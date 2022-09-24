ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
TRAFFIC
Syracuse.com

Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state

When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
ORISKANY, NY
WNYT

Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents

Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
WNYT

Deadline arrives for retail cannabis applications

Today is the deadline to apply for New York’s first retail cannabis dispensaries. Applications opened last month. Eligible applicants must have a marijuana-related conviction that happened before the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in March 2021. They also must have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
RETAIL
Syracuse.com

Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY state's expanded, full-day pre-K programs in full swing

Many of New York's inner city schools have offered government-funded prekindergarten since the 1960s. In 1997, New York state passed legislation to offer pre-K across the state. In 2021 and 2022 millions more approved in state funding to the New York State Department of Education that took pre-K to even...
LOTTERY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Driver License#Dmv#Governor
WNYT

Former Capital Region resident hunkering down in Florida

LAND O’LAKES, Florida – All across the west coast of Florida residents are either packing up or hunkering down. One of those residents, Terry Aunchman, grew up in Whitehall, New York, and tells News Channel 13 when Hurricane Ian makes landfall, he intends to stay right where he is.
WHITEHALL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WNYT

50 state troopers deployed to assist in Fiona relief efforts

New York is offering help to Puerto Rico with the aftermath left behind from the storm. Governor Kathy Hochul says one hundred state troopers will go there to help. And the first 50 are on their way, leaving the empire state today. 50 New York state troopers, along with 69...
POLITICS
Hot 99.1

Eaten At This Upstate NY Diner? Police Say Check Your Credit Card

Does anybody else feel a weird amount of pressure at restaurants and cafes when modern card readers ask how much you want to tip? You’re standing there right after paying, suddenly in the hot seat while the register worker stares you down. Your finger hovers over the percentages while you wonder if 15% is low enough for you to get a loogie in your latte.
CASTLETON-ON-HUDSON, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf

On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Insurers say California’s inaction threatens auto policies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million

Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Refunds Available For Student Loans In New York State

The fall is here and it is back to school time! For some, that means back to the routine of college classes and for parents, the question of "how are we going to pay for this"? But the anxiety of student loans doesn't stop when the school year ends and there has been plenty of discussion about federal loans and if you will get any money back?
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy