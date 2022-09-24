ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

4 Security Mistakes iPhone Users Shouldn’t Be Making Anymore In 2022, According To Experts

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R37dG_0i8swG7s00
Shutterstock

You may be tech-savvy, but how security-savvy are you? In this day and age where we are doing practically everything online — from banking to dating — it’s more important than ever to be proactive when it comes to protecting yourself against hackers who can easily gain access to your personal data. Tech Expert Luke Fitzpatrick of Drsono.com says it’s essential to take steps to keep your private info private. And if you are still making these four common security mistakes on your iPhone in 2022, it’s time to address them. The good news is that it only takes learning a few new tech habits (which will barely take any time at all) to make positive changes that can keep you and your data safe.

1. Not updating software regularly

One of the most important things iPhone users can do to protect their device is to keep their software up-to-date, according to Fitzpatrick. “Hackers are constantly finding new ways to exploit weaknesses in outdated software, so it is important to install updates as soon as they become available,” Fitzpatrick said. “To check for updates, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update.”

2. Reusing passwords

“Another common mistake iPhone users make is using the same password for multiple accounts,” Fitzpatrick said. “If a hacker gains access to one of your accounts, they will then have access to all of your other accounts that use the same password. To avoid this, be sure to use different passwords for each of your online accounts.” And make sure the password contains a complex mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

3. Not backing up data

Another mistake iPhone users often make is not backing up their data. “If your device is lost or stolen, you will lose all of your important data unless you have a backup,” Fitzpatrick said. “There are several ways to back up your data, such as using iCloud or iTunes.” Whichever method works best for you, make it a priority to back up your data once a week or so.

4. Not using a passcode

Don’t just rely on face recognition, as cool as the feature is — passcodes are always a good security idea. “A passcode is an important security measure that iPhone users should take advantage of,” Fitzpatrick said. “A passcode adds an extra layer of protection by requiring a four-digit code to be entered before accessing your device. To set up a passcode, go to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Turn This Setting Off ASAP For A Faster Phone

When it comes to getting a faster iPhone, how much is actually within your control? That all depends. The truth is: there’s only so much you can control if you have an old phone or your battery is getting up there in years. There may come a time when it’s in your best interest to replace your device or, at the very least, look into whether you could use a new battery. But for now, if you suspect something else is going on that is stalling your phone and making your user experience less than stellar, it’s time to consider your settings. Tech Expert Jimmy Huh, CEO and founder of JH SEO, offers suggestions for settings you can turn off that can help you get a faster phone.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

2 Common Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Experts Say

How you charge your phone is one of the most important habits you follow when you own an iPhone. It may seem like a no-brainer activity, but your phone’s lithium-ion battery has needs. And if you aren’t properly charging it or are making some of the most common mistakes, you run the risk of damaging your battery or having it work less efficiently over time. Since there are few things more frustrating than a phone that lags or that experiences battery loss after just a few hours of running, it’s time to get your charging habits in order. Start here: Rajesh Namase, co-founder and professional tech blogger at TechRT, outlines two common charging mistakes that are ruining your phone’s battery.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

3 Scary Signs That Your iPhone Is Being Tracked, According To Security Experts

Is there anything creepier than imagining your phone is being tracked and that someone or a group of people can detect where you are, what you’re doing, and what services you’re seeking online? Unfortunately, it isn’t that hard for someone to gain access to your device and track you. That’s why it’s important to know some of the most common signs of being tracked so that you can immediately take action if you suspect your phone is no longer private and secure. These are the three scary signs that your iPhone is being tracked, according to security experts.
CELL PHONES
Andre Oentoro

Video Production Mistakes You Shouldn't Commit

Business vector created by vectorjuice - www.freepik.com. There are as many possibilities to succeed with corporate video production as there are ways to mess it up. Learn about the top mistakes committed by most businesses when creating a web video so you can avoid following on their footsteps.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iphone Users#Personal Data#Hackers#Smart Phone#Ios#Drsono Com
shefinds

How To Stop Comparing Yourself To Others, According To Experts

Whether you realize it or not, you likely compare yourself to others on a daily basis. It could happen when you pass someone with a nice outfit on the street and immediately wish you had better clothes, scroll past someone’s photo and Instagram and wish your body looked like theirs, or hear that someone you went to high school with got married and wish you could find a long-term relationship. The triggers of self-comparison are everywhere–it’s only natural that we get pulled into the trap sometimes.
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

3 iPhone Hacks You Should Try Immediately For A Longer-Lasting Battery

Without a strong iPhone battery that lasts as long as possible, your user experience with the device won’t be as satisfying. It’s no fun having to find a charger in the middle of the day, right when you need your phone most. You need reliable service and a good understanding of the settings that could actually be causing your battery to dwindle faster. A stronger battery starts with making wise decisions when it comes to apps and settings. Stavros Zavrakas, the founder of Orthogonality, recommends three iPhone hacks you should try immediately for a longer-lasting battery.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
4K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy