Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Cavaliers Rumors: Jae Crowder Trade Interests CLE as a 'Proven 3-and-D Big Body'
The Cleveland Cavaliers' aggressive offseason is reportedly not finished just yet. Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported the Cavs are among the teams interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder as they look for a "proven three-and-D big body." The Suns agreed to excuse Crowder from training camp...
Bleacher Report
Knicks News: Evan Fournier 'Front-Runner' over Quentin Grimes to Start at SG
The Quentin Grimes hype train may already be falling off the rails. New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters that Evan Fournier, not Grimes, is the "front-runner" to start at shooting guard this season. “With Jalen, with RJ, with Julius we need shooting (at shooting guard)," Thibodeau said. Grimes...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: LiAngelo Ball Signs Hornets Contract to Join Brother LaMelo
The Charlotte Hornets reportedly agreed to a non-guaranteed contract with guard LiAngelo Ball on Monday. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the deal was completed ahead of this week's start of training camp. Ball is the brother of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball,...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Basketball 2022: Top NBA Player Rankings and 1st-Round Mock Draft
The fast-approaching 2022-23 NBA season brings with it the opportunity for fantasy basketball bliss. Or fantasy frustration, but, hey, let's indulge in the offseason optimism a little longer, right?. In order to put together a successful fantasy season, your work starts right now. The best fantasy manager is a well-informed...
NBA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
5 NBA Championship Hopefuls That Might Be Getting Too Old
The NBA season is a marathon. Add a postseason that lasts months, and it's an ultramarathon. The length of the campaign alone can make things difficult on an older roster. The intensity of games (particularly postseason games), can essentially knock those rosters out of the chase for a title. Of...
NBA・
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons 'Looked Great' in Nets Practice, per Nash: 'Getting Better Every Week'
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is encouraged by Ben Simmons' progress as the three-time All-Star ramps up for the 2022-23 campaign after missing all of last year. "Ben looked great," Nash told reporters. "Ben’s been doing really well. He’s put in the time this summer. He’s continually getting better every week."
Bleacher Report
Bulls' Billy Donovan: 'Think You Have to' Consider Chance Lonzo Ball Will Miss Season
The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started yet, and the Chicago Bulls could already be facing a tremendous blow. Head coach Billy Donovan was asked if he has to prepare for Lonzo Ball to potentially miss the entire campaign and told reporters, "I think you have to." Ball is set...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Steve Nash Didn't Think Reports of Kevin Durant Ultimatum Were '100% Accurate'
Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters Tuesday that he didn't think the reports of Kevin Durant's summer ultimatum to team owner Joe Tsai were 100 percent accurate. "I never thought that was 100 percent. It's not black and white like that. There's a lot of factors, a lot...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Situation Eyed by Raptors amid Thunder Rebuild
The Toronto Raptors are reportedly "closely monitoring" the situation of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in case the Oklahoma City Thunder guard seeks a trade. Josh Lewenberg of TSN reported the Raptors "will be ready" if Gilgeous-Alexander ever decides he wants to play in his hometown. The Toronto native has also recently spent time playing under Raptors coach Nick Nurse for the Canadian national team, so the two parties have some level of familiarity.
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Sterling Shepard Feared to Have Suffered Season-Ending Knee Injury
The New York Giants fear receiver Sterling Shepard suffered a season-ending knee injury near the end of Monday's 23-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. Schultz added the team is "preparing for the worst." New York coach Brian Daboll didn't have an update on Shepard's...
NFL・
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Told Him He Will Commit to Playing Defense
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said point guard Russell Westbrook has made a renewed commitment to defense ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. "The guys that are going to get the minutes are the guys that are going out there to get stops," Ham told reporters Monday. "He's told me personally he's going to commit to that side of the ball."
Bleacher Report
Penny Hardaway, Memphis Face $5K Fine, Probation over James Wiseman Recruitment
The University of Memphis men's basketball program has been placed on probation for three years and received a $5,000 fine for Level II and Level III recruiting violations by the NCAA. The penalty came after allegations that head coach Penny Hardaway paid former player James Wiseman and his family $11,500...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on Thunder's Future: Don't Think We'll Be Losing Much Longer
The Oklahoma City Thunder have gone 46-108 over the past two years amid a multiyear rebuilding process, but guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is confident that the losing will not last much longer in OKC. Gilgeous-Alexander made the remarks in a Monday interview with Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic. The 24-year-old certainly...
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Bucks Had Jerami Grant Trade Interest, Could Be Jae Crowder Landing Spot
The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue a trade for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder. "The Bucks will look though I bet," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Lowe Post podcast. "The Bucks were sneakily kind of sniffing around Jerami Grant in Detroit before Portland swooped in. I think they like the idea of the switchable, switchable, switchable guys."
Bleacher Report
Ja Morant, Trinity Rodman and Carlos Alcaraz Among Athletes on 2022 Time100 Next List
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, international soccer players Trinity Rodman and Sam Kerr, tennis player Carlos Alcaraz and U.S. sprinter Erriyon Knighton were named to the Time100 Next list for 2022. Time's Next list identifies rising stars in the cultural landscape before they become crossover mainstream names. Already a human...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Hyped by LeBron James, Twitter After Clutch TD in Win vs. Giants
Redemption is that much sweeter on the national stage. It certainly was for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during his team's 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas' No. 1 option in the aerial attack appeared well on his way to a nightmare game with a terrible drop during the first half but put his team on his back in crunch time to change his entire storyline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
DeMarcus Lawrence Trolls LeBron James Over Saquon Barkley Tweet After Cowboys' Win
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a huge game in Monday's win over the New York Giants, and he took a victory lap on social media. After finishing with six tackles and three sacks, Lawrence took to Twitter to troll Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James for his praise of Giants running back Saquon Barkley:
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Julius Randle 'Ready to Accept the Fans’ Fickleness' After Backlash
Julius Randle is apparently ready to accept the reactions of the New York Knicks fanbase, whatever they may be. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported Randle is "ready to accept the fans’ fickleness that ruined his head last season" as he heads into the 2022-23 campaign. Randle...
Bleacher Report
Oregon OC Blames LeBron James for CFB Player Movement, Desire for 'Superteam'
When LeBron James signed with the Miami Heat in 2010, teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, he galvanized the idea of building a "superteam" alongside some of the most talented players in the NBA. The idea of doing so has become standard in the NBA, and it has...
Bleacher Report
Kyrie Irving Defends Ben Simmons amid Backlash: 'He's a Big Boy, He Can Handle It'
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving said teammate Ben Simmons is ready to handle the pressure-packed environment of playing for a championship contender in New York City. The seven-time All-Star explained he's confident coach Kevin Boyle, who worked with Irving at The Patrick School in New Jersey and Simmons at Montverde Academy in Florida, has helped them understand what it takes to chase titles.
Comments / 0