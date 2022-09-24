Read full article on original website
Lompoc Parks to offer Santa Clause visits
Lompoc residents are able to sign up to receive at-home visits from Santa Clause this Christmas season. The post Lompoc Parks to offer Santa Clause visits appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
September Tree of the Month: Paperbark Tree
It is hard to believe that the Paperbark Tree, one of the most drought tolerant trees grown locally, is native to a habitat of brackish swamps, wetlands, and sloughs. This tree’s tolerance for extreme drought, along with its robust and graceful growth habit and attractive evergreen foliage, have made it a commonly planted landscape tree in Santa Barbara since its introduction here in the early 1900s.
kclu.org
Hang 10, dudes! Surfing legend's life to be highlighted at South Coast events
He's a big wave surfing legend. Now, the life and career of Laird Hamilton is going to be celebrated with two events on the South Coast. Hamilton is known as a rebel in the surfing world. He’s tackled some of the world’s most challenging, and dangerous surf spots.
Lompoc Record
More than 150 expected to Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Waller Park in Santa Maria
Families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients and others who support finding an end to the disease will take the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday morning in Santa Maria. After being held at Rotary Centennial Park last year, the walk will return to its original location at Waller Park, where members of the public can sign up to participate in the walk at 8:30 a.m. at 3107 Orcutt Road or just cheer for the walkers as they make laps around the grounds.
kprl.com
Delta IV Heavy Rocket at Vandenberg 09.26.2022
Vandenberg space force base launched a Delta IV Heavy rocket on Saturday. It blasted off at 3:25 Saturday afternoon from Space Launch Complex 6 at the space force base near Lompoc. The Payload is a national security system that will deliver critical intelligence information from space that are needed by...
syvnews.com
'Ghosts along the Coast' brings spine-tingling storytelling to Elings Park
A female bootlegger from Prohibition, a Depression-era hobo living near the railroad tracks, a survivor of an 1853 shipwreck, a Japanese “picture bride” from the 1920s, a longtime lady lighthouse keeper, and a newspaper editor murdered in 1880 – six real or inspired-by-real figures from Santa Barbara history return from the spirit world to tell their stories over three nights as part of the first “Ghosts Along the Coast” in Santa Barbara’s Elings Park.
Noozhawk
‘Greatest Little Small Town Parade’ Draws a Crowd While Traveling Through Los Alamos
Tractors, children, dancers and even princesses accompanied by a unicorn made their way along Centennial Street for the “Greatest Little Small Town Parade” on Sunday morning. The parade, part of the 76th edition of the Los Alamos Old Days celebration, traveled on Centennial Street and ended at Waite...
KSBW.com
The ‘Danish Mafia,’ old money and the struggle to turn Solvang into the next Carmel
SOLVANG, Calif. — For the Central Coast town of Solvang, its signature will always be its faux-traditional Danish village, built in the 1940s. It now stands today as a mile-long cartoon backdrop of gift shops and Danish Renaissance-style buildings. But beneath the surface of the town’s kitschy appeal, a...
Elephant seals headed to SLO County beaches must evade orcas, sharks. How do they survive?
Two pods of killer whales were recently spotted several miles off the coast
Cottage Health cooks up new meaning for “hospital food” in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A local hospital in Santa Barbara is trying to help people become healthier, even if you're not a patient. The Cottage Health Hospital Oak Park Market and Eatery revamped its overall approach to health and nutrition this year. Located just across the street from Cottage Health, the eatery is expanding its The post Cottage Health cooks up new meaning for “hospital food” in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend
BUELLTON, Calif. - The Buellton Vintage Trailer Bash is back this year. It started on Friday and runs all weekend long at the Flying Flags RV Resort and Campgrounds right off the 101 Freeway in Buellton. See some of the finest vintage trailers and motor homes from the 20th century. It's like stepping back in The post Camp out at the Buellton Vintage Trailer Show this weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Edhatter Views of the Delta Heavy Launch
Edhat readers share their photos of the Delta IV Heavy launch from Vandenberg on Saturday afternoon. From Goleta, a shot after the exhaust contrails and way up when they said it was going 1,000 miles per hour. (scroll through the above photos) By Stargazer Ron. A Delta IV Heavy rocket...
5 members of SLO County family honored in Harvest Festival parade in 1970s. Who were they?
One family member was the namesake of an elementary school in the Lucia Mar Unified School District.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing Now Open
The Butterfly Lane Pedestrian Undercrossing in Montecito is open following a major improvement project. Some of the upgrades include a new walkway, handrails, fencing, gates, and landscaping.
Santa Barbara Co. firefighters locate out-of-area missing woman
Santa Barbara County Fire officials located an out-of-area missing 88-year-old woman Sunday morning.
calcoastnews.com
Phillips 66 shutting down refinery in Nipomo
Phillips 66 on Friday announced plans to shut its refinery in Nipomo during the first quarter of 2023. For more than 60 years, the 1,780-acre Santa Maria Refinery next to Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa has processed crude oil. Only about 200 acres is used for refinery purposes. The remaining approximately 1,600 acres is grazed by cattle, held as open space or used as a preservation area for wildlife in the Nipomo Dunes.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices
Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. “The main reason is higher regional prices on the West...
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Santa Barbara Mourns Loss of Geology Professor Edward Keller
UC Santa Barbara Professor Edward Keller, described by colleagues as one of the foremost experts in geomorphology and natural hazards, died on September 9 at the age of 80, according to an official announcement from university Chancellor Henry Yang Tuesday. Keller, who first joined the UCSB faculty in 1976, was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in South SLO County the week of Sept. 18?
A house in Nipomo that sold for $1.9 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in South SLO County in the past week. In total, 20 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $987,500, $537 per square foot.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County man injured in skydiving landing at Lompoc Airport
A 36-year-old San Luis Obispo County man suffered leg injuries and was transported to the hospital after a skydive ended in accident at the Lompoc Airport on Sunday afternoon. The man had an issue with his parachute, which resulted in a rough lading. Emergency personnel learned of the incident at about 4:30 p.m. and located the skydiver at the airport.
