Eyewitness News
Waterbury police identify suspect in deadly parking lot shooting
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police identified the suspect wanted for a deadly shooting in a convenience store parking lot. The shooting happened on September 13 in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Savage was killed in the shooting. Gelson Cruz,...
NBC Connecticut
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Serious Assault Of Victim In Stratford, Police Say
Police have asked the public for help locating a 27-year-old man wanted for allegedly assaulting a victim in Fairfield County. The Stratford Police Department announced on Monday, Sept. 26, that Khilee Bennett is wanted on charges for a "serious domestic violence incident" that happened in Stratford on Sunday, Sept. 18.
trumbulltimes.com
Missing New Haven man found dead in Beacon Falls, police say
BEACON FALLS — A missing New Haven man was found dead in Beacon Falls Friday night, according to state police. Richard Cherhoniak, 64, was reported missing by New Haven police on July 30, officials said. Troopers with Troop I in Bethany responded to a wooded area about a half-mile...
NBC Connecticut
Mother, Infant Injured After Car Crash in Hartford
Fire officials said a mother and her infant were among those injured during a car crash in Hartford Tuesday night. Authorities said they were called to a two-car accident on Jefferson Street. Responding crews found a car that was hit and struck a pole. Two adults and one infant were...
Police Seek Information After Stolen ATM Found Emptied Of Cash In Bridgeport
Police are investigating after a stolen ATM was found emptied of cash in Fairfield County. Connecticut Department of Transportation crew members located an ATM in Bridgeport on the morning of Monday, Sept. 26, on Route 8, and called police, Connecticut State Police reported. Troopers determined that the ATM had been...
NBC Connecticut
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Queen St. in Southington
A motorcyclist has died after a crash on Queen Street in Southington on Tuesday night. Police were called to Queen Street around 6:20 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle with injuries. According to investigators, 39-year-old David Sanabria, of Plainville, was driving a...
17-year-old injured in New Haven Read Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Read Street in New Haven Monday night, according to police. The New Haven Police Department responded to an alert of gunfire on Read Street between Winchester Avenue and Newhall Street around 5:21 p.m. Officers were notified on scene that a 17-year-old […]
Video shows Connecticut trooper’s use of stun gun on man who later died
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut state trooper responding to a domestic violence report last month used her stun gun on a man continuously for over a minute, body-camera and dashboard-camera video released by the police shows. The man’s death four days later is under investigation. Ryan Marzi, 38, of Hebron, Connecticut, died unexpectedly in his sleep […]
East Haven police searching for man who used machete to rob adult store
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who used a machete to rob an adult boutique. The robbery happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Romantix, located at 815 Foxon Rd., according to authorities. The suspect entered the store with the machete and then […]
Man Found Dead In Beacon Falls Wooded Area Was Reported Missing In July, Police Say
Police announced the identity of a 64-year-old man who was found dead in a wooded area in Connecticut. Richard Cherhoniak, of New Haven, was identified as the man who was found dead about half of a mile north of the Beacon Falls Train Station and Cold Springs Road in Beacon Falls at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, Connecticut State Police announced on Sunday, Sept. 25.
40-Year-Old Seriously Injured In 2-Vehicle I-84 Crash In Plainville
A 40-year-old Connecticut man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-84. The crash happened in Hartford County in the eastbound lanes near Exit 34 in Plainville at about 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25, Connecticut State Police said. A 2011 Harley-Davidson FLHX was traveling in the left center...
2 Teens Killed In Multi-Vehicle Glastonbury Crash
A two-vehicle crash in Connecticut claimed the lives of two young people including an 18-year-old high school senior and a 15-year-old. The Hartford County crash, between a motorcycle and an SUV, took place in Glastonbury around 7 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Hebron Avenue. According to Capt. Mark Catania,...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Woman Charged After Allegedly Drinking 12 Pack Before Driving With 3 Children in Vehicle
WDTV is reporting that a Bridgeport woman has been charged after she allegedly told officers she drank “approximately a 12 pack” before driving with three children in the vehicle. Shortly after 12:30 Saturday morning, officers pulled up behind a vehicle being driven by 32-year-old Samantha Jones, of Bridgeport,...
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Man linked to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford
WILLIMANTIC — Local police say they have arrested a man who has ties to crimes in Willimantic and Hartford. Kevin Yamil Gomez-Silva, 22, of Willimantic, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment; illegal discharge of a firearm; illegal sale, delivery or transport of a long gun; risk of injury to a child; second-degree breach of peace; and tampering with physical evidence Monday. He was held on $250,000 bond and appeared in state Superior Court in Danielson on Tuesday.
NBC Connecticut
At Least One Hospitalized After Car, Motorcycle Collide on I-84 in Plainville
State Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a crash that happened on I-84 Sunday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on the eastbound side near Exit 34 in Plainville. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the collision, according to State Police. LifeStar initially responded to the scene,...
Eyewitness News
Hamden woman struck by stray bullet while watching TV in her home
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - A Hamden woman was hit with a stray bullet while watching TV in her own home. It happened Saturday night at Butler and Goodrich Streets, near the New Haven town line. This is one of two shootings in Hamden Saturday night that were just a half...
Body cam video shows state trooper's use of Taser on man who later died
CANTERBURY, Conn. — State Police are investigating the death of a Tolland County man who died days after a trooper used a Taser on him in late August. Two State Police troopers responded to a domestic assault report at a home in Canterbury Wednesday, August 24th around 10 p.m. Police say the accused, 38-year-old Ryan Marzi of Hebron, allegedly prevented the victim from leaving the home and deliberately damaged their cell phone.
Eyewitness News
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that injured state trooper
SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Southbury and crashing into a state police vehicle. State police said Victor Hugo Pelaez-Macas, 34, of Meriden, was traveling east on I-84 west in the area of exit 15 on Saturday around 11:30 p.m.
