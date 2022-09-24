AMC Networks studio and entertainment chief Dan McDermott said the company’s modest scale, multiplatform distribution and talent relationships have enabled it to compete against an array of deeper-pocketed rivals. During a fireside chat at the company’s programming summit in Brooklyn, McDermott also addressed the end this year of longtime programming pillars The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve. “Every great show, every great experience at some point comes to an end,” he said of the series finales. “We’re so grateful to have had these shows on our platforms. They helped define AMC as a home for premium content.” McDermott said developing...

