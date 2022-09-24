EXCLUSIVE: R&CPMK is widening its London team with the hiring of public relations vet MK Crooke. She joins the firm’s London Senior Director Anna Thackeray. The UK team will be led by Thackeray, who will report into R&CPMK Co-Presidents of Talent, Lindsay Galin and Jeff Raymond. R&CPMK also have offices in NYC and LA. Crooke counts nearly a decade of experience working with established and emerging actors and filmmakers. During her time most recently at Premier, she led international strategy and execution on talent publicity campaigns for projects ranging from global franchises to independent films to multiple-award winners and nominees. Freya Allan, Joey...

