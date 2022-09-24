Two killed in Yuba County vehicle crashes

YUBA COUNTY -- A teenager is among those killed in two separate vehicle crashes Friday morning in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In the first crash, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the driver of a silver Chevy Trail Blazer traveling east on Quincy La Porte Road an an unknown rate of speed, went off the roadway and collided with an embankment.

The 19-year-old driver suffered fatal injuries, while her 23-year-old passenger received minor injuries. Both lived in Brownsville, CHP reported.

In a separate crash, a Ford F250 was southbound on New York Flat Road north of Idlewood Circle when the driver, identified as a 27-year-old woman from El Dorado Hills, collided head on with a Ford F150 driven by a Palermo man.

The first vehicle overturned and the woman was ejected. She died on scene, according to CHP.

Both crashes remain under investigation, but alcohol or drugs are considered to be a factor in the second accident.