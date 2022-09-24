Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Why Rafael Nadal Turned Down a Rare Invitation From Queen Elizabeth II
Tennis champ Rafael Nadal reveals why he could not meet with Queen Elizabeth after receiving a rare invitation during Wimbledon.
Upworthy
Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry
It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
SkySports
Andy Murray: I don’t deserve a send-off like Roger Federer
Andy Murray believes the emotional scenes that greeted the end of Roger Federer’s playing career this week at the Laver Cup were "super special". It was a unique finale that Britain's Murray, a former world No 1 himself, does not intend to emulate. "I certainly won't and don't deserve...
11 incredible photos from Roger Federer's emotional farewell to tennis
Roger Federer played his final tennis match on Friday at the Laver Cup, where he teamed up to play doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.
Look: Coolest World Cup 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The 2022 Men's World Cup, set to be played in Qatar, is now less than two months away. In about eight weeks, the world's greatest soccer countries will descend on Qatar to play for the sport's top trophy. In recent years, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has had a World Cup-feel, with...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: The real reason why PGA Tour players are waiting to join LIV Golf
Another week and another LIV Golf rumour enters the GolfMagic inbox following United States' emphatic five-point victory at the Presidents Cup. This time we have received information from a LIV Golf insider as to the real reason why interested PGA Tour players are currently waiting on joining the Saudi-backed circuit until 2023.
Watch: Jordan Spieth mimics 'Lion King', raises son Sammy to Presidents Cup crowd
If the scene that unfolded Sunday on the first tee at Quail Hollow Club is any indication, Sammy Spieth is the next heir to the throne. Shortly before beginning his Sunday singles match in the 2022 Presidents Cup against Cam Davis, Jordan Spieth walked out to big cheers from the home crowd as he walked over to his wife, Annie Spieth, and their son, Sammy.
Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver
Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: If it felt like Jordan Spieth made everything he looked at on Sunday, it’s because he did
Jordan Spieth, match-play machine. The 29-year-old American veteran—he had played in the most Presidents Cups of any member of the U.S. team—entered Sunday singles in the second position for Captain Davis Love III, just behind Justin Thomas. Spieth and Thomas played together in all four team matches for the U.S. and went a perfect 4-0-0.
ESPN
Frances Tiafoe seals first Laver Cup title for Team World
Frances Tiafoe sealed Team World's first victory over Team Europe in the Laver Cup as he saved four match points en route to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas on Sunday. The American, who beat Roger Federer in the Swiss great's last competitive match Friday, proved a fly in Europe's ointment once again with a scintillating victory.
Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament
Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
I don’t like losing – Roger Federer left disappointed after Laver Cup defeat
Roger Federer could not hide his disappointment after watching Frances Tiafoe prove the pantomime villain for a second time at the Laver Cup this weekend as his epic comeback denied the Swiss one final trophy.A 1-6 7-6 (11) 10-8 victory for the US Open semi-finalist in the 11th match of the Ryder Cup-style team competition over Stefanos Tsitsipas helped Team World taste success in the tournament at the fifth time of asking.Tiafoe’s remarkable win saw John McEnroe’s group hit the magic 13-point mark first on a dramatic and thrilling Sunday at the O2 where they claimed a maiden Laver Cup...
Morgan Riddle socialises with her tennis WAG pals in London as boyfriend Taylor Fritz wins Laver Cup
TAYLOR FRITZ'S girlfriend Morgan Riddle celebrated Team World's Laver Cup triumph in style. Morgan was by Fritz's side throughout the entire competition at the O2 Arena in London and joined the celebrations after he helped his side beat Team Europe. The American's partner took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps...
