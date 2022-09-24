ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Ian

 3 days ago

There are four named storms out lurking in the Atlantic, but everybody is paying attention to Tropical Storm Ian.

Ian continues to churn in the Central Caribbean Sea with no signs of weakening.

The latest forecast is for Ian to stay a tropical storm through the weekend then strengthen into a strong Category 1 hurricane Sunday night.

Ian will stay west of the Cayman Island and is expected to affect the island as hurricane conditions continue to build.

Ian will ultimately turn Northwest and make landfall near the western tip of Cuba.

Moving into the Southeast Gulf of Mexico, Ian will continue to bulk up as his heads for landfall along the west coast of Florida as a strong Category 3 storm on Thursday.

Meanwhile Fiona is now a post-tropical storm system moving over the Canadian Maritimes with strong winds and very heavy rainfall.  It will weaken more as it moves inland into Canada.

Tropical Gaston is continuing to lash at the Azores.

It will stay in the Northern Atlantic before petering out over the next few days and dissipating.

Tropical Storm Hermine is still off the Western Coast of Africa.  It’s not expected to live much longer and will weaken into a tropical depression early next week.

There are no tropical threats to Southeast Louisiana at this time and none are expected over the next five days.

natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
The Independent

‘Massive’ wave of mud filmed swallowing California town

Intense rain on Monday created intense mudslides in southern California, sending waves of water and debris hurtling down toward buildings and roads.Video shows waves of sludge powering down a hill and into a steakhouse parking lot, covering it with feet of mud.Evacuations had been ordered in parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, as mud overpowered cars and damaged homes.One person has been reported missing in the wake of the devastation, AP reports, and officials say clean-up efforts could take days.The mudslides were spurred by heavy rainfall, brought on by remnants of Hurricane Kay — which dissipated after hitting...
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
The Independent

Meteorologists warn of potential major tropical storm building in Caribbean

Meteorologists are warning of a potentially major storm system moving toward the Caribbean that could threaten the US, Mexico or island nations like Cuba or Jamaica by next week.The system has not yet formed a cyclone and is currently being referred to as “Invest 98L” — but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) gives it an 80 per cent chance of forming a tropical depression by the end of the weekend.If it reaches tropical storm status or higher, it would likely be named Hermine.After a slow start, the 2022 hurricane season in the Atlantic is starting to really heat up....
