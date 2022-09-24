Read full article on original website
Poets and Quants
15 Biggest Surprises For First-Year MBAs
Ask the Class of 2022. They’ll tell you: Business school was a lot different than they pictured sometimes. It’s not that MBAs started out blind. They’d spoken to alumni, students, and adcoms – and scrolled through every message board seeking “the truth.” In the end, they learned the same lesson as their predecessors: Business school is just something you need to experience.
UNC Kenan-Flagler Finds An Interim Dean In Long-Time Finance Prof
The Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina has named an interim dean to lead the school during the search for a replacement for Doug Shackelford, who resigned unexpectedly last week after eight years as dean. Jennifer Conrad, a long-time finance professor and former associate dean for academic...
Demand for on-campus housing exceeds UC Irvine's available bed space for students
UC Irvine's Student Housing Executive Director Tim Trevan said this fall they had more than 16,000 beds to offer students but they had more demand than space available.
MBA Handicapping: HBS Interview Traps For 780 GMAT Types
When you can score a 780 on the GMAT, putting you into the top 1% of test takers worldwide, your MBA application goes to the top of the pile at every business school. Add to that a 3.8 undergraduate grade point average in computer science from the University of Washington and you have a pretty formidable applicant.
New Study Explores The Role of Grades In MBA Recruiting
New Study Explores the Role of Grades in MBA Recruiting. Grade-nondisclosure (GND) policies have been around since the mid-1990s. The policies refer to how students at some of the nation’s top business schools, including Wharton and Columbia, collectively agree not to tell recruiters what their grades are until after they are hired.
