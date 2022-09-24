Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ian

There are four named storms out lurking in the Atlantic, but everybody is paying attention to Tropical Storm Ian.

Ian continues to churn in the Central Caribbean Sea with no signs of weakening.

The latest forecast is for Ian to stay a tropical storm through the weekend then strengthen into a strong Category 1 hurricane Sunday night.

Ian will stay west of the Cayman Island and is expected to affect the island as hurricane conditions continue to build.

Ian will ultimately turn Northwest and make landfall near the western tip of Cuba.

Moving into the Southeast Gulf of Mexico, Ian will continue to bulk up as his heads for landfall along the west coast of Florida as a strong Category 3 storm on Thursday.

Meanwhile Fiona is now a post-tropical storm system moving over the Canadian Maritimes with strong winds and very heavy rainfall. It will weaken more as it moves inland into Canada.

Tropical Gaston is continuing to lash at the Azores.

It will stay in the Northern Atlantic before petering out over the next few days and dissipating.

Tropical Storm Hermine is still off the Western Coast of Africa. It’s not expected to live much longer and will weaken into a tropical depression early next week.

There are no tropical threats to Southeast Louisiana at this time and none are expected over the next five days.