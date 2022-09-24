Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Emma's observations from Bears-Texans: Justin Fields seems to be suffering from a lack of confidence
The Bears found a way to win Sunday at Soldier Field, earning a 23-20 victory against the Texans even as second-year quarterback Justin Fields struggled mightily.
Bears believe David Montgomery (ankle) avoided serious injury, consider him day-to-day
The Bears remain hopeful regarding the health of running back David Montgomery, who left the team’s 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday with a right ankle injury.
David Montgomery gets ‘good’ injury update after leaving Bears-Texans early
The Chicago Bears picked up a win in Week 3, but there was some concern among the fanbase after David Montgomery left the game with an injury. While Khalil Herbert picked up the slack for Montgomery amid his injury, the Bears got some encouraging news on their starting RB after the game. Head coach Matt Eberflus revealed that Montgomery is considered day-to-day going forward in what the coach described as some good news following initial tests, via Chris Emma.
Yardbarker
Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?
Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
CBS Sports
NFL Week 4 picks: Undefeated Eagles and Dolphins both lose, Vikings win in London, Raiders fall to 0-4
If Week 4 of the NFL season goes anything like Week 3, I might have to take a 14-month vacation to recover, because I'm not sure I can handle anymore craziness. What we saw in Week 3 was easily one of the wackiest weekends of football that the NFL has ever produced.
Bears’ Dick Butkus Goes Viral in Awkward Twitter Takeover
The Hall of Fame linebacker delighted the Twitterverse with his wit and wisdom Tuesday night.
'This just doesn't happen': ABC13, Houston Chronicle discuss Astros' Justin Verlander's season
Dive into the biggest stories and questions in Houston sports with ABC13's Jonathan Bruce and Houston Chronicle Columnist Brian T. Smith.
Yardbarker
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal
The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
ESPN
NFL Week 4 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, plus rating QBs
Welcome to Week 4 of the NFL regular season. This season we have seen our fair share of games come down to the wire. Eighteen games have been decided by three or fewer points -- six just this past week. Gone are the days of the blowout -- the fourth quarter is as important as ever.
Will the Astros Bring Back Justin Verlander for 2023 Season?
Inside the Astros takes a look at whether or not Houston will make an attempt at bringing back Justin Verlander for the 2023 MLB season.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 4: Eagles claim No. 1 spot; Titans, Cowboys and Jaguars fly up the board
Last week, the Bills felt like a juggernaut that had transcended the accepted bounds of the NFL Power Rankings. Seven days later, they can't even call the No. 1 spot their own. Such is life in the NFL, where everything is temporary and nothing is what it seems. Yesterday's Bills...
If not Tampa, Chiefs-Bucs will play in Minnesota
The NFL confirms if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs Buccaneers game it will be moved to Minneapolis.
Yardbarker
The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears
The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984
The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans. The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse. Ironically, without their...
Yardbarker
Bears Worked Out Five Players
Davis, 26, was signed by the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga in 2018. He signed a three-year $1.71 million deal and was able to make the team’s final roster as a rookie. The Giants later elected to waive Davis and he was claimed by the...
