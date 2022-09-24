ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo

The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft

The fast-approaching 2022-23 NBA season brings with it the opportunity for fantasy basketball bliss. Or fantasy frustration, but, hey, let's indulge in the offseason optimism a little longer, right?. In order to put together a successful fantasy season, your work starts right now. The best fantasy manager is a well-informed...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Bleacher Report

5 NBA Championship Hopefuls That Might Be Getting Too Old

The NBA season is a marathon. Add a postseason that lasts months, and it's an ultramarathon. The length of the campaign alone can make things difficult on an older roster. The intensity of games (particularly postseason games), can essentially knock those rosters out of the chase for a title. Of...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Situation Eyed by Raptors amid Thunder Rebuild

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "closely monitoring" the situation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in case the Oklahoma City Thunder guard seeks a trade. Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the Raptors "will be ready" if Gilgeous-Alexander ever decides he wants to play in his hometown. The Toronto native has also recently spent time playing under Raptors coach Nick Nurse for the Canadian national team, so the two parties have some level of familiarity.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury

The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Washington Post#The New York Knicks#Latvian#Acl#Mavs
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot

The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. "The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants

Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Bleacher Report

Kyrie Irving Defends Ben Simmons amid Backlash: 'He's a Big Boy, He Can Handle It'

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said teammate Ben Simmons is ready to handle the pressure-packed environment of playing for a championship contender in New York City. The seven-time All-Star explained he's confident coach Kevin Boyle, who worked with Irving at The Patrick School in New Jersey and Simmons at Montverde Academy in Florida, has helped them understand what it takes to chase titles.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy