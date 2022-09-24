Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism
NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'
During a press conference on Tuesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams weirdly throws shade at Kansas, saying the state has no brand.
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
Governor lauds state's economic development during Salina speech
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Tuesday to speak to those attending the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) annual fall conference. Kelly told those assembled that since she took office in January 2019, her administration has worked with private sector businesses to create and retain more than 50,000 jobs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
The Official Middle of America is This Tiny Town in Missouri
If X marks the spot and the spot is the exact middle of America, that X would be in a tiny town in Missouri which is officially as "middle" as it gets thanks to the US census. Hartville, Missouri is located in the Missouri Ozarks with a mighty population of 594 according to Wikipedia. It first got a post office way back in 1842 and other than a Civil War battle in 1863 isn't known for much...until now. Robert Santos of the US Census Bureau was in Hartville, Missouri this week to officially declare that this unassuming Missouri town is the population center of the United States of America.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
missouristate.edu
Missouri sees growth in Amish communities
The Amish community in Missouri has been growing. What does this mean for rural Missouri and community planning?. Dr. Krista Evans, director of planning at Missouri State University, has explored these questions in her recent research. Local student project sparks interest. Evans’s interest in the relationship between the Amish and...
RELATED PEOPLE
hppr.org
Kansas inmates got punished for drinking alcohol when the prison system was misusing tests
TOPEKA, Kansas — The Kansas prison system admits it's been misusing an alcohol-detecting test that it’s relied on for years and relied on to sort out punishment for inmates it suspected were drinking. Prison officials had been dipping the test strips into drinks to detect alcohol when it’s...
Tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But Rosalie Ierardi, an anatomic pathologist at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, discovered two of the ticks in Linn County, near the Iowa border.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
3 KCK department heads announce resignation within days of each other
Three department heads at the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, KCK have recently announced they are resigning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get Exclusive Access to A Missouri Haunted Psychiatric Museum
Do you dare take a tour known to take you through one of the most haunted psychiatric hospitals in Missouri?. Located in St. Joesph, Missouri the former psychiatric hospital was turned into a museum that does tours throughout the massive building. The hospital was built in 1872 when there became an overpopulation of other asylum buildings. So, the State Lunatic Asylum No. 2 was built. The building held 275 beds and served the community for 127 years.
kttn.com
Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp
Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
French military crew flies to St. Joseph for training with 139th Airlift Wing
France has come to St. Joseph. More accurately, a French military crew has flown to Rosecrans Memorial Airport to attend the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center course operated by the Air National Guard’s 139th Airlift Wing. Colonel John Cluck, Commander of the 139th, says he has been looking forward...
No, There is NOT a Serial Killer Targeting Women in Missouri
It's apparently spreading like wildfire on social media that there's a serial killer targeting women in Missouri. One problem with the claim...it's simply not true according to police. KMBC in Kansas City is reporting that a video on TikTok claimed there was a serial killer on the loose that was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inmates: Medical care in Kansas prisons threatens their health
Inmate Terry Bowen barely copes with the pain from a variety of medical problems. Now he's on the verge of losing access to Tylenol — his over-the-counter pain reliever — at the Lansing Correctional Facility. So when the aches of his arthritis flare up, he'll just have to...
Mo. House speaker urges feds to intervene in Agape abuse case
Missouri’s highest ranking legislator is asking federal prosecutors to intervene and shut down Agape Boarding School, alleging “undeniable corruption” and “inaction” by local officials who he says “could do the right thing and have consistently chosen not to.”. House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, made...
KCTV 5
Passage of marijuana amendment in Missouri would mean huge economic boom for state, municipalities
Kansas City's pooches take advantage of beautiful day to help raise money for Wayside Waifs. On a glorious Sunday morning in Brookside, dogs from all over Kansas City got their steps in while raising money for Wayside Waifs. Updated: 5 hours ago. Clear skies, calm winds, and a chill in...
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
St. Joseph Post
Saint Joseph, MO
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0