Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thepostathens.com
Football Column: Ohio's defense is one of the worst in FBS
There is a lot to unpack from Ohio’s 59-52 win over Fordham Saturday, but first I want to take a look at some of the raw numbers, because they are absurd. The two teams combined for 111 points, 1332 total yards and 60 first downs. They averaged 8.4 yards per play for the game, which is just a ridiculous pace. It wasn’t all exciting, though, as each team also had 11 penalties for over 100 yards.
thepostathens.com
Soccer: Ohio loses back-to-back games to start MAC play
To open Mid-American Conference play this season, Ohio headed to Kent State on Thursday. In a losing effort, Ohio outshot Kent State with 13 total shots; however, none could find the back of the net. The game started out slow, with neither team giving ground in the early parts of...
thepostathens.com
Freshmen speak about their experiences at OU
Everyone remembers their freshman year of college. It's one of the biggest transitions in a person's life, and it can come with a mix of emotions. Whether one’s feelings more closely resemble excitement or nervousness, no one goes through it the same way. It may be a time of uncertainty, but it's also the start of a new chapter and future steps in life. As freshmen at Ohio University transition into their new environment, many of them are ready for what lies ahead.
thepostathens.com
Athens Community Music School provides accessible music education
Athens, Ohio is known for many hidden treasures, especially when it comes to music, and Athens Community Music School is just one of those. Founded in 1979, the Athens Community Music School, or ACMS, has been the principal source of music instruction in Southeast Ohio. Located in Glidden Hall, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thepostathens.com
Here’s the best vegan options on Court Street
Athens, Ohio, is home to various delicious eateries. As new students adjust to life on campus, one may wonder, "Where and what can a vegan eat on Court Street?" Well, vegans and non-vegans looking to try something new, look no further. Here are the best vegan meal options on everyone's favorite street:
thepostathens.com
Therapy Dog Thursdays stand out as student favorite
Every third Thursday of the month, passersby will most likely see a mob of Ohio University students ‘oohing’ and ‘awing’ at Alden Library’s Therapy Dog Thursdays. Started by Rinda Scoggan, the assistant director for training at Counseling and Psychological Services, the event has become a student favorite since starting back up last year after the COVID-19 pandemic halted it.
thepostathens.com
City Council holds special session to discuss appropriations
Athens City Council met Monday and went into a special session before hearing from committees. During the special session, the body approved a few ordinances, including an ordinance amending the 2022 appropriation ordinance. The ordinance included $14,500 to the general fund for the mayor to cover the PERS contribution and...
Comments / 0