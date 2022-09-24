Read full article on original website
Related
How to Check the Supported Power States on Windows 11
Windows 11 is capable of handling various power states specified in the Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI) specifications. Most people typically know about commonly used power states like on, off, sleep, and hibernate. However, your computer is capable of handling power in multiple ways. Knowing about those power states can help understand how your PC works with power and might just give you a few handy ways to use your computer.
How to Fix the 0x800CCC90 Outlook Error When Receiving Emails on Windows
When sending and receiving emails from your Microsoft Outlook client, you may encounter the 0x800CCC90 error. This error can occur due to several reasons. Some common contributing factors include multiple POP3 accounts in your outlook profile, port blocking, and issues with the Outlook client. If your email client is affected by this error, here are a few troubleshooting steps you can try to resolve the error in Windows.
Windows vs. Mac: 70+ Common and Helpful Keyboard Shortcuts
Regardless of whether you use Windows or Mac, there are plenty of helpful shortcuts at your fingertips. These help you easily carry out repetitive tasks and navigate the operating system quickly—there's no need to trawl through cumbersome menus. If you've recently switched from Windows to Mac or vice versa,...
6 Ways You Can Change the Power Plan in Windows 11
A power plan in Windows is a set of system/hardware settings that configure a PC’s energy consumption. Windows 11 has its predefined saver, balanced, high, and ultimate performance power plans. Those plans are more significant for laptop users who can optimize battery life by changing them. There’s more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to Open and Use the Windows Terminal in Quake Mode
The Windows Terminal is a Microsoft app used for working in command-line tools like PowerShell, Command Prompt, and WSL. It includes several useful features, including Quake Mode. Here's how to use Quake mode in Windows Terminal. What Is Quake Mode, and Why Should You Use It?. Windows Terminal is a...
Why Debian Might Include Non-Free Firmware in Future Releases
The Debian Project is currently voting on the state of non-free firmware on Debian. The vote will decide if Debian will include non-free firmware in future official releases. The current question on non-free firmware is a big challenge to the Debian community. Many computer hardware components today need non-free firmware to function. But Debian and its developers are firm defenders of free and open-source software. Can the Debian Project create a better compromise between usability and free software principles?
The 7 Best Frameworks for Integration and Unit Testing in Python
Python's simplicity makes it one of the best programming languages for writing automated tests. The language offers a couple of software testing frameworks to help you test more efficiently. Whether you're in for an end-to-end test, load and stress testing, or more, these are the best Python-based software testing frameworks.
How to Validate Forms With Next.js
Have you ever tried to submit a form, only for the web page to give you an error message telling you that one or more of the fields is invalid? If so, then you've experienced form validation. Validation is often essential to getting clean, usable data. From email addresses to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How to Download and Customize Microsoft's Open-Source Emoji
Don't we all love emoji? They've become like the perfect visual language to express your joy and gloom, pleasure and pain, affection and dislike, suggestions and opinions, and more. An emoji lover like you will be excited to know that Microsoft has made its 3D emoji library open source for...
How to Create a Heat Map in Excel
Heat maps are a great tool to analyze a lot of data at once, as it uses different colors to represent data instead of having to compare every value. If you need a heat map for your job but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.
How to Create Monthly Spending Tracker in Google Sheets
Finances can be intimidating. And when you think of spreadsheets, two words may come to mind: formulas and functions. But thanks to Google Sheets, tracking your spending doesn’t need to be a hassle. Nor do you need to invest in another software. So, how can you build a custom...
13 High-Rated Companies on Glassdoor Offering Fully Remote or Hybrid Work
Work from home and hybrid work arrangements may get you a step closer to your ideal work situation, but it’s not a guarantee that you and the company are the right fit. Credible reviews from present and past employees help you gain insight into what goes unsaid in the job description.
How to Become a Data Entry Specialist
Many organizations require a huge volume of data to be organized and stored digitally. That’s where the data entry specialists come in. The data entry professionals are responsible for converting data into digital format to ensure smooth and efficient information handling. In this article, we have covered all the...
How to Use MAXIFS and MINIFS Functions in Excel
Microsoft Office continues to enchant its users with its fancy, yet valuable formulas. There are probably many useful functions in Microsoft Excel that aren't used on a daily basis, despite their utility. The MAXIFS and MINIFS functions in Excel may be one of the least used functions, but their utility...
How to Set Up Additional Accounts on Your Quest 2
When Meta announced that a Facebook account would no longer be required to log into its Quest VR hardware, the announcement was largely looked at through the lens of data privacy. There is still animated discussion over whether the option to sign in with a “Meta account” really does anything to preserve user privacy.
The 6 Best Alternatives to Microsoft Learn
Whether through school or for independent learning, there are plenty of course platforms to help. These platforms vary in the courses they deliver, the manner of learning, and the quality of certifications. One of these platforms is Microsoft Learn, dedicated to helping people develop vital digital skills. It's a free...
How 3D Printing Is Reshaping Manufacturing as We Know It
The '90s digital revolution was inevitable, considering how an internet-connected PC was all it took to create a Google or Apple. But Manufacturing isn't as easy—that's why there hasn't been a Silicon Valley-Esque renaissance in the consumer durables industry. However, that is gradually changing with the advent of companies...
Is the Grid Capable of Handling More Electric Vehicles?
Sales of electric vehicles have gradually increased as more people switch from combustion engines. Electric vehicles are believed to be more efficient than gas-powered cars and produce no emissions. That's good news for the environment. But is it good news for the electrical grid? The grid can handle even the...
How to Insert a PDF in Excel
Excel spreadsheets are incredibly useful for keeping track of data. In addition to manually inputting information into your spreadsheet, you can include PDFs you may need for references, such as original copies of invoices or data visualizations. If you’re not sure how to insert a PDF into your Excel spreadsheets, just follow these simple steps.
Is Coinbase a Scam? No, But You May Find It Hard to Trust
There's no denying that Coinbase is a big name in the crypto game. It has always been one of the biggest crypto exchanges, sitting alongside other big players like Binance and Kraken. It's clear that Coinbase is a legitimate exchange that many people have entrusted with their funds. But this huge company is not perfect by any means, and here's why.
