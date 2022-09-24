ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

John Collins birthday cake has picture of him dunking on Joel Embiid on it

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxzZy_0i8sz1Zv00

Clutch Points: John Collins’ birthday cake features a picture of him baptizing Joel Embiid in the playoffs 🎂💀 (via @Jaryd Wilson) pic.twitter.com/evKsyYormF

Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clint Capela, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu and Frank Kaminsky were over in the far corner doing a little bit of inside and outside work. pic.twitter.com/zbVfylokwa12:55 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39BiF6_0i8sz1Zv00

StatMuse @statmuse

Top 10 players of 2022 based on PPG + RPG + APG + SPG + BPG:

1. Jokic

2. Giannis

3. Embiid

4. Doncic

5. LeBron

6. Durant

7. Young

8. Harden

9. Morant

10. Dejounte pic.twitter.com/vUTlu1uSBC5:13 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e5C1c_0i8sz1Zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4M6P_0i8sz1Zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcK4y_0i8sz1Zv00

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

John Collins said that his finger and his foot are both feeling great. He added that his finger won’t be pretty but as far as functionality, it won’t stop him basketball-wise. – 2:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins said his finger and foot feel good. Feels like the foot is completely healed. For the finger, “it’s not going to be too pretty” but doesn’t feel like it impacts its functionality. – 2:03 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Here is the final part of the 15 questions heading into Sixers training camp: On Tobias Harris’ new connector role, how Doc handles the increased depth, and some potential load management for non-Embiid players: theathletic.com/3622042/2022/0…11:13 AM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Landry Fields said that in conversations w/ John Collins, it comes down to constant communication with the organization. He said on his part it’s understanding where Collins is coming from and understanding the humanity before the player. – 10:17 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

🎂 Happy 25th birthday to John Collins!

📊 293 GP, 16.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.6 APG

🎯 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 77.9 FT%

Collins is the only player in NBA history to record shooting percentages of at least 55/35/80 in consecutive seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21). pic.twitter.com/w1K9siDqO810:01 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Wtdb_0i8sz1Zv00

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

According to @ESPN, the Top 3 players in the world are from Europe:

1: Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷

2: Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸

3: Luka Doncic 🇸🇮

Joel Embiid (4) and Stephen Curry (5) conclude the Top 5. – 9:19 AM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

ESPN has released the league’s top five players to conclude its #NBARank list.

5. Stephen Curry

4. Joel Embiid

3. Luka Doncic

2. Nikola Jokic

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9:05 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest usage rate by active players:

35.0 — Luka

34.4 — Embiid

32.5 — Trae

32.1 — Russ

31.5 — LeBron, Mitchell pic.twitter.com/bO8pfMXbYc8:20 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkrvh_0i8sz1Zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHGhS_0i8sz1Zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33U6zY_0i8sz1Zv00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HKed_0i8sz1Zv00

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Lineups featuring Joel Embiid and James Harden scored 122.7 pts per 100 possessions in 603 regular-season minutes in 2022, good for 5th amongst 42 duos to log at least 500 mins together after the All-Star break.

More on the Sixers’ offense in 2022-23:

https://t.co/rVyXZUFhSb pic.twitter.com/rEfOJznerp5:27 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VMfEP_0i8sz1Zv00

Joel Embiid has received French citizenship and shall be eligible to potentially play for the national team in the 2023 World Cup. That’s also the hope of French national team manager Boris Diaw. “He doesn’t have the FIBA license yet. But it would be nice if he could have this license and play for the France team,” Diaw, a former longtime said to RMC Sport. “We know that he has become French so why not, we try to have as many good players as possible and then make a team that holds its own and plays well together.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 20, 2022

Daryl Morey on James Harden: “Look, between the money he gave up and his commitment to the franchise from Day 1 to do what (head coach Doc Rivers) wants … I’m someone who looks at data quite a bit. All the players on the team’s shooting percentages went way up off passes from him. Our team overall was elevated after he came. Joel and James were the No. 1 pick-and-roll combo — really (in) years; it wasn’t just last season. It just shows the overall impact and how he’s lifting the whole team to help us win a title.” -via NBC Sports / September 13, 2022

“I’m not being negative about those guys,’’ Van Gundy said. “Randle made an All-Star team, Barrett they hope continues to become a more efficient player. Jalen is in that category of fringe All-Star. “That being said, if you’re going to make a significant jump in the Eastern Conference — when you have [Boston’s Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, [Brooklyn’s Kevin] Durant, [Milwaukee’s Giannis] Antetokounmpo , [Miami’s Jimmy] Butler, and [James] Harden and [Joel] Embiid in Philly, you need a top-20 player in the league. That’s what you build around. They’re still searching for that.” -via New York Post / September 7, 2022

Multiple members of Brooklyn’s front office have been admirers of Atlanta’s John Collins from afar for years, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Collins wasn’t enough to be the headline player in a trade package with the Hawks for Durant. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans inquired with the Nets on June 30 as well but deemed All-Star Brandon Ingram as untouchable, sources said. Also in the past month, the Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022

Atlanta Hawks: ATL in the building @thecrawsover (@shobasketball ) -via Twitter @ATLHawks / July 31, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Boris Diaw
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Frank Kaminsky
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
De'andre Hunter
hotnewhiphop.com

Plies Thinks Ime Udoka "Hit Someone High Up" To Cause Suspension

Plies is never one to hold back commentary when it comes to social media antics. The Florida rapper received backlash last month after sharing his thoughts on the Starz hit series "P-Valley," claiming that he was "traumatized" watching the series. "Why Y’all Ain’t Give Me A Tutorial On 'P Valley'" he tweeted. But the heat hasn't stopped the "Bust It Baby" rapper from dropping his two cents on social media every now and again.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunking#Hawks#Clutch Points#Jaryd#Sixers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The latest Lonzo Ball update, that he still cannot run or jump, is beyond concerning

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is having serious knee issues, and the latest updates are more than just a little bit concerning. Ball has not played since Jan. 14, and the timeline continues to get worse. What was originally called knee soreness was elevated to a “small meniscus tear” that would require “minor surgery” and keep him on the sidelines for “several” weeks. He had a similar procedure on the same knee in July 2018.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Makes A Bold Claim About This Year’s 76ers

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers have been trusting the process for years now and they want to see some serious results. You can’t blame them because the team was experiencing some dark, dark times before they started to come together and rise through the ranks of the Eastern Conference.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
Cakes
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Country
France
ClutchPoints

Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision

The New York Knicks start training camp on Tuesday and fans are already up in arms over one of Tom Thibodeau’s comments. Thibs said that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start at shooting guard ahead of both Quentin Grimes and Derrick Rose. That has Knicks Nation furious. Looking forward to the all-bench unit significantly […] The post Knicks fans already up in arms over Tom Thibodeau lineup decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics 2022-23 training camp highlights - day one

The Boston Celtics held their first practice of the 2022-23 NBA season at Auerbach Center on Tuesday, the day after the team’s 2022 Media Day proceedings. An air of relief to be back on the court was evident after spending the day prior walking a tightrope between being put on the spot by the actions of their suspended coach while also staying focused on a season they are expected to contend for an NBA title.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy