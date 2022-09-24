ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts elevate kicker Chase McLaughlin from practice squad

Chase McLaughlin will handle the kicking duties for the Indianapolis Colts for the second straight week.

On Saturday, the team elevated him from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s Week 3 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The position has been a question mark for the Colts (0-2) since they waived Rodrigo Blankenship after he booted two kickoffs out of bounds and missed the game-winning 42-yard field goal in overtime in Houston in Week 1.

They signed McLaughlin to the practice squad on Sept 13.

Last week, the Jacksonville Jaguars shut out the Colts 24-0, and McLaughlin didn’t have any field goal or extra point attempts.

McLaughlin, 26, has played with six teams since he entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent. In 32 career games, he has converted 37-of-49 field goals and 67-of-69 extra points.

–Field Level Media

