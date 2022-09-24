Read full article on original website
KOCO
One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
Poll Report: Oklahoma Plummets Down AP Top 25, Coaches Poll After First Loss
Oklahoma suffered their first loss on Saturday falling at home to Kansas State 41-34 to dip down to 3-1 on the season.
ocolly.com
New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater
The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
KOCO
Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
Tulsa man achieves dreams one flight at a time
Lee took his first flight at three years old, and from that day forward his love of flying would follow him throughout his life.
Ceremony held in Tulsa for bill restricting body camera footage
TULSA, Okla. — Law enforcement and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt held a ceremony Monday to sign Senate Bill 968, which would allow a police department in Oklahoma to release body camera video if it depicts the death of an officer in the line of duty. The bill had technically...
‘It’s just a shame,’ Several units at troubled OKC apartment complex deemed unsafe
On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council deemed several units at the Creekside apartment complex unsafe and unsecured.
publicradiotulsa.org
In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out
Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
KOCO
Sadness, grief over lost Oklahoma landmark turn to frustration, quest for answers
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sadness and grief over a lost Oklahoma landmark turned to frustration and a quest for answers. Why was Oklahoma City’s historic "Egg Church" torn down Monday, and what happens next?. The First Christian Church, known by OKC as the Egg Church, is gone, but not...
KAKE TV
I-35 reopens in northern Oklahoma after fatal crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KAKE) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened I-35 following a large and fiery crash that killed at least one person. The crash shut down I-35 near Tonkawa for several hours Tuesday while crews put out the flames and investigated the crash. Troopers say a large grass...
OKC VeloCity
Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper
Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
Oklahoma church referred to as “The Egg” demolished
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An iconic Oklahoma City church, referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, was flattened Monday morning. A demolition permit was issued early today for the First Christian Church at Northwest 36th and Walker. Crews were already working to tear down the 1956 church by 8 a.m.
Clemency denied for Oklahoma death row inmate Benjamin Cole
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has voted to deny clemency to Benjamin Cole, a Rogers County man convicted of killing his infant daughter. Four board members voted to allow Cole’s execution to move forward while one board member voted for clemency. Cole’s attorneys...
Hundreds of residents without shelter at apartment in downtown OKC
A chaotic afternoon for hundreds of residents at The Regency apartment complex in downtown Oklahoma City. Many may be homeless tonight after they were kicked out this morning due to a power outage. KFOR spoke with several residents who have nowhere to go.
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
News On 6
1 Injured In Shooting Near 21st And Garnett In Tulsa
One person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Tulsa. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, according to police. Officers said a man and a woman were getting tacos in the area when another man arrived and shot...
KWCH.com
At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
‘Scared of dying’: Enid mother, daughter fear for their lives after broken protection order
The mother and daughter said things have gotten to a point where neither can go anywhere or do anything without protection.
news9.com
Enid Firefighter Removes Snake From Under Car
ENID, Okla. - The Enid Fire Department says it helps out with all kinds of emergencies, but knew this job was one for firefighter Jaylen Goff. Goff was sworn in with the department earlier this month.
1600kush.com
Cushing man accused of trying to break into house
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 21-year-old Cushing man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending an Oct. 3 court appearance on a felony charge accusing him of trying to break into a Cushing house while it was occupied by a man and a woman that he called his “baby momma.”
