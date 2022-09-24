ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CJ McCollum reportedly signs 2-year, $64 million extension with Pelicans

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IeGUn_0i8spO0d00

C.J. McCollum just got paid.

The veteran guard agreed to a two-year, $64 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans, McCollum's agent told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. McCollum had two years left on the contract he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2021, so his new Pelicans deal now locks McCollum in through the 2025-26 season.

McCollum, 31, joined the Pelicans midway through this past season in a trade after eight full seasons with the Trail Blazers. McCollum enjoyed a bit a resurgence in New Orleans when he averaged 24.3 points and 5.8 assists per game in the second half of the year. He helped lead the Pelicans to the team's first playoff appearance since 2017 as New Orleans secured the eighth seed in the Western Conference after beating the San Antonio Spurs in the first NBA's first play-in tournament.

McCollum looks to lead the Pelicans once more in his first full season with the team alongside Brandon Ingram and a healthy Zion Williamson. New Orleans is currently +4000 to win the NBA Finals and +400 to win the Southwest Division at BetMGM.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Basketball Rankings: Point guard draft tiers for 2022-2023 NBA season

The 2022-23 NBA season is fast approaching, which means it's time to start getting ready for your fantasy basketball drafts. But don't worry, you're not alone. Fantasy analyst Dan Titus is putting in the work on his draft rankings as well his position-by-position tiers — starting with the point guards below — to help you be prepared when you're on the clock.
NBA
102.5 The Bone

LeBron James, Draymond Green and Kevin Love part of group buying a professional pickleball team

LeBron James' ever-growing investment portfolio added a new professional sports team this week. James, along with fellow NBA stars Draymond Green and Kevin Love, joined LRMR Ventures in buying a Major League Pickleball team, the league announced Wednesday. Other members of the ownership group include Maverick Carter, the investment firm SC Holdings, Relevent Sports Group co-owner and CEO Daniel Sillman and SpringHill Company CMO Paul Rivera.
NBA
102.5 The Bone

Sacked 9 times. Carson Wentz sinks, pulls Commanders down with him

This year, the stadium didn't fall apart when the Eagles visited Washington. This year, everything on the field did. Through the first two games of the season, the Commanders posted one of the league’s finest offensive showings: second in passing yards, sixth in total yards, eighth in points. But there’s a reason why the league doesn’t base Super Bowl berths on performances through two weeks; gravity has a way of returning teams to their base level. And judging from Sunday’s 24-8 loss, the Commanders’ base level is subterranean.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
Extension, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
102.5 The Bone

Kim Mulkey refuses to make any comment about Brittney Griner, who won 2012 national title for her at Baylor

It has been 221 days since Brittney Griner was initially detained in Russia and in that time Kim Mulkey, the coach she won a national title for at Baylor, has not said anything about it. That continued on Monday when she formally declined any comment, dismissing a question about Griner when talking to reporters at her first preseason practice of the year.
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Cj Mccollum
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
102.5 The Bone

Four Verts: Justin Fields is right, the Cardinals are not, and breaking down Ken Dorsey's temper tantrum

Welcome to the Four Verts column, a mind dump of four topics from the NFL weekend that tickled my brain. This week, the topics range from a serious conversation about where Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are to an in-depth review of Ken Dorsey's rage in the waning moments of the Buffalo Bills' loss in Miami. The column is already long enough as it is, so let's just dive in.
CHICAGO, IL
102.5 The Bone

Fantasy Football Flashback: Lamar Jackson leads Week 3's most reliable players

I'm excited to bring you the inaugural edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we'll recap the top-10 scoring leaders on Yahoo Fantasy from the previous week. Each week for the reminder of the 2022 season, this column will celebrate the top accomplishments and offer actionable advice that will help you to better handle these players in future weeks. Let's get started.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The New Orleans Pelicans#Espn#The Trail Blazers#The Western Conference#The San Antonio Spurs#The Southwest Division#Betmgm
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy