Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Renewed for Season 2 at AMC
The renewal comes ahead of the series premiere on Oct. 2. The 8-episode second season will be set in Europe. 'Better Call Saul' Series Finale Viewership More Than Quadruples From Season 6 Premiere on AMC+. Based on the Anne Rice novel of the same name, the series stars Jacob Anderson...
SFGate
Explosive ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 3 Cold Open Shows a Shrieking Jen Shah and Vicious Rifts Among Former Best Friends (EXCLUSIVE)
The cold open of the Sept. 28 Season 3 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” featured at the bottom of this post harks back to a more innocent time for the Bravo cast members — before it then reveals how their lives and friendships have exploded during the show’s run.
SFGate
Ana de Armas in ‘Blonde’ Is the Best Shot for Latina Oscar Attention, and Netflix’s Strongest Acting Contender
If someone told me a decade ago that the woman who would play Marilyn Monroe in a fictionalized biopic of her life would have the best chance of being the one Latina woman nominated at this year’s Oscars for best actress, I would have asked, “where is Ashton Kutcher? Because clearly, I’m on ‘Punk’d’?”
AMC Networks Entertainment Chief Dan McDermott On Navigating End Times For ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Better Call Saul’ And ‘Killing Eve’ And How He Competes With Bigger Rivals
AMC Networks studio and entertainment chief Dan McDermott said the company’s modest scale, multiplatform distribution and talent relationships have enabled it to compete against an array of deeper-pocketed rivals. During a fireside chat at the company’s programming summit in Brooklyn, McDermott also addressed the end this year of longtime programming pillars The Walking Dead, Better Call Saul and Killing Eve. “Every great show, every great experience at some point comes to an end,” he said of the series finales. “We’re so grateful to have had these shows on our platforms. They helped define AMC as a home for premium content.” McDermott said developing...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
Lionsgate Says It’s Leaning Toward Spinning Off Studio, Not Starz
Lionsgate is now looking at spinning off its studio business — rather than kicking out the Starz premium network and streaming business. The company, in an SEC filing Wednesday, said that “Despite the volatile market environment” Lionsgate remains “on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses.” However, Lionsgate is increasingly focused on divesting the studio side of the house.
SFGate
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Stars Reveal Their Hopes for a Third Movie
Slow and steady wins the race — and in the case of “Hocus Pocus 2,” the Sanderson sisters are returning to seek revenge on Salem after 29 years. While Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprise their roles as the three villainous witches in the sequel, there were some notable absences. For one, the main protagonists of the original film — Omri Katz’s Max Dennison and Vinessa Shaw’s Allison Watts — don’t appear in the movie.
‘Smile’ Review: Sosie Bacon Stars in a Genuinely Frightening Horror Debut
Parker Finn’s disquieting debut Smile transforms a congenial gesture into a threat. Smiles — warm and inviting by nature — mask deeper, more troubling intentions in this harrowing film about a demonic spirit that latches on to its victims’ traumas. The adage about grinning through hard times here takes on a sinister tone. Dr. Rose Cutter (Sosie Bacon), an affable clinical psychiatrist, doesn’t know any of this when she meets Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), a graduate student who recently witnessed a gruesome suicide. The two convene in an examination room of the oddly homey ER psychiatric wing. (The hallway walls are...
SFGate
Epix to Rebrand as MGM+ in January, Orders New Series Including Chris Brancato’s ‘Hotel Cocaine’
Epix is heading into 2023 with a new — yet very familiar — identity. Starting Jan. 15, 2023, the MGM-owned pay cable network and streaming outlet will take its parent company’s name and be known as MGM+. The rebrand comes following Amazon’s $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM in March.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
A Marilyn Monroe-Inspired Streetwear Collection Drops Ahead of ‘Blonde’ Release
A Marilyn Monroe-inspired streetwear collection hits online stores today, just in time for the worldwide debut of Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” which stars Ana de Armas’ as the iconic 1950s actor and model. The collection is a collaboration between international streetwear brand Culture King and Carré, and...
SFGate
Madison Wells Live Unveils Slate With New Projects From Trio of Buzzy Theater Directors (EXCLUSIVE)
Madison Wells Live, the stage entertainment division of Gigi Pritzker’s Madison Wells (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), has emerged from theater’s lockdown phase with a lineup of brewing theater projects including a movement-based play with music, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” directed by Tyne Rafaeli and now gearing up for a developmental presentation in the spring, and a new musical about the Rev. Daniel Jenkins and the Jenkins Orphanage Band, directed by Whitney White (“What to Send Up When It Goes Down”) and co-produced by David and Jessica Oyelowo.
SFGate
Neil Young Registers a Quiet Protest Against Beck’s ‘Old Man’ NFL Commercial
Neil Young may have effectively signed over some of the rights to use his music in advertising when he sold 50% of his publishing to Hipgnosis Songs in 2021. But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t reserved the right to weigh in — subtly — when his music is licensed for commercials going forward.
NFL・
48 Celeb Instagram Posts From 10 Years Ago That Are Soooooooooo Completely Different To What They Post Now
2012 was the glory age of celebrity Instagram. I miss all the terrible pictures of foods, extremely filtered selfies, and even a firework pic or two.
Comments / 0