Little Falls offense stalls in Albany

The Flyers football team continues to look for their first win of the season. They were shut out 30-0 on the road against Albany, Friday, Sept. 23.

Albany scored twice in the first inning off runs of 16 yards and one yard, with successful 2-point conversions on each score giving them a quick 16-0 lead over the Flyers.

In the second, Flyers’ RB Hank LeClair was stripped of the football, and it was picked up by the Albany defense who took it 20 yards for a score. Albany took a 22-0 lead following an unsuccessful 2-point attempt.

The Flyers held the Huskies scoreless in the third, but in the fourth quarter, they gave up one last score to put the game at 30-0.

The Flyers’ offense struggled for the second week in a row accumulating just total 62 yards, or 1.6 yards per play, and turned the ball over five times, two fumbles and three interceptions.

LeClair led the team in rushing on 14 carries for 44 yards.

Defensively, the Flyers gave up 318 total yards, but held their opponent to -7 total net passing yards. They also recovered a fumble and picked off the QB. They were gashed in the trenches, though. They allowed the Huskies to 325 total yards on 56 attempts, 5.6 yards per carry.

The Flyers, still seeking their first win of the season, host Foley during their homecoming night, Friday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.