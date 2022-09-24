Read full article on original website
BBC
Rory McIlroy: Ball is in LIV golfers' court, says world number two
Rory McIlroy has called on LIV golfers to take a leading role in mending the fractured relationship between the sport's rivalling tours. The four-time major winner has been one of the most outspoken critics of the Saudi-funded series. "I would just say the ball is in their court," McIlroy told...
GOLF・
BBC
Ilya Smirin: Chess commentator sacked for sexist comments during match
A chess commentator has been sacked by the International Chess Federation for making sexist comments. Ilya Smirin was broadcasting live during the ninth round of the Women's Grand Prix on Tuesday. The Israeli grandmaster admitted on air he had said chess is "maybe not for women" - and also seemingly...
