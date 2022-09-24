ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 2 people dead after overnight Philly shootings

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Two people are dead and two others are injured after separate overnight shootings across Philadelphia.

An 18-year-old man was killed after being shot six times just after 8 p.m. Friday in North Philly.

Police say it happened on North Front Street near West Westmoreland Street when the man was shot while sitting in his car. He was struck twice in the chest and back, once in the head and once in the arm.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was initially placed in extremely critical condition. However, he was pronounced dead just before 11 p.m.

Police found a weapon at the scene but haven't made an arrest yet.

Another man was killed on South Street near 4th Street around early Saturday morning.

The 35-year-old was shot multiple times around 12:45 a.m. Officials say a fight led up to the gunfire. Police took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead just minutes later.

Shortly after the shooting, officers stopped a man, identified as 28-year-old Quadare Lane, at 5th and Lombard streets. Police say he was positively identified as the shooter, and found a 40-caliber pistol loaded with one round.

Lane is in custody and has been charged with murder and gun offenses.

A 26-year-old man was wounded Friday just before midnight in Kensington. Authorities say he was shot once in the chest.

He was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition, according to police, who have yet to make an arrest.

And just over an hour before that shooting, a 29-year-old man was shot in West Philadelphia, on 62nd Street near Lansdowne Avenue. He was struck in the left foot.

That victim is in stable condition. Police detained a woman for investigation and found a weapon.

