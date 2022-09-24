ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Increasing confidence that eastern NC will feel Ian impacts

(Dare County Emergency Management) On the morning of Sept. 28, Dare County Emergency Management issued this update on the status of Hurricane Ian and predictions about its potential impacts on our regions. Here is the information. Ian is now a strong Category 4 hurricane located about 75 miles WSW of...
DARE COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Restaurant Named Top Date Night Spot

While most people have favorite restaurants, those places may not necessarily be considered the best in the world. Well, now Tripadvisor is letting us know which restaurants are, so if you’re a traveling foodie, read on. The travel site just came out with their Travelers’ Choice “Best of the...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
WITN

North Carolina Seafood Festival scheduled to continue

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - As of Tuesday, the North Carolina Seafood Festival will still proceed despite the potential for bad weather from Friday, Sept. 30th to Sunday, Oct. 2nd. The Town of Morehead City, Carteret County Emergency Management, and the festival’s board of directors say they are closely monitoring...
POLITICS
Surfline

Hurricane Ian Sets Its Sights on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Hurricane Ian moving into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthening. Florida’s West Coast to be impacted, landfall expected near Tampa. Better swell, conditions for Florida Panhandle, Alabama, Texas breaks. The nonstop tropical activity over the past few weeks has cut September into two halves. The first half of the...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dawson
Outsider.com

International Space Station Flies Over Hurricane Ian, Shows Size of the Massive Storm: VIDEO

The International Space Station flew over Hurricane Ian today, Sept. 26, as it makes its way to Florida. Views from space put into perspective just how large this hurricane really is. Ian is on track to hit the west coast of Florida early on Wednesday. Additionally, it’s due to make landfall on the western tip of Cuba before that. It will hit Florida as a category 4 hurricane, with top winds of 140 mph. Check out the video of Hurricane Ian below.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend Getaway

North Carolina is one of the most scenic coastal states in the country filled with dozens of historic towns and cities. With so many charming places to choose from, trying to figure out where to head for a trip can be challenging and that is why we put together this article. Keep reading to find out which small town in the Tar Heel State is the best to visit for an idyllic weekend getaway.
HOT SPRINGS, NC
publicradioeast.org

A record number of sea turtle hatchlings emerged from nests in one North Carolina coastal community

It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. It was a good summer for sea turtles along the southeastern North Carolina coast. Officials with the Oak Island Seat Turtle Protection Program say a record number of hatchlings emerged from nests there since they started keeping records, with more than 12,400 hatchlings.
ANIMALS
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Outer Banks#Central Florida#Pea Island#Stoked#Forecasting#Swell Story
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy