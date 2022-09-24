Where is Casey Bishop now?

If you’ve kept up with her, you probably already know.

Estero’s Casey Bishop has been traveling back and forth to LA to pursue her musical career as an artist.

In an interview, Bishop said, right now she is relaxing at home, completing school at her own pace, and waiting for her EP to release.

An EP is a short version of an album. On Casey’s there will be six songs on it.

She said her confidence has gone through the roof, “I’m more confident in my writing and my abilities to make my own music, like every song on the project, it’s just such a different part in my life, so it’s kind of like a diary.”

Typically when she is in LA, she is working with Chris Greatti, “he produced and wrote on all of my songs on the EP. He is just, I can’t even put into words how incredible he is, and it’s just every time I’m there, it’s just so inspiring.”

Through American Idol, Southwest Florida was able to learn about a local 15 year old at the time, Casey, and so did America, but now everyone will learn much more. Every song has something to do with what has gone on in her life since she was eliminated from the singing competition.

While on the show, she said, “I felt pretty disconnected like, while performing because everything you’re on tv, it’s not like a crowd, but I would remember Hertz Arena had my name, like ‘vote for Casey Bishop’, and that was when I kind realized…like this crazy my home town is really supporting me right now.”

“I am really happy and really really excited for those who are supporting me to listen to the music and finally, hear it all and finally get a taste of my own thing,” said Casey.

Casey’s EP releases on September 28th!