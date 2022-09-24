4 Security Mistakes iPhone Users Shouldn’t Be Making Anymore In 2022, According To Experts

Shutterstock

You may be tech-savvy, but how security-savvy are you? In this day and age where we are doing practically everything online — from banking to dating — it’s more important than ever to be proactive when it comes to protecting yourself against hackers who can easily gain access to your personal data. Tech Expert Luke Fitzpatrick of Drsono.com says it’s essential to take steps to keep your private info private. And if you are still making these four common security mistakes on your iPhone in 2022, it’s time to address them. The good news is that it only takes learning a few new tech habits (which will barely take any time at all) to make positive changes that can keep you and your data safe.

1. Not updating software regularly

One of the most important things iPhone users can do to protect their device is to keep their software up-to-date, according to Fitzpatrick. “Hackers are constantly finding new ways to exploit weaknesses in outdated software, so it is important to install updates as soon as they become available,” Fitzpatrick said. “To check for updates, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update.”

2. Reusing passwords

“Another common mistake iPhone users make is using the same password for multiple accounts,” Fitzpatrick said. “If a hacker gains access to one of your accounts, they will then have access to all of your other accounts that use the same password. To avoid this, be sure to use different passwords for each of your online accounts.” And make sure the password contains a complex mix of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

3. Not backing up data

Another mistake iPhone users often make is not backing up their data. “If your device is lost or stolen, you will lose all of your important data unless you have a backup,” Fitzpatrick said. “There are several ways to back up your data, such as using iCloud or iTunes.” Whichever method works best for you, make it a priority to back up your data once a week or so.

4. Not using a passcode

Don’t just rely on face recognition, as cool as the feature is — passcodes are always a good security idea. “A passcode is an important security measure that iPhone users should take advantage of,” Fitzpatrick said. “A passcode adds an extra layer of protection by requiring a four-digit code to be entered before accessing your device. To set up a passcode, go to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode.”