ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

Canada Begins Long Cleanup After Fiona Sweeps Homes Out to Sea

PORT AUX BASQUES, Newfoundland — It will take several months for Canada to restore critical infrastructure after the powerful storm Fiona left an "unprecedented" trail of destruction, officials said Sunday, as crews fanned out in five provinces to restore power and clean up fallen trees and debris. "It's like...
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Category 3 Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall Over Western Cuba

Hurricane Ian has made landfall over western Cuba just hours after evolving as a major hurricane. Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center say Ian is carrying maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers an hour, making it a Category 3 storm on the center’s five-level scale that measures a storm’s maximum sustained wind speed and destructive potential.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinzo Abe
Person
Justin Trudeau
Voice of America

Tropical Storm Ian Strengthens as it Heads to Cuba, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled ominously through the Caribbean on Sunday, likely to become a major hurricane on its path toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
Voice of America

Hurricane, Typhoon Force Evacuations from Cuba to Vietnam

Powerful ocean storms that take place mainly in the western Atlantic Ocean are called hurricanes. People in Vietnam and other Pacific countries call similar storms in the western Pacific Ocean typhoons. The weather events bring high winds, large waves and heavy rain. They also cause widespread destruction and displace thousands.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Mass Evacuations Ordered as Hurricane Ian Approaches Florida

More than 2 million residents in the southeastern U.S. state of Florida have been ordered to evacuate their homes as Hurricane Ian makes its slow but steady approach towards the state’s western Gulf Coast region. Forecasters at the Miami-based National Hurricane Center say Ian is moving across the Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
Voice of America

Powerful Typhoon Leaves 5 Rescuers Dead in North Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Noru left a trail of destruction in northern Philippine provinces on Monday with at least eight people dead, including a group of rescuers who were scrambling to save villagers trapped in floodwaters, officials said. Five government rescuers drowned in San Miguel town in Bulacan province...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Canada#Storm Warnings#Hurricane Warnings#Nhc#Wreckhouse Weekly#Cbc
Voice of America

Typhoon Noru Wreaks Havoc in The Philippines

Typhoon Noru hit the northern Philippines Sunday night, leaving five people dead, and causing floods and power outages. The storm was the most powerful typhoon to hit the country this year.
ENVIRONMENT
Voice of America

Protesters Block Part of South Africa’s Longest Highway

Cape Town — South African protesters angry over water shortages shut down part of the country's longest highway with rock barricades and burning tires. Police described the situation in Ventersburg in the Free State province as volatile. The rural town is a popular refueling and resting place for motorists and truckers travelling on the N1 highway, which stretches from Cape Town in the south to the Beit Bridge border post with Zimbabwe in the north.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

NASA Spacecraft Crashes into Asteroid to Test Earth Defense

A spacecraft from the American space agency NASA crashed into an asteroid about 11 million kilometers from Earth on Monday. The mission is part of NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or DART. The agency called it “the world’s first mission to test technology for defending Earth” against asteroids or other space dangers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

Solomon Islands Refuses to Sign Joint US-Pacific Island Declaration

The Solomon Islands has informed its regional neighbors that it will not sign a declaration between the United States and Pacific Island nations at this week’s high-profile White House summit. The Solomon Islands sent a diplomatic note to the regional Pacific Islands Forum announcing it will not sign the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Facebook
Voice of America

Japan Says Goodbye to Shinzo Abe, Who Leaves Complicated Legacy

Tokyo — Japan bid an emotional farewell Tuesday for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, one of modern Japan’s most influential leaders, who was assassinated in July. The state funeral, held at central Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan arena, drew thousands of Japanese citizens and foreign dignitaries, despite a domestic backlash against the ceremony.
CHINA
Voice of America

North Korea Launches Missile, Hours Before Harris DMZ Stop

Tokyo — North Korea conducted its second ballistic missile launch this week, hours before U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was set to visit the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea. The North launched two short-range ballistic missiles late Wednesday toward the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Australia Played Role in NASA Asteroid Defense Test

NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a faraway asteroid Monday, in a test of the world’s first planetary defense system. The experiment, designed to avert a potentially catastrophic meteorite collision with Earth, was supported by Australia's national science agency. The aim was to crash the spacecraft directly into...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Voice of America

US Vice President Harris to Visit Korean DMZ at end of 5-Day Asia Trip

White house — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Demilitarized Zone dividing South and North Korea, White House officials said Tuesday — making hers the highest-profile visit to the DMZ by an American official in three years. Harris is spending most of this week in South...
POTUS
Voice of America

Japan’s Former Leader Abe Honored at State Funeral

Japan honored its former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Tuesday at the country’s first state funeral for a former leader in 55 years. But the high cost of the state-financed ceremony was widely criticized, and some groups protested to show their opposition. The funeral started with Abe's ashes being carried...
ASIA
Voice of America

Architects Blame Corruption and Lack of Regulation for Building Collapse

Nairobi — Kenyan architects have blamed corruption and unregulated construction for the collapse of a six-story building Monday that killed five people, including two children and injured scores of others. The Monday tragedy at Kirigiti in Kenya's Kiambu County is the latest such fatal accident. Dozens of people have...
INDUSTRY
Voice of America

New Zealand Holds National Memorial for Queen Elizabeth II

SYDNEY — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern led a state memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II Monday, saying her nation had "a deep connection" with the monarch. The ceremony began with a minute of silence at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in the capital, Wellington. The Cathedral’s foundation...
AUSTRALIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy