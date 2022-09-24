ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County Health Department recommends seeking out new COVID-19 bivalent booster for extra protection this fall

By Sherry Greenfield, Baltimore Sun
 4 days ago

Despite some reports to the contrary, Dr. Robert Wack, deputy health officer with the Carroll County Health Department, says the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t yet over and county residents should keep vigilant against the virus.

“Given the number of daily COVID deaths in the U.S., and the emerging magnitude of long COVID problems, we cannot lower our guard on COVID,” he said. “We need to stay sharp ... and protect the most vulnerable.”

The county health department is now offering the bivalent booster, which provides stronger protection against multiple COVID-19 strains currently circulating.

The booster is available at the health department’s regular clinics held Wednesday afternoons at the Westminster Senior Center, 125 Stoner Ave., and on Friday mornings at the Carroll County Health Department, 290 S. Center St., Westminster. Appointments are required for both clinics.

The department will be working with the Carroll County Bureau of Aging and Disabilities this fall to help promote the new booster.

“As we enter the fall and winter with cooler weather and more indoor activities, we may see another increase in COVID cases,” Wack said. “This new bivalent booster will continue to strengthening immunity against newer variants and decrease the risk of serious illness from COVID.

“We recommend that everyone who is eligible (to) get this booster, as well as the flu shot, to protect themselves and others around them this fall and winter,” Wack said.

“We have to think about other people,” he said. “We are swimming in a sea of viruses. We will get to a point that our immune system is adequately equipped to handle the COVID virus.”

The new booster is available for anyone ages 12 and older who has already received their primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. The Pfizer booster is available to anyone 12 to 17 years of age, while anyone 18 or older can get either the Moderna or Pfizer bivalent booster.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an online tool to determine eligibility for the new bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/stay-up-to-date.html#booster-quizbot-root .

For more information, go to https://cchd.maryland.gov/registration-links or call 410-876-4848 for assistance. You can also search the state site for pharmacies and other locations that offer the vaccines: https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine .

92Q

Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees

Big news for Baltimore County educators! Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced that our educators and employees within the Baltimore County Public School system they will be getting a pay increase this year. Their new salary increase is apart of  a $76 million plan, where employees will get a 3 percent cost of living increase, […] The post Baltimore County Schools Announce Pay Increase & Bonuses For Employees appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
montanarightnow.com

Lawsuit says woman gave birth alone on Maryland jail floor

A woman who said she was left to give birth to her baby alone on the dirty floor of her jail cell in Maryland last year is suing, alleging that jail nurses ignored her screams and pleas for helps for six hours. Jazmin Valentine filed the lawsuit Tuesday against authorities in Washington County, Maryland as well as the jail's contracted medical provider. It alleges some jail nurses said she was withdrawing from drugs and not in labor while some staffers said she was just trying to get out of her cell. The lawsuit says her baby developed a type of staph bacteria infection that is resistant to many antibiotics.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Gas-powered leaf blowers could soon be banned in Montgomery County

BETHESDA, Md. - States like California and cities across the country have banned gas-powered leaf blowers — Montgomery County could be next. It's no secret that gas-powered leaf blowers can be loud, and harmful to the environment, but they can also cause dangerous health effects, ranging from hearing loss to mental illness.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland Department of Transportation looking for feedback on transit alternatives between Towson and Downtown Baltimore

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) are working with Baltimore City and Baltimore County to determine the best alternatives to serve passengers traveling between Towson and Downtown Baltimore. The North-South Corridor Study is part of the Central Maryland Regional Transit Plan (RTP), a project identifying...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Harford County residential fire under investigation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A residential fire is under investigation in Harford County. According to fire officials, they were notified of a fire in the 300 block of Tanglewood Court just after 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. 25 fire officials from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded to the fire and...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

County residents torn about proposal to ban gas-powered leaf blowers

As autumn begins and leaves are starting to turn colors and fall in Montgomery County, proposed legislation about a frequently seen and heard landscaping tool – the leaf blower – is stirring debate. County Council President Gabe Albornoz, on behalf of County Executive Marc Elrich’s administration, introduced a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

No Injuries From A Fire In Middletown Tuesday Afternoon

The blaze was located in an attic. Middletown, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a fire Tuesday afternoon in Middletown. The Frederick County Fire and Rescue Services’ Division says units were dispatched shortly after 2:00 PM to the Elmcrest Apartments at 201 West Main Street. A citizen reported...
MIDDLETOWN, MD
rockvillenights.com

Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials

Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.

BALTIMORE -- The debate over who and when to tip is back in the spotlight and reigniting discussion on when to include gratuity, thanks to popular technology.Electronic touch screens that flip around explicitly ask customers how much they'd like to tip the person who took their order.This forces people to contemplate whether they should tip the suggested amount, tip an amount of their choosing, or perhaps not tip at all.Some people have said they tipped when they ordered carryout food."We tip 20% every time," one person said.Now, the question over whether or not gratuity should be included with carryout meals...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

City schools working to track down 1,300 'missing' students

(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore City school officials are working to track down some 1,300 students. With a total enrollment of nearly 78,000 students, officials say nearly 1 in every 60 Baltimore students has not showed up for classes. Officials say they are not looking to punish students who fail to...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Morgan State University President David Wilson on this year’s record enrollment and expansion plans, including a campus in Africa: ‘The brand of the institution has just caught fire!’

Most years, Morgan State University in Baltimore had an enrollment of about 7,460 students. This fall, it set a record for both its incoming freshmen class, about 2,400 students, and its total enrollment, 9,660. For the first time, more than half of incoming freshmen came from out of state, forcing...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

