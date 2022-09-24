Police are looking for a 22-year-old that’s accused of fatally shooting a man in the parking lot of a grocery store on Colonial Avenue in Waterbury earlier this month. Officials said they were called to Waterbury Hospital around 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 after 26-year-old Jordan Savage was dropped off there with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead right before officers got there.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 22 HOURS AGO