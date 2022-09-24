John Collins birthday cake has picture of him dunking on Joel Embiid on it

Clutch Points: John Collins’ birthday cake features a picture of him baptizing Joel Embiid in the playoffs 🎂💀 (via @Jaryd Wilson) pic.twitter.com/evKsyYormF

Source: Twitter @ClutchPointsApp

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Clint Capela, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu and Frank Kaminsky were over in the far corner doing a little bit of inside and outside work. pic.twitter.com/zbVfylokwa – 12:55 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Top 10 players of 2022 based on PPG + RPG + APG + SPG + BPG:

1. Jokic

2. Giannis

3. Embiid

4. Doncic

5. LeBron

6. Durant

7. Young

8. Harden

9. Morant

10. Dejounte pic.twitter.com/vUTlu1uSBC – 5:13 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

John Collins said that his finger and his foot are both feeling great. He added that his finger won’t be pretty but as far as functionality, it won’t stop him basketball-wise. – 2:03 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

John Collins said his finger and foot feel good. Feels like the foot is completely healed. For the finger, “it’s not going to be too pretty” but doesn’t feel like it impacts its functionality. – 2:03 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Here is the final part of the 15 questions heading into Sixers training camp: On Tobias Harris’ new connector role, how Doc handles the increased depth, and some potential load management for non-Embiid players: theathletic.com/3622042/2022/0… – 11:13 AM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Landry Fields said that in conversations w/ John Collins, it comes down to constant communication with the organization. He said on his part it’s understanding where Collins is coming from and understanding the humanity before the player. – 10:17 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

🎂 Happy 25th birthday to John Collins!

📊 293 GP, 16.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.6 APG

🎯 55.9 FG%, 37.6 3P%, 77.9 FT%

Collins is the only player in NBA history to record shooting percentages of at least 55/35/80 in consecutive seasons (2019-20 and 2020-21). pic.twitter.com/w1K9siDqO8 – 10:01 AM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

According to @ESPN, the Top 3 players in the world are from Europe:

1: Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷

2: Nikola Jokic 🇷🇸

3: Luka Doncic 🇸🇮

Joel Embiid (4) and Stephen Curry (5) conclude the Top 5. – 9:19 AM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

ESPN has released the league’s top five players to conclude its #NBARank list.

5. Stephen Curry

4. Joel Embiid

3. Luka Doncic

2. Nikola Jokic

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo – 9:05 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Highest usage rate by active players:

35.0 — Luka

34.4 — Embiid

32.5 — Trae

32.1 — Russ

31.5 — LeBron, Mitchell pic.twitter.com/bO8pfMXbYc – 8:20 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Lineups featuring Joel Embiid and James Harden scored 122.7 pts per 100 possessions in 603 regular-season minutes in 2022, good for 5th amongst 42 duos to log at least 500 mins together after the All-Star break.

More on the Sixers’ offense in 2022-23:

https://t.co/rVyXZUFhSb pic.twitter.com/rEfOJznerp – 5:27 PM

Joel Embiid has received French citizenship and shall be eligible to potentially play for the national team in the 2023 World Cup. That’s also the hope of French national team manager Boris Diaw. “He doesn’t have the FIBA license yet. But it would be nice if he could have this license and play for the France team,” Diaw, a former longtime said to RMC Sport. “We know that he has become French so why not, we try to have as many good players as possible and then make a team that holds its own and plays well together.” -via EuroHoops.net / September 20, 2022

Daryl Morey on James Harden: “Look, between the money he gave up and his commitment to the franchise from Day 1 to do what (head coach Doc Rivers) wants … I’m someone who looks at data quite a bit. All the players on the team’s shooting percentages went way up off passes from him. Our team overall was elevated after he came. Joel and James were the No. 1 pick-and-roll combo — really (in) years; it wasn’t just last season. It just shows the overall impact and how he’s lifting the whole team to help us win a title.” -via NBC Sports / September 13, 2022

“I’m not being negative about those guys,’’ Van Gundy said. “Randle made an All-Star team, Barrett they hope continues to become a more efficient player. Jalen is in that category of fringe All-Star. “That being said, if you’re going to make a significant jump in the Eastern Conference — when you have [Boston’s Jayson] Tatum, [Jaylen] Brown, [Brooklyn’s Kevin] Durant, [Milwaukee’s Giannis] Antetokounmpo , [Miami’s Jimmy] Butler, and [James] Harden and [Joel] Embiid in Philly, you need a top-20 player in the league. That’s what you build around. They’re still searching for that.” -via New York Post / September 7, 2022

Multiple members of Brooklyn’s front office have been admirers of Atlanta’s John Collins from afar for years, league sources told HoopsHype. However, Collins wasn’t enough to be the headline player in a trade package with the Hawks for Durant. -via HoopsHype / August 24, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans inquired with the Nets on June 30 as well but deemed All-Star Brandon Ingram as untouchable, sources said. Also in the past month, the Atlanta Hawks offered John Collins, De’Andre Hunter and a draft pick for Durant, according to sources. -via The Athletic / August 22, 2022

Atlanta Hawks: ATL in the building @thecrawsover (@shobasketball ) -via Twitter @ATLHawks / July 31, 2022