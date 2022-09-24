ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, MN

Little Falls offense stalls in Albany

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 3 days ago

The Flyers football team continues to look for their first win of the season. They were shut out 30-0 on the road against Albany, Friday, Sept. 23.

Albany scored twice in the first inning off runs of 16 yards and one yard, with successful 2-point conversions on each score giving them a quick 16-0 lead over the Flyers.

In the second, Flyers’ RB Hank LeClair was stripped of the football, and it was picked up by the Albany defense who took it 20 yards for a score. Albany took a 22-0 lead following an unsuccessful 2-point attempt.

The Flyers held the Huskies scoreless in the third, but in the fourth quarter, they gave up one last score to put the game at 30-0.

The Flyers’ offense struggled for the second week in a row accumulating just total 62 yards, or 1.6 yards per play, and turned the ball over five times, two fumbles and three interceptions.

LeClair led the team in rushing on 14 carries for 44 yards.

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 318 total yards, but held their opponent to -7 total net passing yards. They also recovered a fumble and picked off the QB. They were gashed in the trenches, though. They allowed the Huskies to 325 total yards on 56 attempts, 5.6 yards per carry.

The Flyers, still seeking their first win of the season, host Foley during their homecoming night, Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
WJON

CentraCare Selling St. Benedict’s Community Facilities

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is looking to sell off some of its central Minnesota properties. The organization is searching for a new owner to take over all of its St. Benedict’s Community facilities including care centers, assisted living facilities, and senior housing locations in Monticello, Sartell, and St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Highway 23 North Gap Detour Continues Until November

RICHMOND -- It will be just over a month before traffic gets back to normal on Highway 23 between Richmond and Paynesville. The Highway 23 North Gap project continues to force drivers to detour around the work zone this fall. However, on November 3rd, work will pause for the winter and the road will reopen.
RICHMOND, MN
lptv.org

Brainerd Middle School Student Hospitalized After Falling Off Stairwell

A Brainerd middle school student was hospitalized last Friday after falling off of a stairwell. The incident happened at Forestview Middle School. The school sent out a news release on Friday that said during the fourth hour of the day, a student crossed over a stairwell railing and hung onto the other side before falling into the stairwell. The student was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
BRAINERD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Little Falls, MN
Sports
City
Albany, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Albany, MN
Sports
City
Little Falls, MN
knsiradio.com

Man Rescued After Boat Capsized on a Lake in Stearns County

(KNSI) – A man was rescued from a Paynesville area lake thanks to the quick thinking of some neighbors. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a man called 911 after spotting someone floating near a capsized boat on Rice Lake. The caller’s neighbor drove his pontoon over to the scene and pulled the man from the water and towed the capsized boat to shore.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
klfdradio.com

Sparboe Eggs & Bongards Cheese Give-Away

Vibrant Broadband has been installing high speed internet infrastructure in Litchfield this past summer and the company wants to thank everyone for their patience during the project. They will be handing out free eggs and cheese on Wednesday from 4-to-7 p.m. at Meeker Cooperative. Sales Consultant Nathan Johnson says it’s...
LITCHFIELD, MN
willmarradio.com

New FedEx facility in Willmar nearing completion

(Willmar MN-) FedEx hopes to be moving packages in-and-out of their new facility in Willmar in time for the holidays. Willmar and Kandiyohi County Economic Development Commission Director Aaron Backman says the 217,000 square foot building on County Road 5 north of Willmar Avenue is worth more than $30 million...
WILLMAR, MN
Y-105FM

Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Stalls#American Football
kduz.com

Walz/Jensen Campaign Stops in Hutchinson

Democratic Governor Tim Walz and Republican Challenger Scott Jensen are scheduled to make stops in Hutchinson this week. Governor Walz is scheduled to be at the Days Inn on Highway 7 West at 5pm today (Tuesday) for a meet and greet fundraiser and silent auction. Mask Off MN and local...
HUTCHINSON, MN
WJON

Stearns County Commissioners Approve County Road 133 Realignment

SARTELL -- A recent study to consider a realignment of Stearns County Road 133 has received the county board's blessing. County Road 133 is considered a minor arterial that provides a freight and commuter connection from I-94 west of St. Joseph to Highway 10 east of Sartell. It has long been considered a vital part of completing a beltway around the St. Cloud area.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club

ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
kduz.com

Two Arrested in Litchfield Drug Bust

Two people were arrested and face drug-related charges following a search at a Litchfield home. Members of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force used a warrant to search a home in the 63000 block of 173rd Street on Friday. During the search, authorities found about 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine,...
LITCHFIELD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested following drug bust where fentanyl was found

WILLMAR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A man and woman are in jail and facing potential charges following a drug bust where fentanyl was found. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department says on Monday, Sept. 26 authorities raided a home in Willmar, MN and found drugs, a gun and cash.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County

(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs

Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
426
Followers
424
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy