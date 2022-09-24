ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

SFGate

Thelonious Monk Documentary ‘Rewind and Play’ Sells to Grasshopper Film for North America (EXCLUSIVE)

Grasshopper Film has acquired the North American distribution rights to “Rewind & Play,” Alain Gomis’ feature documentary on the late jazz pianist Thelonious Monk. The film is set to screen at the 60th annual New York Film Festival later this month, and will open in theaters early next year. The doc uses an interview with Monk in France from 1969, which many would now consider to be deeply problematic, as its centrepiece.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Smile’ Review: Sosie Bacon Stars in a Genuinely Frightening Horror Debut

Parker Finn’s disquieting debut Smile transforms a congenial gesture into a threat. Smiles — warm and inviting by nature — mask deeper, more troubling intentions in this harrowing film about a demonic spirit that latches on to its victims’ traumas. The adage about grinning through hard times here takes on a sinister tone.  Dr. Rose Cutter (Sosie Bacon), an affable clinical psychiatrist, doesn’t know any of this when she meets Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), a graduate student who recently witnessed a gruesome suicide. The two convene in an examination room of the oddly homey ER psychiatric wing. (The hallway walls are...
SFGate

Madison Wells Live Unveils Slate With New Projects From Trio of Buzzy Theater Directors (EXCLUSIVE)

Madison Wells Live, the stage entertainment division of Gigi Pritzker’s Madison Wells (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), has emerged from theater’s lockdown phase with a lineup of brewing theater projects including a movement-based play with music, “The Thing About Jellyfish,” directed by Tyne Rafaeli and now gearing up for a developmental presentation in the spring, and a new musical about the Rev. Daniel Jenkins and the Jenkins Orphanage Band, directed by Whitney White (“What to Send Up When It Goes Down”) and co-produced by David and Jessica Oyelowo.
UPI News

Epix, Starzplay streaming services announce rebrands

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Streaming services Epix and Starzplay have both announced rebrands. MGM said in a press release Wednesday that it will relaunch Epix as MGM+ in early 2023. MGM+ will continue to feature a curated film library and TV originals including Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, From, Rogue Heroes and Belgravia.
SFGate

Lionsgate Says It’s Leaning Toward Spinning Off Studio, Not Starz

Lionsgate is now looking at spinning off its studio business — rather than kicking out the Starz premium network and streaming business. The company, in an SEC filing Wednesday, said that “Despite the volatile market environment” Lionsgate remains “on a path to separating our Starz and studio businesses.” However, Lionsgate is increasingly focused on divesting the studio side of the house.
SFGate

Network nightly newscasts morph, adapt for the streaming age

NEW YORK (AP) — For more than half a century, ABC, CBS and NBC have aired evening newscasts each weeknight on television. This fall, the competition has spread to another medium. The launch of John Dickerson's “CBS News Prime Time” in September means that all three news divisions have...
