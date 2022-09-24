Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Canada Begins Long Cleanup After Fiona Sweeps Homes Out to Sea
PORT AUX BASQUES, Newfoundland — It will take several months for Canada to restore critical infrastructure after the powerful storm Fiona left an "unprecedented" trail of destruction, officials said Sunday, as crews fanned out in five provinces to restore power and clean up fallen trees and debris. "It's like...
Canada begins Storm Fiona cleanup as scale of devastation becomes clear
Brian “Smokey” Osmond was cooking at his home in Newfoundland’s coastal Port aux Basques when he spotted flood waters creeping into his garage on Saturday morning. Osmond moved his truck up a hill to safety. But as he returned, a powerful storm surge struck. “I went back...
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
Voice of America
Category 3 Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall Over Western Cuba
Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba just hours after evolving as a major hurricane. Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center say Ian is carrying maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers an hour, making it a Category 3 storm on the center’s five-level scale that measures a storm’s maximum sustained wind speed and destructive potential.
Voice of America
Tropical Storm Ian Strengthens as it Heads to Cuba, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
Voice of America
Hurricane, Typhoon Force Evacuations from Cuba to Vietnam
Powerful ocean storms that take place mainly in the western Atlantic Ocean are called hurricanes. People in Vietnam and other Pacific countries call similar storms in the western Pacific Ocean typhoons. The weather events bring high winds, large waves and heavy rain. They also cause widespread destruction and displace thousands.
Voice of America
Mass Evacuations Ordered as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida
More than 2 million residents in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian makes its slow but steady approach towards the state’s western Gulf Coast region. Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center say Ian is moving across the Gulf...
Voice of America
Powerful Typhoon Leaves 5 Rescuers Dead in North Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Noru left a trail of destruction in northern Philippine provinces on Monday with at least eight people dead, including a group of rescuers who were scrambling to save villagers trapped in floodwaters, officials said. Five government rescuers drowned in San Miguel town in Bulacan province...
Voice of America
Typhoon Noru Wreaks Havoc in The Philippines
Typhoon Noru hit the northern Philippines Sunday night, leaving five people dead, and causing floods and power outages. The storm was the most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year.
Voice of America
Protesters Block Part of South Africa’s Longest Highway
Cape Town — South African protesters angry over water shortages shut down part of the country's longest highway with rock barricades and burning tires. Police described the situation in Ventersburg in the Free State province as volatile. The rural town is a popular refueling and resting place for motorists and truckers travelling on the N1 highway, which stretches from Cape Town in the south to the Beit Bridge border post with Zimbabwe in the north.
Voice of America
NASA Spacecraft Crashes into Asteroid to Test Earth Defense
A spacecraft from the American space agency NASA crashed into an asteroid about 11 million kilometers from Earth on Monday. The mission is part of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART. The agency called it “the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth” against asteroids or other space dangers.
Voice of America
Solomon Islands Refuses to Sign Joint US-Pacific Island Declaration
The Solomon Islands has informed its regional neighbors that it will not sign a declaration between the United States and Pacific Island nations at this week’s high-profile White House summit. The Solomon Islands sent a diplomatic note to the regional Pacific Islands Forum announcing it will not sign the...
Voice of America
Japan Says Goodbye to Shinzo Abe, Who Leaves Complicated Legacy
Tokyo — Japan bid an emotional farewell Tuesday for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of modern Japan’s most influential leaders, who was assassinated in July. The state funeral, held at central Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena, drew thousands of Japanese citizens and foreign dignitaries, despite a domestic backlash against the ceremony.
Voice of America
North Korea Launches Missile, Hours Before Harris DMZ Stop
Tokyo — North Korea conducted its second ballistic missile launch this week, hours before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was set to visit the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea. The North launched two short-range ballistic missiles late Wednesday toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s...
Voice of America
Australia Played Role in NASA Asteroid Defense Test
NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a faraway asteroid Monday, in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system. The experiment, designed to avert a potentially catastrophic meteorite collision with Earth, was supported by Australia's national science agency. The aim was to crash the spacecraft directly into...
Voice of America
US Vice President Harris to Visit Korean DMZ at end of 5-Day Asia Trip
White house — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing South and North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday — making hers the highest-profile visit to the DMZ by an American official in three years. Harris is spending most of this week in South...
Voice of America
Japan’s Former Leader Abe Honored at State Funeral
Japan honored its former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Tuesday at the country’s first state funeral for a former leader in 55 years. But the high cost of the state-financed ceremony was widely criticized, and some groups protested to show their opposition. The funeral started with Abe's ashes being carried...
Voice of America
Architects Blame Corruption and Lack of Regulation for Building Collapse
Nairobi — Kenyan architects have blamed corruption and unregulated construction for the collapse of a six-story building Monday that killed five people, including two children and injured scores of others. The Monday tragedy at Kirigiti in Kenya's Kiambu County is the latest such fatal accident. Dozens of people have...
Voice of America
New Zealand Holds National Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II
SYDNEY — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led a state memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II Monday, saying her nation had "a deep connection" with the monarch. The ceremony began with a minute of silence at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in the capital, Wellington. The Cathedral’s foundation...
Voice of America
US Announces Additional $10 Million for Flood Victims in Pakistan, Urges Debt Relief from China
Islamabad — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged more funds to help flood-ravaged Pakistan and pressed the South Asian nation to seek debt relief and restructuring from its largest creditor, China, to deal with the catastrophic flooding. Blinken spoke late on Monday after wide-ranging bilateral talks with...
