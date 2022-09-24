Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Save a Windows File Explorer Search for Future Use
File Explorer features a search option, allowing you to find files and folders more easily. When you perform a search, it is possible to save the results for future use. This saved search, when accessed later, will automatically update to include new files that meet the search criteria. How to...
makeuseof.com
How to Insert a PDF in Excel
Excel spreadsheets are incredibly useful for keeping track of data. In addition to manually inputting information into your spreadsheet, you can include PDFs you may need for references, such as original copies of invoices or data visualizations. If you’re not sure how to insert a PDF into your Excel spreadsheets, just follow these simple steps.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Next.js Markdown Blog Using react-markdown
Low-code tools like WordPress simplify the blog creation process. You can use a pre-made theme and start writing blog posts in a matter of hours. If you want more control over your code and have some time on your hands, it's better to build your blog from scratch. You can even use a framework like Next.js to simplify the process.
makeuseof.com
How to Download and Customize Microsoft's Open-Source Emoji
Don't we all love emoji? They've become like the perfect visual language to express your joy and gloom, pleasure and pain, affection and dislike, suggestions and opinions, and more. An emoji lover like you will be excited to know that Microsoft has made its 3D emoji library open source for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the 0x800CCC90 Outlook Error When Receiving Emails on Windows
When sending and receiving emails from your Microsoft Outlook client, you may encounter the 0x800CCC90 error. This error can occur due to several reasons. Some common contributing factors include multiple POP3 accounts in your outlook profile, port blocking, and issues with the Outlook client. If your email client is affected by this error, here are a few troubleshooting steps you can try to resolve the error in Windows.
makeuseof.com
How to Validate Forms With Next.js
Have you ever tried to submit a form, only for the web page to give you an error message telling you that one or more of the fields is invalid? If so, then you've experienced form validation. Validation is often essential to getting clean, usable data. From email addresses to...
makeuseof.com
The 7 Best Frameworks for Integration and Unit Testing in Python
Python's simplicity makes it one of the best programming languages for writing automated tests. The language offers a couple of software testing frameworks to help you test more efficiently. Whether you're in for an end-to-end test, load and stress testing, or more, these are the best Python-based software testing frameworks.
makeuseof.com
How to Open and Use the Windows Terminal in Quake Mode
The Windows Terminal is a Microsoft app used for working in command-line tools like PowerShell, Command Prompt, and WSL. It includes several useful features, including Quake Mode. Here's how to use Quake mode in Windows Terminal. What Is Quake Mode, and Why Should You Use It?. Windows Terminal is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
7 Useful Ways to Use the Shortcuts App on Your Mac
If you are a relatively old Mac user, you may not have noticed that the Shortcuts app that got popular among iOS users is now also available on macOS. Apple introduced it alongside macOS Monterey in 2021 as a feature you can use in conjunction with the Automator to simplify tasks and automate long chains of commands with a simple click.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Monthly Spending Tracker in Google Sheets
Finances can be intimidating. And when you think of spreadsheets, two words may come to mind: formulas and functions. But thanks to Google Sheets, tracking your spending doesn’t need to be a hassle. Nor do you need to invest in another software. So, how can you build a custom...
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Additional Accounts on Your Quest 2
When Meta announced that a Facebook account would no longer be required to log into its Quest VR hardware, the announcement was largely looked at through the lens of data privacy. There is still animated discussion over whether the option to sign in with a “Meta account” really does anything to preserve user privacy.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Most Secure Team Chat App?
The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live and conduct business, with companies around the world switching to remote work arrangements. This major shift has undoubtedly increased the demand for team chat apps and collaboration platforms, but only a select few of them can actually be considered secure. So, what are the best and most secure team chat apps?
makeuseof.com
How to Share a Tweet on LinkedIn
Want to share a tweet you saw on Twitter to LinkedIn? Whether it is your own tweet, a news story, or helpful job advice, here's what to know about how to share a tweet to LinkedIn. Sharing tweets to other platforms is easy now. Twitter allows this so it can...
makeuseof.com
The 6 Best Alternatives to Microsoft Learn
Whether through school or for independent learning, there are plenty of course platforms to help. These platforms vary in the courses they deliver, the manner of learning, and the quality of certifications. One of these platforms is Microsoft Learn, dedicated to helping people develop vital digital skills. It's a free...
makeuseof.com
How to Become a Data Entry Specialist
Many organizations require a huge volume of data to be organized and stored digitally. That’s where the data entry specialists come in. The data entry professionals are responsible for converting data into digital format to ensure smooth and efficient information handling. In this article, we have covered all the...
makeuseof.com
What Is an Adversary-in-the-Middle Phishing Attack?
Phishing attacks are now incredibly common. This method of cybercrime can be very effective in data theft and doesn't require a huge amount of work at a base level. But phishing also comes in many forms, one of which being Adversary-in-the-Middle attacks. So, what are Adversary-in-the-Middle phishing attacks? And how can you steer clear of them?
makeuseof.com
Why Debian Might Include Non-Free Firmware in Future Releases
The Debian Project is currently voting on the state of non-free firmware on Debian. The vote will decide if Debian will include non-free firmware in future official releases. The current question on non-free firmware is a big challenge to the Debian community. Many computer hardware components today need non-free firmware to function. But Debian and its developers are firm defenders of free and open-source software. Can the Debian Project create a better compromise between usability and free software principles?
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Xbox Family Settings App to Manage Your Child's Gaming Habit
Parental controls are a useful way of allowing your child to enjoy playing video games without becoming a problem or to the detriment of their studies. If your kid has Xbox, you can achieve this balance with the Xbox Family Settings app. Here's how you can set up and use...
makeuseof.com
How to Rotate Text and Images in Google Docs
When using Google Docs, text is typically typed horizontally. While there's nothing wrong with that, sometimes you might want to switch things up a bit. Whether you want to add vertical labels next to an image, a table, or simply change the angle of your text, you can achieve that with Google Docs.
makeuseof.com
How to Use MAXIFS and MINIFS Functions in Excel
Microsoft Office continues to enchant its users with its fancy, yet valuable formulas. There are probably many useful functions in Microsoft Excel that aren't used on a daily basis, despite their utility. The MAXIFS and MINIFS functions in Excel may be one of the least used functions, but their utility...
Comments / 0