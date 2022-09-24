Read full article on original website
Three New #1s in This Week’s Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings
There are three new teams ranked at #1 in the latest rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. 12 teams from the region ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes this week including four teams in Class A, two teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and three more teams in Class AAAA. 13 teams were ranked in the Top 10 last week.
Unusual White Substance Spotted In Minnesota Tuesday
Warning to all the snowbirds in Minnesota. You are probably going to want to pack up those RV's or find your plane tickets to Arizona ASAP because something white and frozen was just spotted in Minnesota that you probably won't like. Yep - snow. Minnesota Police Department Spotted Snow on...
Even Minnesota Could Be Affected by Hurricane Ian
It's not often that Minnesota is affected by tropical storms or hurricanes, but that could definitely be the case this weekend!. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're subjected to a variety of weather situations, depending on the season, right? During the spring, summer, and fall, Mother Nature can whip up severe thunderstorms with high winds, tornadoes, hail, lightning, flash flooding, and more.
Frost Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester area could see its first freeze of the season this week. The National Weather Service-La Crosse issued a hazardous weather statement Sunday that indicates patchy frost is possible Tuesday morning and wide-spread frost is possible Wednesday morning for southeast Minnesota, southwest Wisconsin and northern Iowa. The forecasted overnight low for Rochester is 37 Monday night, 32 Tuesday night and 36 Wednesday night.
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
Still a Bit Early for Fall Color Hunters in Minnesota
Minnesotans love autumn, and nothing is more 'autumn' in Minnesota than Mother Nature's delivery of brilliant yellows, reds, and oranges on the leaves of our state's trees. While we've had some fairly cool temperatures lately, it's only the end of September, and here in Southern Minnesota that's a bit early for widespread fall colors.
Get Ready Minnesota, Heating Costs Could Reach All Time High
Oh, summer so sad to see you go, as always it seemed way too short. Here we sit in fall which can seem to go buy equally as fast. Living in the Northland we all know that winter is inevitable and with that can come lots of snow and bitterly cold temperatures, and for some trying to maintain a warm home can be a struggle.
Rochester Public Utilities Workers Responding to Hurricane Ian
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six employees from Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) are among over 30 municipal utility employees from Minnesota heading to Florida to assist with power restoration efforts as Hurricane Ian nears landfall. Four line workers and two mechanics from RPU left Wednesday morning. RPU typically sends workers to...
Minnesota’s Favorite Breakfast Restaurant Has Several Locations in the Twin Cities Area
They, whoever they are, say it's the most important meal of the day, but the Average American only eats breakfast three times a week. The One Poll survey also revealed our favorite breakfast foods. Eggs is #1 followed by coffee and cereal. Do you have a favorite breakfast restaurant? I...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
3,000 Year Old Canoe Pulled Out Of Wisconsin Lake
They say that a lake keeps its secrets. But sometimes - every now and then - it lets one of them out. Divers in Lake Mendota in southern Wisconsin pulled up the remains of a dugout canoe that is estimated to have sunk to the bottom of the water around 3,000 year ago. The canoe was brought to the surface on September 21 under a coordinated effort of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Wisconsin State Historical Society, and members of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service Held Sunday
ST. PAUL (WJON - News) -- A special honor Sunday at the State Capitol for the 241 Minnesota firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice. All of their names were read during the annual Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The names of those who died in the line of duty...
Hurricane Ian nears Florida landfall with 155 mph winds
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., (AP) — Hurricane Ian's most damaging winds began hitting Florida's southwest coast Wednesday, lashing the state with heavy rain and pushing a devastating storm surge after strengthening to just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Fueled by warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico,...
How Hot Was the Unusual Summer of 2022 Here in Minnesota?
The first day of fall in Minnesota is Thursday, September 22nd, and as we look back at the summer of 2022, it was a bit unusual. I was talking with a few friends earlier this week about the weather we experienced here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes this summer. Without checking any empirical weather data, we all kind of thought that the summer of 2022 was fairly mild, at least by Minnesota standards.
Minnesota DNR Asking Deer Hunters to Make Wildlife Sighting Reports
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking deer hunters to do something for them that helps them manage wildlife. Archery deer season is open now through the end of the year, and firearm season starts on November 5th and wraps up at various times throughout the state before the end of November. While you are out in the woods driving deer or sitting in a stand, the DNR is asking that you observe and report the deer and any other wildlife spotted on the hunt.
Is It Illegal to Flash Your Lights at Another Car in Minnesota?
In Minnesota, we know there are all kinds of things we're not supposed to do when we're driving -- but do anyway (sometimes). From driving with snow on our car to checking our phones when we're stopped at a light -- to speeding and not turning on our lights when it's raining.
Minnesota’s Bat Species Now On The Endangered Animal List?
It was announced earlier today that according to bringmethenews.com The United States Fish and Wildlife Service released a proposal this month to “list the tricolored bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act — the proposal comes after an extensive review determined tricolored bat colonies have declined more than 90%.”
Will These Be The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Minnesota This Year?
The National Retail Federation is predicting a huge Halloween. They say participation will return to pre-pandemic levels this year with 69% of American consumers planning some sort of Halloween fun. I know several people that already started planning their Halloween party and many more that have started looking for a costume. If you need some ideas, you can see the top trending costumes of 2022 below.
Southeast Minnesota Attraction Voted One of America’s Favorite Landmarks
Here in Minnesota, we're home to quite a few attractions that people travel from around the country and sometimes from around the world for (lookin' at you Mall of America). Of course, here in southeast Minnesota people travel here for Mayo Clinic and some may travel here to see something like the SPAM Museum. But there's one spot about an hour from Rochester, MN that was voted as one of America's favorite landmarks!
Minnesota’s Favorite Steakhouse is Now Selling Scented Candles
Starting today Minnesota's favorite steakhouse is now also a candle company! Ok, not actually, but they are now selling a candle that smells like a customer favorite. The steakhouse that was named not just Minnesota's favorite but the country's favorite is actually Texas Roadhouse. And yes, Texas Roadhouse is now selling a scented candle. What do you think it smells like? Initially you may think steak, which I don't know that I would like but I'm sure many meat-lovers out there would enjoy that candle (and some dogs may try to eat it...).
