3d ago
gridlock , there must be a faster way to clean up wrecks because 3-4 hours of shutting down the freeway is not okay and the same goes for Las Vegas boulevard which happened last Thursday
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
NFL eliminates Pro Bowl, replaced with skills challenges and flag football game.Tina HowellLas Vegas, NV
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
KTNV
Lanes reopen after crash at the intersection of Rancho and Alta Drive
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Update: As of 12:50 p.m., RTC reports that both Rancho and Alta Drive have reopened and the crash has been cleared. A crash was reported on Alta Drive at Rancho Drive on Tuesday at 12:13 p.m., according to RTC of Southern Nevada. Both streets are...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to RTC, Flamingo Road is closed in both direction between Eastern and Burnham as a result. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while...
KTNV
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
18-Year-Old Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the North Las Vegas Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at around 11:24 p.m. The officials stated that a silver Honda sedan and a gray Jeep SUV were involved...
KTNV
Henderson police say 'speed and reckless driving' caused Boulder Highway crash involving motorcyclist
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sept. 23, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Boulder Highway and east Horizon Drive. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Suzuki motorcycle was traveling...
Las Vegas police responds to 6 overdoses in 36 hours
Las Vegas police stated in a Tweet that in the past 36 hours officers have responded to six deadly overdoses.
KTNV
Bicyclist in 'critical condition' after being hit by truck on Las Vegas Boulevard, police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a "critical injury" collision involving a truck and a bicyclist that occurred on Las Vegas Boulevard at Great Basin Way on Tuesday night. Police say the bicyclist was immediately transported to the hospital by arriving officers and is currently in...
KTNV
Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say speed, reckless driving a factor in fatal motorcycle crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says speed and reckless driving are considered to be factors in a fatal motorcycle crash last Friday afternoon. According to police, emergency crews responded to the area of Boulder Highway and E. Horizon Drive at about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in response to a collision involving a white motorcycle ad a gray SUV.
Elko Daily Free Press
Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
Fox5 KVVU
18-year-old passenger dies after crash involving unlicensed teen driver in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says an 18-year-old passenger was killed Sunday night after a crash involving an unlicensed teen driver. According to police, officers responded to the intersection of North 5th Street and San Miguel Avenue at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday in response to a fatal traffic collision between two vehicles.
AREA15 experiencing power outage in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The popular tourist and local attraction AREA15 is experiencing a power outage according to their Instagram story. AREA15 says the power outage is not only impacting them but the surrounding area as well. A screenshot of the original story post can be found below. NV...
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
‘I f—ed up again,’ Las Vegas man accused of 2nd fatal DUI had valid driver’s license, rented car, prosecutors say
The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had a valid driver’s license, was able to rent a car, and was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of his most-recent crash, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Fox5 KVVU
16th annual Pure Aloha Festival to be held this weekend at North Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Pure Aloha Fall Festival and Concerts is returning for its 16th year this weekend. Taking place at Craig Ranch State Park in North Las Vegas, the event will run from Thursday, Sept. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 2. Gates open Thursday at 5 p.m. and...
Are hordes of grasshoppers invading Las Vegas again?
Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?
North Las Vegas police strike suspect who appeared to be attempting a break-in
North Las Vegas police said that a suspect in their 20s is now dead after police used their firearms and shot him as he was allegedly attempting to break in a house.
‘Oasis’ strategy: Landscaping that cools and saves water, DRI study shows
A study released by the Desert Research Institute suggests that there's a middle-ground to water savings that could influence landscaping decisions in Las Vegas and other desert communities.
Seaman sues Fiore, City of Las Vegas over hallway altercation, alleged cover-up
Las Vegas City Councilwoman Victoria Seaman has filed a lawsuit against fellow councilwoman Michele Fiore and the City of Las Vegas in the aftermath of an incident at City Hall that left Seaman with a broken index finger.
Las Vegas Boulevard reopen after deadly crash
Following a deadly crash, Las Vegas Boulevard was closed in both directions between Sloan Lane and Range Road.
