFIELD next month!!!! This will be their third location in Connecticut, the 2nd of which opened last year in Stamford. The restaurant will be located in the Trademark building...
