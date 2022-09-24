Read full article on original website
Related
Washington State Begins Steps to Bump Minority Home-Ownership to the Same Level at Whites
OLYMPIA - A study commissioned by the state of Washington says Black, Indigenous, and people of color would need to buy more than 140,000 houses in the state to achieve parity with white homeownership on a percentage basis. “Homeownership is the primary way most households build wealth, and yet access...
Fairfield Sun Times
See the former jobs of the governor of Montana
Stacker investigated the former jobs of the governor in Montana using information from a variety of news and other sources. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Idaho's Largest Wildfire of 2022 Sparked by Unattended Campfire, say Officials
SALMON, ID - Investigators with the U.S. Forest Service have determined Idaho's largest wildfire of the year was caused by an unextinguished and unattended campfire, which spread to adjacent vegetation on the afternoon of July 17th. The fire is still burning approximately 80 miles east of McCall, north of Salmon, Idaho.
‘Top Gun’ Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs
BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington State Awards $683,000 for Asotin County Salmon Recovery Projects
OLYMPIA - The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board has announced the award of nearly $76 million in grants across the state intended to ensure survival of salmon. The grants went to 138 projects in 30 of the state’s 39 counties. The grants will pay for work to restore salmon habitat, including repairing degraded habitat in rivers, removing barriers blocking salmon migration and conserving pristine habitat.
Lewiston Woman Receives National Leadership Award
LEWISTON - Serve Idaho Commission Vice Chair Charlette (Char) Kremer, of Lewiston, was recently named the 2022 Outstanding Commissioner of the year by America’s Service Commissions. The award was presented virtually at the association’s annual Innovation and Leadership Award ceremony held on September 22. Kremer was appointed to...
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Report Says Migration to Idaho From Other States Down 61% since 2020
According to a report from moveBuddha, from 2020-2021, Idaho led the nation in growth and remained a top state for move-ins. Renowned for its natural beauty, Idaho is home to many national parks, forests, preserves, and trails. Its wildlife and geologic features are true treasures of The Gem State. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Viz: Montanans working from home
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that the proportion of Montanans working from home spiked dramatically in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bureau reports that in...
Nigeria State Official who Stole More Than $350,000 in Washington State Unemployment Benefits Gets 5 Years
TACOMA - A 45-year-old resident of Nigeria was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to 5 years in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his attempt to steal nearly $2.4 million from the United States government, including approximately $500,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.
Montana’s Western Neighbor State Faces Real Backfire of Legalized Drugs
Ya but think of all the tax dollars. We hear it all the time when pro-drug users talk about all the "benefits" of legalized drugs. Well guess what, Oregon's experiment with legalizing all their drugs has backfired and now they have a real mess on their table, according to a report by the Associated Press.
mybighornbasin.com
Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Crapo and Risch Introduce Bill to Block Ban on Lead Ammunition
WASHINGTON, D.C. - U.S. Senators from Idaho, Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, joined Senator Steve Daines of Montana and 20 additional colleagues to introduce legislation to prohibit U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management from banning the use of traditional lead ammunition or tackle on public lands unless such action is supported by the best available science and state wildlife and fish agencies.
yourbigsky.com
New Troopers future of MT MHP
The Montana Highway Patrol commissioned 10 new troopers Monday at a graduation ceremony held at the Civic Center in Helena. Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Colonel Steve Lavin addressed the cadets prior to having their badges pinned and taking the oath of office. The new troopers were among 344 applicants...
(Opinion) The Real Reason Montana Isn’t As Friendly Anymore
I got into a spirited debate the other day with a co-worker over the "Old Montana" vs the "New Montana." Neither of us were born in Montana, and both of us have lived here for several years. My co-worker was born and raised on the east coast, I was born and raised in the southern midwest.
newstalkkgvo.com
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After 30 Years Of Searching, Did DNA Solve This Montana Murder?
After 30 years without any answers, a Montana cold case has finally been solved. It all started in 1992 in an area commonly known as "Peace Tree Camp" or "Orange Avenue Ranch" located just off of Interstate 90 in Missoula County. There, a body was found partially buried. It was later determined that the body was that of a man named William Adams, a.k.a. "Cadillac Man".
Illegal Dumping Threatening Recreation on Endowment Land in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - The Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) says they are considering restricting large vehicle access and target shooting on endowment land near Mountain Home, ID due to repeated abuse of the land. According to the IDL, two trailers and two pickup beds were filled with trash after IDL...
As wildfires become common, Idaho’s smoke season becomes a public health hazard
Idaho - Ethan Sims and Wesley Pidcock know what to expect when fire season arrives. As doctors who specialize in helping people breathe, they see what happens when wildfire smoke spreads into communities throughout Idaho. Every time there is a spike in the air quality index — a rating for...
Group opposes development of open lands area near Missouri River
The Missouri River Open Lands Preservation group is a small but determined community of folks fighting to keep the habitat development-free.
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 2