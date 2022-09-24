ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

gridlock , there must be a faster way to clean up wrecks because 3-4 hours of shutting down the freeway is not okay and the same goes for Las Vegas boulevard which happened last Thursday

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to RTC, Flamingo Road is closed in both direction between Eastern and Burnham as a result. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while...
KTNV

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
KTNV

Motorcyclist dead following crash at Pecos and Tropicana

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle at Pecos Road and Tropicana Avenue, according to a tweet from LVMPD. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2007 Mercury Milan was traveling southbound on Pecos Road, in the right travel lane of three.
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police say speed, reckless driving a factor in fatal motorcycle crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says speed and reckless driving are considered to be factors in a fatal motorcycle crash last Friday afternoon. According to police, emergency crews responded to the area of Boulder Highway and E. Horizon Drive at about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, in response to a collision involving a white motorcycle ad a gray SUV.
Elko Daily Free Press

Escaped killer sought in southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS – A man sentenced to life in prison for murder is missing from a medium-security prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, one of two men found guilty in 2010 of making a bomb that killed a man outside a Las Vegas Strip resort, was determined to be missing during the scheduled 7 a.m. inmate count at Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs, according to NDOC.
KTNV 13 Action News

AREA15 experiencing power outage in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The popular tourist and local attraction AREA15 is experiencing a power outage according to their Instagram story. AREA15 says the power outage is not only impacting them but the surrounding area as well. A screenshot of the original story post can be found below. NV...
