‘Ruthless’ Ronny Reyes bolsters Oct 1 Rockin’ Fights
What makes a great fighter nickname? Some fighters like Star Boxing’s Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera are given a nickname from their childhood that just sticks. Others are bestowed a nickname that fits the fighters out of the ring persona, like Star Boxing’s former WBO World Champion, “The Common Man” Joe Smith Jr.
Conspiracy begins as Chris Eubank Jr reignites Conor Benn trolling
Conspiracy theories have begun after Chris Eubank Jr. posted another trolling video to Conor Benn on Tuesday. After it was thought Eubank Jr. was getting serious in the gym, he released a video of himself munching on a cheeseburger. The patty dripped all over his chin as Eubank pointed out...
Jonas vs Dicaire unification before Ricky Hatton on Nov 12 in Manchester
Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and many more will light up a blockbuster night of boxing on Saturday, 12th November. The unified world WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super-welterweight titles will all be on the line at the AO Arena in Manchester, England when Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas faces defending Marie-Eve Dicaire.
Caleb Plant: I’m living rent-free in Anthony Dirrell’s head
Former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant held a media workout in Las Vegas as he prepares to face 168-pound rival and two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell in a WBC Super Middleweight Title Eliminator in the co-main event of a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View on Saturday, October 15 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Deontay Wilder will be pushing 40 in mandatory WBC title shot
Deontay Wilder is eyeing a shot at the top division crown. However, unless granted a voluntary, he’s in for a long wait. Wilder was two wins away from an undisputed heavyweight title shot until the WBO sanctioned an interim title bout. This situation certainly puts the WBO ahead of...
Joey Dawejko to battle 53-loss Terrell Jamal Woods on Oct 7
Philadelphia heavyweight Joey Dawejko (22-10-4, 13 KOs) will attempt to make it back-to-back wins when he goes up against Terrell Jamal Woods (28-53-9, 20 KOs) of Forrest City, AR in a six-round heavyweight contest at Parx Casino® on Friday, October 7. Dawejko has had many ups and downs in...
Mary Spencer targets super welterweight title shot
Undefeated Canadian Junior Middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KO) is on the fast track for a World Title. Since turning professional 13 months ago under the Eye of the Tiger promotional banner, Spencer has already fought 7 times with more activity anticipated later in the year. In this time she...
The Biggest Sponsorship Deals in Boxing
Since people love to watch, their favorite boxers compete for the title. Others love to put bets on the non-gamstop casinos in the UK. Thus, boxing has millions of admirers all over the world. Some well-known boxers made a lot of money via endorsements and pay-per-view fights. To get the...
Worrying video triggers opinions Tyson Fury may never fight again
Tyson Fury could be heading back to a bad place if a worrying video of the WBC heavyweight champion is anything to draw from on Wednesday. It’s no secret that “The Gypsy King” attended Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker on Saturday night, where he proceeded to give Anthony Joshua a fight ultimatum.
Roy Jones Jr trained Brit, 16, ‘who only looks ten’ loses pro debut
British boxing youngster Tony Curtis made waves for making his professional debut at 16 years old despite the fact the Roy Jones Jr. trained fighter lost. Upon being featured on the September 23 Pro Box TV card before he could claim a driving license, his child-like looks caught the attention of fans and media.
