The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
Kodak to recycle unused hand sanitizer in New York state
When the Covid-19 pandemic first hit, hand sanitizer quickly became tough to find in stores, so New York state prison inmates started producing gallons of it for distribution. Now there are hundreds of thousands of gallons just sitting in storage at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany, and most of it has expired.
Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents
Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
Deadline arrives for retail cannabis applications
Today is the deadline to apply for New York’s first retail cannabis dispensaries. Applications opened last month. Eligible applicants must have a marijuana-related conviction that happened before the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in March 2021. They also must have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
Closure of bridge on Route 5 scheduled for Friday and Saturday
NYSDOT announced the Route 5 bridge over Tifft Street will be closed to westbound (outbound) traffic from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 p.m. Saturday for paving work.
Rangers burn marijuana plants, pull lost CNY hikers out of Rome swamp
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers last week found 15 large marijuana plants unlawfully grown on land in Swift Hill State Forest, in Allegany County. Rangers cut and moved the plants to a safe area and burned them. Although DEC recognizes that marijuana laws have changed, unlawful agricultural use of state lands is prohibited under New York’s Environmental Conservation Law.
NY state's expanded, full-day pre-K programs in full swing
Many of New York's inner city schools have offered government-funded prekindergarten since the 1960s. In 1997, New York state passed legislation to offer pre-K across the state. In 2021 and 2022 millions more approved in state funding to the New York State Department of Education that took pre-K to even...
Union says proposed New York state health rules would undermine nursing home patient care
Public comments on changes to New York state’s proposed new minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes were due by the end of Monday. The health care workers union SEIU 1199, which represents many of the state’s nursing home workers, said the health department’s proposed rules fall short and undermine the intent of the 2021 law.
A New Bill In New York Is Looking To Address Propane Heating Emergencies
Here's some news for those that use propane heating during our long winters in Upstate New York- A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating issues that homeowners and renters have been dealing with over the last few years. The bill deals...
Former Capital Region resident hunkering down in Florida
LAND O’LAKES, Florida – All across the west coast of Florida residents are either packing up or hunkering down. One of those residents, Terry Aunchman, grew up in Whitehall, New York, and tells News Channel 13 when Hurricane Ian makes landfall, he intends to stay right where he is.
Upstate New York Poison Center says unintentional poisonings increase as school begins
Now that school is in full swing, the Upstate New York Poison Center is starting to get school-related calls. These, along with the usual calls, are seeing some alarming trends emerging. A new school year brings new poisoning potentials. But according to Michelle Caliva, the Poison Center’s administrative director, it...
50 state troopers deployed to assist in Fiona relief efforts
New York is offering help to Puerto Rico with the aftermath left behind from the storm. Governor Kathy Hochul says one hundred state troopers will go there to help. And the first 50 are on their way, leaving the empire state today. 50 New York state troopers, along with 69...
Love Fall Foliage? NY Is Offering a Free Shuttle Service Starting This Weekend
Trying to figure out how you can get to the best fall foliage spots in New York without breaking the bank? Look no further. The Empire State is offering a free shuttle to the Adirondacks starting this weekend in North Hudson, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced. Shuttles will run the first...
Eaten At This Upstate NY Diner? Police Say Check Your Credit Card
Does anybody else feel a weird amount of pressure at restaurants and cafes when modern card readers ask how much you want to tip? You’re standing there right after paying, suddenly in the hot seat while the register worker stares you down. Your finger hovers over the percentages while you wonder if 15% is low enough for you to get a loogie in your latte.
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf
On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
Central New York Apple Orchard Ranks Among Top 3 Best In The Country
USA Today is out with yet another "10Best" list, ranking the top businesses, people and places in the U.S. for a variety of categories. The editors survey and nominate a ton of options, but the list is ultimately decided by voters online. New York State has gotten a shout-out in...
Insurers say California’s inaction threatens auto policies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Top U.S. insurance companies and associations say California is risking a crisis in the nation’s largest automobile insurance market by refusing to approve any rate increases for more than two years, since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The companies already are cutting back...
Two Cigarette Companies Must Pay New York State $50 Million
Two cigarette companies owe New York State the hefty amount of $50 million. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, that the companies have entered an agreement with the state to pay back taxes. The companies allegedly sold cigarettes in the state without paying the required state excise taxes.
Refunds Available For Student Loans In New York State
The fall is here and it is back to school time! For some, that means back to the routine of college classes and for parents, the question of "how are we going to pay for this"? But the anxiety of student loans doesn't stop when the school year ends and there has been plenty of discussion about federal loans and if you will get any money back?
