ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yanked from 2021 Lineup, Kam Fab Starts Again and Plays Like He Belongs

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LMk0U_0i8t8jLX00

The young safety is another positive reclamation project for the new staff.

Kamren Fabiculanan could do something on Saturday night against Stanford that didn't happen a year ago — start a second consecutive game in the University of Washington secondary.

Following a disturbing season-opening loss to Montana in 2021, somebody had to pay for that college football misstep and one of those somebodies was an otherwise popular player also known as Kam Fab.

As collateral damage, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety from Camarillo, California, got yanked from the Husky lineup after receiving just the lone shot to excel. His situation only turned worse as a bad season played out.

Falling further out of favor with Jimmy Lake's coaching staff, he dropped out of the two-deeps and didn't play at all in four of the final six Husky games.

"You know, It was tough mentally but at the end of the day I kept my head down and working hard," he said. "[It was] just trust in God's plan and work harder."

He made this approach pay off. With new coaches, it's been a new Fabiculanan, a busy Kam Fab.

He entered the season as the Hybrid Husky backup to Dominique Hampton, but switched to safety once Asa Turner got blindsided and hurt in practice and went out.

Given a long overdue reprieve, Fabiculanan started against Michigan State in a huge game on national TV. He finished with 8 tackles in the 39-28 victory, second highest among the Huskies.

He might be the only guy on the UW roster now who actively plays all three positions in safety, Hybrid Husky and cornerback. He has no preference. He's a loyal purple soldier.

He watched his Michigan State performance on tape and saw things he could clean up. Otherwise, he played like he belonged in the back row and will have another chance to show what he can do against Stanford at Husky Stadium.

"Wherever the coaches need me, I feel comfortable everywhere," Fabiculanan said. "Wherever the coaches need me, I'll be there for them."

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @UWFanNation

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Former UW Quarterback Hugh Millen 'really really bullish' on Kalen DeBoer

Former Washington quarterback Hugh Millen, a long-time Seattle sports media personality, has come out with some strong talk regarding first-year Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer. "It's the second-most intriguing question of my life, age 58, is how to coach having played for four Hall of Fame coaches at the NFL...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Football
State
California State
Local
Washington Football
Seattle, WA
College Sports
Local
Washington College Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lake
247Sports

UCLA football offering ticket promotions ahead of Washington game amid sagging attendance at Rose Bowl

Amid sagging attendance figures at the Rose Bowl stadium, UCLA is offering ticket promotions for Friday night's Week 5 clash between the Bruins (4-0, 1-0 in Pac-12) and No. 15 Washington (4-0, 1-0). UCLA is coming off a 45-17 rout of Colorado in its first road game of the season, while Washington's trip to Southern California will mark the Huskies' first contest away from Seattle this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Stanford
WTRF

Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yakima Herald Republic

Nearly 40% of U.S. adults have strong feelings about Seattle

Is Seattle considered a desirable place to live? With our beautiful natural scenery, outdoorsy lifestyle and temperate climate, I've always thought so. But these days, not everyone seems to conjure up such positive associations with the city. In fact, a new national survey suggests Seattle may have become one of...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
KUOW

Seattle is ... thirsty? Yep, I said it.

The word "thirsty" generally means "feeling thirst" or being "deficient in moisture," like "parched." As in "Seattle is very thirsty right now," which is headline I wrote about how the Seattle-Tacoma area just experienced the driest summer on record. But it can also mean other things. The New York Times...
SEATTLE, WA
Daily Mail

The fastest-cooling real estate markets in the US: Sales drop 34% in Seattle as crime ravaged West Coast sees prices tumble amid exodus of residents - and people return from pandemic refuges

Seattle’s housing market is slowing faster than any in the country, a new study has revealed - as cash-strapped buyers increasingly shy away from home purchases. The study, from real estate firm Redfin, ranked the nation’s most populous hubs using metrics such as prices, price drops, and supply - and found that the real estate market is cooling fastest primarily along the West Coast.
SEATTLE, WA
hackaday.com

Animated LED Arrows Point The Way

Visitors at the Garden D’Lights in Bellevue, Washington had a problem. While touring the holiday lights show, they kept straying off the path. The event organizers tried some simple LED arrows, but they were just more points of light among a sea filled with them. This is when [Eric Gunnerson] was asked to help out. He’s apparently had some experience with LED animations, even cooking up a simple descriptor language for writing animations driven by an ESP32. To make the intended path obvious, he turned to a PVC board with 50 embedded WS2812 pixels –RGB controllable LEDs. The control box was a USB power adapter and an ESP8266, very carefully waterproofed and connected to the string of pixels. The backer board is painted black, to complete the hardware. Stick around after the inevitable break, to get a look at the final.
BELLEVUE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy