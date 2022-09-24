ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, MI

Police situation unfolding at train stopped on railroad tracks in Birmingham: reports

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM (WWJ) - Witnesses say a large police presence was seen in Oakland County on Saturday, congregating around a train stopped on the tracks northeast of downtown Birmingham.

Tipsters calling into the WWJ around 12:30 p.m. said they saw a large tarp over a portion of the tracks earlier Saturday morning with police surrounding the train that was halted along Derby Road near Adams, behind Derby Middle School.

Birmingham police told WWJ they could not confirm any details at this time, but more information will be released later this afternoon regarding the situation.

﻿Stay with WWJ to learn the latest on this developing story.

Comments / 10

Char Jolly
3d ago

I can’t even anymore….I just read a story about 4 people breaking into a house in the daylight. They didn’t even care if anyone was home, they had guns and a 2 yr old in tow. 🥺

