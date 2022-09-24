ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC

The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. 'Better Call Saul' Series Finale Viewership More Than Quadruples From Season 6 Premiere on AMC+. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson...
TV SERIES
Deadline

AMC Networks Entertainment Chief Dan McDermott On Navigating End Times For ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Better Call Saul’ And ‘Killing Eve’ And How He Competes With Bigger Rivals

AMC Networks studio and entertainment chief Dan McDermott said the company’s modest scale, multiplatform distribution and talent relationships have enabled it to compete against an array of deeper-pocketed rivals. During a fireside chat at the company’s programming summit in Brooklyn, McDermott also addressed the end this year of longtime programming pillars The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve. “Every great show, every great experience at some point comes to an end,” he said of the series finales. “We’re so grateful to have had these shows on our platforms. They helped define AMC as a home for premium content.” McDermott said developing...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luna Blaise
Person
Josh Dallas
Person
Melissa Roxburgh
Person
Matt Long
Person
Athena Karkanis
Person
Holly Taylor
SFGate

Lionsgate Says It’s Leaning Toward Spinning Off Studio, Not Starz

Lionsgate is now looking at spinning off its studio business — rather than kicking out the Starz premium network and streaming business. The company, in an SEC filing Wednesday, said that “Despite the volatile market environment” Lionsgate remains “on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses.” However, Lionsgate is increasingly focused on divesting the studio side of the house.
BUSINESS
SFGate

‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Stars Reveal Their Hopes for a Third Movie

Slow and steady wins the race — and in the case of “Hocus Pocus 2,” the Sanderson sisters are returning to seek revenge on Salem after 29 years. While Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprise their roles as the three villainous witches in the sequel, there were some notable absences. For one, the main protagonists of the original film — Omri Katz’s Max Dennison and Vinessa Shaw’s Allison Watts — don’t appear in the movie.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Smile’ Review: Sosie Bacon Stars in a Genuinely Frightening Horror Debut

Parker Finn’s disquieting debut Smile transforms a congenial gesture into a threat. Smiles — warm and inviting by nature — mask deeper, more troubling intentions in this harrowing film about a demonic spirit that latches on to its victims’ traumas. The adage about grinning through hard times here takes on a sinister tone.  Dr. Rose Cutter (Sosie Bacon), an affable clinical psychiatrist, doesn’t know any of this when she meets Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), a graduate student who recently witnessed a gruesome suicide. The two convene in an examination room of the oddly homey ER psychiatric wing. (The hallway walls are...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Tvseries#Television#Drama Series#Variety Noah Centineo#Recruit#Nbc
SFGate

Madison Wells Live Unveils Slate With New Projects From Trio of Buzzy Theater Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

Madison Wells Live, the stage entertainment division of Gigi Pritzker’s Madison Wells (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), has emerged from theater’s lockdown phase with a lineup of brewing theater projects including a movement-based play with music, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” directed by Tyne Rafaeli and now gearing up for a developmental presentation in the spring, and a new musical about the Rev. Daniel Jenkins and the Jenkins Orphanage Band, directed by Whitney White (“What to Send Up When It Goes Down”) and co-produced by David and Jessica Oyelowo.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy