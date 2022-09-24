ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Smile’ Review: Sosie Bacon Stars in a Genuinely Frightening Horror Debut

Parker Finn’s disquieting debut Smile transforms a congenial gesture into a threat. Smiles — warm and inviting by nature — mask deeper, more troubling intentions in this harrowing film about a demonic spirit that latches on to its victims’ traumas. The adage about grinning through hard times here takes on a sinister tone.  Dr. Rose Cutter (Sosie Bacon), an affable clinical psychiatrist, doesn’t know any of this when she meets Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), a graduate student who recently witnessed a gruesome suicide. The two convene in an examination room of the oddly homey ER psychiatric wing. (The hallway walls are...
MOVIES
UPI News

Epix, Starzplay streaming services announce rebrands

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Streaming services Epix and Starzplay have both announced rebrands. MGM said in a press release Wednesday that it will relaunch Epix as MGM+ in early 2023. MGM+ will continue to feature a curated film library and TV originals including Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, From, Rogue Heroes and Belgravia.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Star
Person
Alison Brown
Person
Lucien Laviscount
Person
Lily Collins

Comments / 0

Community Policy