Larry Dwayne Viands
Larry Dwayne Viands, 57, of Luray, died on Monday, September 26, 2022. He was born on February 12, 1965, in Luray and was a son of the late Robert Lee Viands and Geraldine Maxine Harris Viands. Mr. Viands worked in maintenance for the Luray Caverns Corporation. He is survived by...
Chester Davis Jenkins
Chester Davis Jenkins, 90, of Stanley, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. He was born on June 27, 1932, in Stanley and was a son of the late Isaac Newton Jenkins and Virgie Mary Jenkins. Chester worked for Shenandoah National Park as a supervisor for 28 years. He was...
Jerry Wayne Carper
Jerry Wayne Carper, 66, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Mr. Carper was born in Harrisonburg on Saturday, May 19, 1956, and was a son of Colleen G. Burnshire Carper and the late Everett Lee Carper. Jerry was raised in Rockingham County and...
Mary Ella Brown Brumfield
Mary Ella Brown Brumfield, 96, of Luray, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022. She was born on March 4, 1926, in Falls Church and was a daughter of the late Paul Lepps Brown and Maxie Fulwider Brown. Mary worked as a taxpayers representative for the Internal Revenue Service. On...
Ernest Richard ‘Buddy’ Blevins
Ernest Richard “Buddy” Blevins, 90, of Luray, passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Page Memorial Hospital. He was born in Jenkins, Kentucky, on December 31, 1931, and was the son of the late Ernest Blevins and Alta Mae Haynes Blevins. Buddy was very proud of his Kentucky heritage and would gladly share that information with anyone who he thought might be related to the family.
Thomas Harry Lansberry
Thomas Harry Lansberry, 76, of Rileyville, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. He was born on Dec. 8, 1945, in Stanley and was a son of the late Harry R. Lansberry and Margaret Pearl Nauman Lansberry. Thomas worked as a mechanic for Page County Public Schools, retiring in 2016...
River group forms to protect South Fork
September 27, 1990 — Labeling themselves as everyday, ordinary people, The Friends of the Shenandoah River held an organizational meeting in Page County last week. The non-profit organization, based in Front Royal, has some 150 members and is dedicated to the preservation of the river and its main tributary, the South Fork.
Teaching family continues tradition
September 28, 1989 — Laura Gordon Semones is carrying on a family tradition. She is the third teacher in her family to teach the third grade at Springfield Elementary School and the fourth teacher in her family to teach at the school. Mrs. Semones took over this year her...
Supervisors also delay vote on boundary line adjustment at Fairview and other county news
LURAY, Sept. 19 — The Page County Board of Supervisors delayed action on a boundary line adjustment at Fairview Estates following a public hearing held during last week’s meeting. A request from Ramsey Inc. seeks to add 5.68 acres containing 14 residential lots to the town limits of...
Meet Lindsey
From the Page County Animal Shelter to showcase their personality. Lindsey is an approximately 1 year old grey tabby with the tiniest (and cutest!) dilute calico spots. She is spayed and up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. Her shining characteristic is the tiny orange spots on the top of her...
Spotsylvania man arrested after barricading in Luray Avenue home with 15-year-old girl
LURAY, Sept. 26 — Luray police officers arrested a Spotsylvania County man on Monday after he barricaded himself inside a home near two local schools in town with a 15-year-old female that was reported missing. “At approximately 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26), the Virginia State Police, Town of Luray...
Bulldogs sweep Panthers in three sets at the net
LURAY, Sept. 26 — The Luray High School volleyball team moved to 7-4 on the season and picked up a much-needed win in the Bull Run District on Monday night as they swept rival Page County in three straight sets. The score was close only early in each set as the Bulldogs jumped out to a significant lead each time and won by almost identical margins — 25-11, 25-12, 25-12. Last season’s All-Region B Player of the Year Jaidyn McClung once again lead the Bulldogs with a dozen kills on the night. The senior had plenty of support as Luray recorded kills from senior Lindsey Bly, junior Summer Forder, sophomore Caydence Cave (usually known for her assists), junior Gracie Embry and sophomore Avery Jewell. Cave served up eight straight points to start the final frame, including an ace. Forder recorded three aces and two kills, while Embry had two aces and three kills. Jewell posted three kills.
District 1 school board member Tommy Lansberry passes away at age 76
LURAY, Sept. 26 ― Tommy Lansberry, District 1 representative on the Page County School Board, passed away last Thursday at age 76 after an extended battle with an inoperable brain tumor. The School Board publicly announced Lansberry’s health issues in June after a noticeable, extended absence in the District 1 seat.
A serious affair in Knighton’s bar room
September 26, 1889 — A serious affair occurred in Knighton’s bar room at Milnes last Saturday night, in which it is thought that Geo. Copperstone, of that place, received a wound which will result in his death. It being the evening after pay day, a number had gathered...
