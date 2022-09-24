ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

KOCO

One of all-time OU football greats arrested over weekend in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY — One of the all-time University of Oklahoma football greats was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Police said Tommie Harris refused to leave a downtown hotel after being kicked out. He is a big name for Sooner football fans. He was a two-time all-American defensive...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ocolly.com

New smoothie bar chain opens in Stillwater

The Surf Bar, an acai bowl and smoothie restaurant chain, opened its Stillwater location Monday morning. The chain announced the first 25 people to come in at its opening at 9 a.m. will get a free regular bowl. The line was out the door within the first few hours of operation.
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair organizers evaluate what went well, wrong

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Fair organizers are evaluating what went well and what went wrong during the 2022 fair that just ended. Now, it’s the not-so-glamorous side of the state fair: Cleanup week. State fair staff members will evaluate this year's fair as they look toward the next.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

In a tight race for governor, Ervin Yen hopes to stand out

Dr. Ervin Yen’s campaign headquarters takes up two rooms in a modest-size home by Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City. The walls are cluttered with documents outlining his longshot strategy to win as an independent candidate for governor in a state where no such contender has amassed more than 23% of the vote.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KAKE TV

I-35 reopens in northern Oklahoma after fatal crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KAKE) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has reopened I-35 following a large and fiery crash that killed at least one person. The crash shut down I-35 near Tonkawa for several hours Tuesday while crews put out the flames and investigated the crash. Troopers say a large grass...
TONKAWA, OK
OKC VeloCity

Scratch your water itch at Lake Stanley Draper

Is a 2,900-acre lake located in southeast Oklahoma City. Lake Draper, as the locals call it, provides just about everything you would want to do in, on and around water. The lake is named after Stanley Draper, the longtime Greater Oklahoma City Chamber leader who in 1962 helped lead efforts to construct a pipeline from Atoka to provide OKC with more water resources to help accommodate future growth. The resulting reservoir for the water was named Lake Stanley Draper, and it has been a fantastic getaway for weekenders and weeknight adventurers of Oklahoma City ever since. With a convenient location, it is one of the easiest spots to visit for camping, fishing, cycling, hiking and many other outdoor activities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma church referred to as “The Egg” demolished

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An iconic Oklahoma City church, referred to as “The Egg” because of its unique shape, was flattened Monday morning. A demolition permit was issued early today for the First Christian Church at Northwest 36th and Walker. Crews were already working to tear down the 1956 church by 8 a.m.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

1 Injured In Shooting Near 21st And Garnett In Tulsa

One person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday night in Tulsa. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, according to police. Officers said a man and a woman were getting tacos in the area when another man arrived and shot...
TULSA, OK
KWCH.com

At least 1 dead after grass fire leads to large crash on Oklahoma highway

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: At least one person died from their injuries in a Tuesday afternoon multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, near Tonkawa, in Noble County, Oklahoma. A grass fire is to blame for reduced visibility that led to the crash the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said involved several semis, motor homes and passenger vehicles.
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Enid Firefighter Removes Snake From Under Car

ENID, Okla. - The Enid Fire Department says it helps out with all kinds of emergencies, but knew this job was one for firefighter Jaylen Goff. Goff was sworn in with the department earlier this month.
ENID, OK
1600kush.com

Cushing man accused of trying to break into house

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A 21-year-old Cushing man has been jailed on $5,000 bail pending an Oct. 3 court appearance on a felony charge accusing him of trying to break into a Cushing house while it was occupied by a man and a woman that he called his “baby momma.”
CUSHING, OK

