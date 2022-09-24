Read full article on original website
Related
Fstoppers
October Challenge - long exposure
October's challenge opens the door to experimentation and creativity. I am hoping that members seize the opportunity to stray outside their comfort zones and experiment with longer exposure shots. For me long exposure images are synonymous with movement, whether that be to capture the flow of a waterfall, the movement...
Fstoppers
How Well Does Topaz Labs’ New Photo AI Sharpen Blurry Photos?
Topaz Labs Photo AI has been officially released, so take a look here to see what it is, how to use it, and how well it sharpens a blurry photograph. The days are coming, my friends, when photography will be little more than software manipulation of data. Believe me, I am not a convert who's jumped on early and is screaming my lungs out from the heavens that you must all follow suit or perish. I hate that software platforms are eliminating so many skills piece by piece and leaving many of us to ponder if we actually belong in the future. But make no mistake, the future is AI. It's simply a matter of how far AI goes and how far you're willing to let it infiltrate your own world. All that being said, some of the developments coming out now are quite remarkable, and you can't help but marvel at them.
Comments / 0