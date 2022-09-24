Read full article on original website
'A servant leader': Miller Kopp didn't adjust easily to Indiana. But now, he's finding his way.
About four weeks into Indiana's summer workouts this offseason, Miller Kopp gathered his teammates together for an announcement: he bought each player a personal gift specific to their personalities. Kopp gave star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis a piece of wood. Senior point guard Xavier Johnson received a Batman mask. Freshman forward Malik Reneau went home with a new baseball bat. Sophomore guard Tamar Bates walked away with a bucket hat.
Three takeaways from Indiana basketball at 2022 Media Day
The Indiana basketball Media Day commenced on Thursday, September 22nd at Assembly Hall, and things felt a bit different this year. The Hoosiers are starting off practice on Monday, September 26th with an expectation that Indiana basketball is “back” and in position to compete for a Big Ten title and national championship in 2022-23.
Huskers open as favorite over Indiana
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team opens as a 3.5-point favorite over Indiana, according to Circa Sports. The Huskers enter the game with a 1-3 record, while the Hoosiers are 3-1. Nebraska was off this week with a bye. The upcoming game against Indiana is scheduled for 6:30...
Indiana Offers 2024 Small Forward Tyler Betsey
Earlier this month, the Indiana Hoosiers put out a key offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle. Mike Woodson and his staff decided to offer 2024 prospect Tyler Betsey. Betsey comes out of Windsor, Connecticut and is currently unrated by the national recruiting services. Verbal Commits lists him at 6-foot-7 and 175 pounds and he certainly appears to be a rising player out of the northeast on the 2024 trail. Along with Indiana, he also has offers from Notre Dame, Providence, Rutgers, Seton Hall, UConn, and Xavier among others.
Race Thompson predicts Malik Reneau will eventually "be All-Big Ten First Team"
Freshman forward Malik Reneau has only been at Indiana for a few months, but he's already showing his five-star talent and skillset.
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Tamar Bates details how he's developed on and off the court in the past year
Indiana sophomore guard Tamar Bates is hoping to breakout this season after an inconsistent freshman year.
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love to eat seafood and your live in Indiana or travel there often, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that you should visit if you love good food.
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
St. Elmo's, curry goat and duck bowling: A travel writer's guide to eating and playing in Indy
"A Fatty's Guide to Traveling and Eating the World" is a monthly travel and food column here at Salon that’s dedicated to helping travelers of all sizes find adventure. Just a three-hour drive from Chicago, the city of Indianapolis isn't the first destination most people think of when they are planning a vacation. But, I'd humbly ask them to reconsider. Indianapolis is a beautiful city of just under a million residents, and an up-and-coming foodie scene that rivals many in the Midwest.
5 winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3 million sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Check your tickets! Five winning Powerball tickets worth more than $3.1 million collectively were sold in Indiana for Saturday’s drawing. According to the Hoosiers Lottery, the winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in New Albany and a $1 million ticket sold in Laurel. The tickets were for the Sept. 24 Powerball […]
1st BJ’s Opens in Indiana
BJ’s Wholesale Club continues its march in the Midwest. The retailer is set to open its first store in Indiana on Sept. 30. The location at 13210 Tegler Drive in Noblesville will serve customers in the Indianapolis metro area. The opening comes a few weeks after BJ's welcomed members to its latest store in Michigan, in the town of Canton.
Greetings from Small-Town America: Nashville, Indiana
My career as a photographer has taken me to wonderful small towns in 49 of the 50 U.S. states. But only one town has a place deep in my heart: Nashville, Indiana (population: 1,256). I’ll never forget my first visit, when I was 11. Mom and Dad packed the family...
Zionsville resident Kristi Lee to be inducted into Broadcast Hall of Fame
Kristi Lee, a Zionsville resident and longtime radio personality, has been working in the media industry in various capacities since the age of 15. Although she was interested in aviation when she attended Ben Davis High School, said she took a radio class because a friend said it was easy, and soon after she fell in love with the industry.
‘She has gone home now for the final time’: Hear the 10-42 End of Watch for Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — It is one of the most emotional parts of saying farewell to a fallen police officer. The procession carrying Officer Seara Burton to Indianapolis stopped in front of the Richmond Police Department Monday afternoon for her 10-42 End of Watch call. It marks the final time an officer is called out of […]
Graveside services, 21-gun salute take place for fallen Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND — Funeral services for Officer Seara Burton have concluded at Richmond High School and the procession is continuing to the burial site in Indianapolis. During the funeral services, Richmond Mayor David Snow remembered Burton as having an “undeniable personality.”. >> ‘I feel an emptiness without her;’ Fiancée,...
