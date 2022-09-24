Jose Berrios could come out of bullpen in Blue Jays' potential wild-card game

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Blue Jays may have some difficulty carving out a role for José Berríos in their postseason rotation. Gregor Chisholm of the Toronto Star pointed out in a Thursday opinion piece that in a scenario that sees the Jays go to a third game in the AL wild-card series, Berríos could find himself coming out of the bullpen.

Berríos has not been the pitcher Toronto had hoped he would be since the club gave him the second-largest contract in franchise history in terms of total value last offseason. Nearly a season into his seven-year, $131 million extension, the 28-year-old right-hander has struggled to turn out quality outings with any consistency. Excluding a rough rookie season, Berríos is posting career worsts in ERA, WHIP, K/9, HR/9, BABIP and hard-hit percentage. He is also not trending in the right direction, accumulating a 6.92 in the month of August and conceding six earned runs in just two innings to the Rays on Thursday night.

Alek Manoah and Kevin Gausman are the presumptive choices for the Jays’ first two games of the best-of-three wild-card series. If that series goes to a decisive third game, barring injury, manager John Schneider will likely face a choice between starting Ross Stripling, who has had an excellent 2022, or Berríos.

More on other pitching situations from around the league…