World

BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
SOCCER
BBC

Toni Duggan: Pregnant Everton forward to miss rest of the season

Everton forward Toni Duggan has announced she is pregnant with her first child and will miss the remainder of the Women's Super League season. The 31-year-old started her career at the Toffees and returned to them last year. Duggan has also played for Manchester City and Barcelona. Revealing the news...
WORLD
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Messi, Kane, Maddison, Bellingham, Ronaldo

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, is set to leave Paris St-Germain in the summer as he will refuse any new contract offer. (Beteve, via Star) England striker Harry Kane, 29, remains Bayern Munich's number one transfer target, with the German giants set to once again test Tottenham's resolve. (Kicker, via Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Eurovision 2023: Yorkshire cities' pride despite missing out

Leeds and Sheffield have been knocked out of the running to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. The shortlist has been whittled down to Glasgow and Liverpool, with a final decision due "within weeks". Leeds and Sheffield councils said they were both proud of the work put in on their...
WORLD
BBC

Scottish Premiership clubs approve proposed five-year £150m broadcast deal

Scottish Premiership clubs have approved a proposed new five-year £150m broadcasting deal with Sky Sports. Rangers made clear their opposition to the proposed contract while Livingston were understood to have reservations. But a meeting scheduled for Tuesday to resolve issues has been cancelled after the SPFL notified clubs on...
SPORTS
BBC

Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match

A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
SPORTS
Distractify

If You Bought 'FIFA 23' Ultimate Edition, You Can Get Early Access Right Now

It's just about time for players to get their hands on the last installment in FIFA's collaboration with EA Sports. FIFA 23 is set to hit consoles on Sept. 30, but there are some ways players have gotten early access before its launch. Being able to dive into the game before the servers are filled with new players will give you an advantage against other players, but how do you get to play FIFA 23 early?
FIFA

